Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Randy Wise Chevrolet - Flint / Michigan

2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid, Vortec 6.0L V8, 4WD, PERFECT CARFAX, 18' Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels, Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, ABS brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Tilt steering wheel. REASONS YOU SHOULD MAKE THE WISE CHOICE: 1) A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau 2) We recondition ALL vehicles to Certified Standards 3) We WILL show you the CARFAX 4) We WILL show you a Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection 5) Our prices are the SAME on the lot as they are on the Internet 6) We offer competitive KBB pricing on every used vehicle in stock 7) Our Sales Staff is paid to HELP you purchase a vehicle NOT to sell you one. Stop in today or call (810) 496-0094 to schedule a test drive. Randy Wise Chevrolet 5100 Clio Rd G, Flint, MI 48504.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GTU2YEJ5BG131788

Stock: 20338PD

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-22-2020