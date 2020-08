Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Penske Buick GMC South Bay - Torrance / California

Onyx Black 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 3HB RWD 4-Speed Automatic Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI LIVC Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI LIVC, 4-Speed Automatic, ebony Leather. Recent Arrival!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 22 Highway)

VIN: 2GTFC135391121671

Stock: T3326

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020