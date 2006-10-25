Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic for Sale Near Me

18 listings
Sierra 1500 Classic Reviews & Specs
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL2 in Light Brown
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL2

    173,500 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    $9,393

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 in Gray
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1

    143,583 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck in White
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck

    233,938 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,700

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck in Gray
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck

    118,500 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,980

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 in Gray
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2

    153,658 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 in Red
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1

    113,505 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,488

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT in White
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT

    196,675 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,288

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck

    144,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,890

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 in Silver
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1

    170,228 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,450

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1

    244,111 miles

    $4,734

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT in Dark Red
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT

    104,045 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT

    83,000 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 in Gray
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1

    174,169 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 in Silver
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1

    160,050 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,888

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1

    181,429 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,991

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT in Gray
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL2 in Silver
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL2

    159,176 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic

    98,059 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 1500 Classic

Overall Consumer Rating
4.616 Reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (31%)
  • 3
    (6%)
2007 Sierra Classic
Przeor,10/25/2006
We love our new 2007 Sierra Classic . It's a great ride, with a powerful and reasonably efficent V8. The cabin is spacious and comfortable. We especially enjoy the hauling/ towing muscle this truck provides.
