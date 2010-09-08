Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid for Sale Near Me

4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sierra 1500 Hybrid Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  • 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid

    114,369 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid in Black
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid

    76,457 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid

    130,082 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid in White
    used

    2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid

    87,066 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $19,495

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid searches:

Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid
  4. Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
53 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
I love this truck
Jeff,08/09/2010
I tried a small car and it just doesn't work for me. I wanted a big truck with the best mileage I could get and the Sierra Hybrid delivers big time! I am averaging between 20 - 21.5 MPG in the city and about the same on the highway. I have taken the family to the beach twice and it handles deep sand with no problems at all. The kids love all the room in the back seat. It is fun to drive. Drives really well on the interstate, plenty of power. Don't let the hybrid fool you. Had the vehicle for 3 months now and would buy it again today.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Sierra 1500 Hybrid
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings