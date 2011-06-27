  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid
  4. Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superior city gas mileage for a big truck, can accelerate to 29 mph solely on electric power.
  • Questionable value, offered in only one body style, quirky power delivery, other Sierras' upscale dashboard layout unavailable.
Other years
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid for Sale
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
List Price Estimate
$12,253 - $18,139
Used Sierra 1500 Hybrid for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The concept of a hybrid full-size pickup is appealing, but the 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid's dubious value and various drawbacks make it a tough sell.

Vehicle overview

Gasoline/electric hybrid vehicles are becoming ever more common. By extension, the idea of a full hybrid pickup truck would seem to be a grand one. Full hybrid technology allows a car to run at low speeds (typically under 30 mph) solely on electric power. Meanwhile, heavy, gas-swilling full-size pickups are at their thirstiest in around-town and stop-and-go driving. A pickup and a hybrid power plantas natural a pairing as peanut butter and jelly, right? In theory, yes; in practice, the 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid leaves a bit to be desired.

The Sierra Hybrid (like the mechanically identical Chevy Silverado Hybrid) boasts city fuel economy that's about 50 percent higher than that for non-hybrid trucks. But it comes at a pretty stiff price, as the hybrid costs considerably more than a similarly equipped, non-hybrid Sierra 1500 SLE. Furthermore, the Sierra Hybrid is only offered in the crew cab body style and, despite its near-$40K sticker price, doesn't have the upscale dash and cabin design of the Sierra SLT. Also, the hybrid power plant's odd power delivery and unremarkable towing capacity may further limit its appeal.

We certainly can't fault GM for the level of technology that's in the Sierra Hybrid. A complex four-speed electrically variable transmission -- essentially a combination of a conventional automatic transmission and a continuously variable one (CVT) -- works in tandem with a 6.0-liter V8 and two 60-kilowatt electric motors to move the Sierra's considerable mass. A 300-volt nickel-metal hydride battery pack (located underneath the rear bench seat) provides the juice for the electric motors, and a regenerative braking system recharges that battery pack during deceleration.

With the electric motors kicked in, the combined output is a claimed 379 horsepower. And to maximize fuel efficiency, the V8 has cylinder-deactivation technology, enabling it to run on just four cylinders under certain conditions, such as light-load freeway cruising or when driving downhill. The V8 also shuts off at low speeds when it's not needed, and it seamlessly comes back on when more power or higher-speed operation is required.

Although the Sierra Hybrid delivers impressive city fuel economy, on the highway there is little benefit to all this technology, complexity and cost. In fact, the fuel-miser Sierra XFE is rated just 1 mpg less than the Hybrid's 22 mpg highway rating. And even the standard Sierra with the 5.3-liter V8 rates 20 mpg for the highway.

Considering the approximate $3,000 premium that the Sierra Hybrid commands over the comparably equipped Sierra 1500 SLE crew cab, it doesn't strike us as a particularly smart purchase. In fairness, the Sierra 1500 Hybrid will likely have strong appeal for certain buyers. Green-oriented businesses might like the truck's reduced carbon footprint, and contractors who do a lot of city driving might even recoup the initial price premium before too many years have gone by. For most people, though, the 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid is a bit too compromised to justify a purchase.

2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid models

The 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid is a full-size crew-cab pickup available in either 3HA or 3HB trim. The base 3HA comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, towing preparation, a soft bed tonneau cover, a 40/20/40-split front bench, keyless entry, full power accessories, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with auxiliary audio controls, cruise control, OnStar, Bluetooth and a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with satellite radio.

The 3HB ups the luxury quotient with foglamps, heated exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals, rear parking sensors, a hard bed tonneau cover, a navigation system with real-time traffic updates, an upgraded Bose audio system with a USB port, rear audio controls, a floor-mounted center console, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery and power front bucket seats.

A power driver seat is a stand-alone option for the base 3HA. Other options include remote start, a back-up camera and a sunroof.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid gains E85 fuel compatibility for its V8 engine and a revised optional navigation/audio system (now featuring a back-up camera and a USB port). Also, last year's oversize "Hybrid" body decals are no longer available.

Performance & mpg

The Sierra 1500 Hybrid is available in either two- or four-wheel drive. It's powered by a 6.0-liter V8 with cylinder-deactivation technology teamed with two 60-kilowatt electric motors, which are in turn supplied by a nickel-metal hydride battery pack. Official output is 332 hp, but GM claims a total output of 379 hp with the electric motors taken into account. The electrically variable transmission does a fair impression of a conventional four-speed automatic, but it's actually a complex cross between a regular automatic and a CVT.

In spite of all that power, the sprint from zero to 60 mph takes a leisurely 9.2 seconds, a time that we suspect even the Sierra crew cab's base 4.8-liter V8 could match. The Hybrid's maximum tow rating is 6,100 pounds, which is roughly on par with the 4.8-liter and 5.3-liter V8s, but well below the 10,600-pound maximum for the big-daddy 6.2-liter V8.

EPA fuel economy estimates are 21 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 21 combined with 2WD and 20 across the board with 4WD. The city is where the Hybrid shines -- most full-size trucks are in the 14-15-mpg range.

Safety

The 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid comes standard with stability control, antilock disc brakes and full-length side curtain airbags. OnStar is also included.

In government crash tests, the Sierra 1500 Hybrid earned top five-star ratings for its protection of occupants in frontal and side-impact collisions. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, in its test of the regular Silverado 1500, gave the truck a top score of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection but the worst rating of "Poor" for side-impact protection.

Driving

The 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid doesn't feel as powerful as 6.0 liters and a claimed 379 hp would suggest. The main culprit is the powertrain's complexity: Floor the Hybrid from a stop and there's a noticeable pause as the truck creeps forward in electric mode, then hurtles away once the gas engine comes online. The transmission is quirky, too -- under the same conditions, it will whisk the engine up to 4,500 rpm, pause noticeably to change ratios and then settle down around 4,000 rpm, from which point it acts much like a CVT.

It's undeniably neat to take a full-size pickup from zero to 29 mph solely under electric power, but the eccentric power delivery and unremarkable towing capacity render the cheaper 4.8-liter and 5.3-liter V8s wholly viable alternatives, particularly if fuel economy is not a top priority. The electric power steering system is characteristically light and numb but adequately precise, while the brakes are impressively natural in feel for a regenerative system.

Interior

Other than a few Hybrid-specific gauges behind the steering wheel, the 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid's cabin is pure work truck. The plastics are a uniformly somber black, and the functional but rudimentary switchgear doesn't exactly exude class. That's not a problem for a regular Sierra, but considering the Hybrid's elevated price, it'd be nice to have the prettified dash of the Sierra LTZ at least as a stand-alone option. The rear seat is roomy and comfortable, as it should be in a crew cab, though the seatback angle is a bit upright.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love this truck
Jeff,08/09/2010
I tried a small car and it just doesn't work for me. I wanted a big truck with the best mileage I could get and the Sierra Hybrid delivers big time! I am averaging between 20 - 21.5 MPG in the city and about the same on the highway. I have taken the family to the beach twice and it handles deep sand with no problems at all. The kids love all the room in the back seat. It is fun to drive. Drives really well on the interstate, plenty of power. Don't let the hybrid fool you. Had the vehicle for 3 months now and would buy it again today.
Better Than Critics Give Credit
eStaR,04/01/2010
This is a surprisingly nice vehicle and the savvy negotiator can get a good deal, make a few add-ons and end up with a really nice truck with great gas mileage. I am amazed at how quiet it can be and how real the improved gas mileage is. I think that professional critics miss the fact that many people will be coming from older trucks and so any new truck today has a lot more to offer than trucks from days past. This truck has a very solid and quiet feel to it while maintaining the versatility of a full size pickup. They run e85 Fuel as well and in KS you can get a $750 credit if you use 500 GL in a year. I am very impressed overall with this truck!
Sierra Hybrid 4WD 2010
TxTruck,07/24/2010
This is a great truck, we like it better all the time and would recommend it to anyone needing a truck for work and family. Acceleration and ride are very good. The 2010 model brakes have a linear response, gear changing and engine stopping/restarting are smooth and quick, and there are more cup holders and storage compartments. After 6400 miles we had 20-22 mpg hwy (at pump), 20 mpg mixed local driving, and 19 mpg city. Gas savings estimated to be $600/yr at $3/gal and 10K mi/yr. Subtracting out $2200 hybrid tax credit, savings would pay for the difference in price in 3 years. Only one minor problem, a tire pressure sensor went out. Has an 8 year warranty on hybrid components.
See all 3 reviews of the 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 22 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Hybrid
332 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
21 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Hybrid
332 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
21 city / 22 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Hybrid
332 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
21 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Hybrid
332 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
More about the 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid

Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid Overview

The Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500 Hybrid Crew Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/3HA (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/3HB (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SB w/3HA (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A), and 4dr Crew Cab SB w/3HB (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,742.

Find a used GMC for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,297.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,087.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,549.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid lease specials

Related Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles