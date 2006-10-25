Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic for Sale Near Me
- 173,500 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,393
Corwin Ford of Springfield - Springfield / Missouri
Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Neutral Cloth. 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI Sand Beige Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL2 with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEC13V771130799
Stock: 5130799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 143,583 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500
Anderson Ford Lincoln - Lincoln / Nebraska
Local Trade, Towing Package.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEK13Z271178992
Stock: LT4386A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 233,938 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,700
Teton Motors - Jackson / Wyoming
**LOCAL TRADE**,**MECHANICALLY SOUND** Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Pewter w/Cloth Seat Trim. New Price! Clean CARFAX. 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck 4WDHelping you find a vehicle you like at a good price and buying it from a dealership you can trust who will be there for you after the sale is what we're all about. At Teton Motors, you are going to love our straightforward approach in pricing our vehicles and you will enjoy working with our top notch sales staff to make sure you're getting exactly what you want.Why buy from any other dealer? We have over 40,000 used vehicles in our dealer network. If we do not have exactly what you are looking for, we can find it... at no cost to you! You'll be confident in your decision to purchase from us. We thoroughly inspect our used vehicles and provide you with accurate information including a vehicle history report (Carfax) and market pricing reports to make sure you're getting the best value around. Most of our vehicles that have less than 100,000 miles and are less than 10 years old have a 90 day 3000 mile limited warranty, ask your sales person for details. Our goal is to give you all the information you need to make a good buying decision. If you need help arranging affordable financing we can help with that too. We have numerous financial institutions to select from to get you the best deal available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK14Z67Z105579
Stock: 40066A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 118,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,980
Toyota of Cool Springs - Franklin / Tennessee
Clean CARFAX. 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.3L V6 MPI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEC19X87Z147854
Stock: PT9029A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 153,658 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900
McGrath Chevrolet of Dubuque - Dubuque / Iowa
SAFETY FIRST, THEN TEAMWORK. Communicate your way: whether over the phone, through email, text message or via video chat, were here to handle your needs in a manner that does not compromise your safety.........Test drive your way: our team will gladly provide you a closer look at any vehicle youre interested in via video chat, or we can bring the vehicle straight to your door...........Trade appraisal your way: on the lot, or on your front lawn, our team can assess the value of your trade on the spot........Purchase your way: we can guide you through the buying process remotely, or deliver the final paperwork straight to you, wherever is most convenient........ Measures to Protect You-- Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures for all high-trafficked areas, surfaces and equipment........Team Members are following rigorous handwashing procedures through their shift and interactions...... Fun and sporty!!! This workhorse 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2, with its grippy 4WD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you... GMC FEVER!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights, Daytime running lights, Dusk sensing headlights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Climate control, Cruise control........ Pre-Owned inventory belongs to various McGrath Family of Dealerships locations around Eastern Iowa. Please contact our friendly team to confirm vehicle location. Prices subject to change and expire at end of day. Not responsible for typographical errors and prices displayed are not listed as binding agreement values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEK13Z371115822
Stock: Q2028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 113,505 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,488
Mazda of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL in Red features. ABS brakes, Front dual zone A/C. Odometer is 46000 miles below market average!Mazda of Bedford is family owned and operated for over 40 years. We include free carwashes, free loaner cars, and free shuttle service for all of our customers! We offer one of the largest selection of new and pre-owned Mazda's in Northeast Ohio. We offer a comfortable setting for all of your vehicle needs, including Body shop, Detail Department, Mazda and SAAB Genuine Parts department, and Mazda Service department with all Master Certified Technicians.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK19V77Z191765
Stock: 20M327A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 196,675 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,288
Stroli Motors - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK19B17E108229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,890
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEC14X37Z138163
Stock: 7Z138163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 170,228 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,450
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
Free CARFAX report! Features include: 4X4, Recent Trade, Remote Entry.This 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 features a Silver Birch Metallic exterior and a Dark Pewter Fabric interior.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:*This GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 includes Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Anti Theft System, Single-Disc CD Player.*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Delay-off headlights, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror. EPA rated fuel economy of 19.0 highway, 15.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Some used vehicles come with a standard warranty, and some may still qualify under the Manufactures Warranty. Please see dealer for further warranty on specific models and years. We offer nearly 250 vehicles at our Kings AutoMall location plus a wide array of financing options. Plus convenient Sunday service hours from 12-5 for many maintenance items! To get our below market retail value price on this GMC Sierra 1500 Classic contact Kings Honda before this GMC is gone! We will also give you top dollar for your trade!Kings Honda has been family owned business in Cincinnati serving Honda shoppers for over 40 years. We also serve Montgomery, Milford, Loveland, Maineville, Lebanon, Anderson, West Chester, Hyde Park, Madeira, Indian Hill, Kenwood, Blue Ash, and Mason. Please stop by Kings Honda in the Automall at 4521 Kings Water Drive or call (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK19Z87Z181104
Stock: 7Z181104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 244,111 miles
$4,734
Bradshaw Buick Chevrolet GMC - Greer / South Carolina
Recent Arrival! Sand Beige Metallic 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 Clean CARFAX. **NO ACCIDENT HISTORY ON CARFAX**, **GREAT CARFAX SERVICE HISTORY**, **ACCIDENT FREE**, ABS brakes, Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Power-Adjustable Heated Black Outside Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry. **BRADSHAW BUY B4 AUCTION VEHICLE** These are a select offering of used cars, trucks, and SUVs that have traditionally been sold to independent dealers and small used car lots. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps 'flawed' in some way. They are only offered for a limited time (14-21 days) before being sent to auction. They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage. They are sold with our best price listed on the windshield with no negotiation necessary!! Contact dealer for more information. https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/quk9u
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEC19T97Z174588
Stock: C66265A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 104,045 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995
Irwin Cadillac - Woodward / Oklahoma
Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this 2007 GMC Sierra Classic 1500. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on this 2007 GMC Sierra Classic 1500. This 1/2 ton pickup exudes confidence with its fine maroon finish. It has a 5.3 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Easily set your speed in this unit with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. This GMC Sierra Classic is equipped with front air bags. It can run on either gasoline or E85 fuel. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this GMC Sierra Classic. Big enough to tow or haul, this GMC Sierra Classic has the space, power and durability for anyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEC13Z071145194
Stock: 145194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 83,000 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$14,995
Scott Thayer Auto Sales (Used) - Auburn / Maine
fisher plow included
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK19B87Z113274
Stock: 7Z113274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 174,169 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,950
Adams Auto Sales - Lebanon / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Upgraded Stereo, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEK13Z471123539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,050 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,888
Sterling Chevrolet - Sterling / Illinois
good brakes & tires, garage kept & showroom clean, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Pewter w/Cloth Seat Trim, 20' x 8.5' 5-Spoke Chrome Cast Aluminum Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Black Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Bright Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Grille Surround, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heavy-Duty Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Light Duty Power Package w/Flex Fuel, Mini Overhead Console w/Map Lights, Off-Road Suspension Package w/B2E, Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/Driver & Front Passenger Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Heated Black Outside Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Rear Chrome Step-Style Bumper w/Pad, Remote Keyless Entry, Security system, Sierra Limited Edition w/Flex Fuel, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls. Odometer is 2328 miles below market average! Silver Birch Metallic 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 4D Crew Cab Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD We price all of our vehicles at or below 'fair market value' making them some of the best values online. Why do we do this? To make it easy for smart, savvy shoppers like yourself. Most vehicles come with a Lifetime Engine Warranty!** WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCE RATES AND CAN MATCH OR BEAT MOST CREDIT UNIONS!! Call us at (815) 564-2672 to confirm availability. We are conveniently located just off I-88 at 1824 Locust St, Sterling, IL 61081.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEK13Z571144383
Stock: P2095A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 181,429 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,991
Broadway Garage of Columbia County - Hudson / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 with Rear Bench Seats, Extended Cab, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEC19Z57Z124162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,999
Herrin-Gear Chevrolet - Jackson / Mississippi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEK19B071113584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 159,176 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Herman Motor Co - Luverne / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL2 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEK13V471182216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,059 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
Rays Auto Sales - Bridgeport / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK19B37Z156484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
