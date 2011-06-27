Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/3HA (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,867
|$19,886
|$23,014
|Clean
|$15,048
|$18,850
|$21,783
|Average
|$13,410
|$16,779
|$19,322
|Rough
|$11,772
|$14,707
|$16,861
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab SB w/3HB (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,036
|$21,351
|$24,708
|Clean
|$16,156
|$20,239
|$23,387
|Average
|$14,398
|$18,015
|$20,744
|Rough
|$12,639
|$15,791
|$18,102
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab SB w/3HA (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,817
|$18,570
|$21,490
|Clean
|$14,052
|$17,603
|$20,341
|Average
|$12,522
|$15,669
|$18,043
|Rough
|$10,993
|$13,734
|$15,744
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/3HB (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,073
|$22,650
|$26,212
|Clean
|$17,140
|$21,470
|$24,810
|Average
|$15,274
|$19,111
|$22,007
|Rough
|$13,408
|$16,751
|$19,204