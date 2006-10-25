Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic for Sale Near Me

Teton Motors - Jackson / Wyoming

**LOCAL TRADE**,**MECHANICALLY SOUND** Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Pewter w/Cloth Seat Trim. New Price! Clean CARFAX. 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck 4WD

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTEK14Z67Z105579

Stock: 40066A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-30-2020