Gasoline/electric hybrid vehicles are becoming ever more common. By extension, the idea of a full hybrid pickup truck would seem to be a grand one. Full hybrid technology allows a car to run at low speeds (typically under 30 mph) solely on electric power. Meanwhile, heavy, gas-swilling full-size pickups are at their thirstiest in around-town and stop-and-go driving. A pickup and a hybrid power plant as natural a pairing as peanut butter and jelly, right? In theory, yes; in practice, the 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid leaves a bit to be desired.

The Sierra Hybrid (like the mechanically identical Chevy Silverado Hybrid) boasts city fuel economy that's about 50 percent higher than that for non-hybrid trucks. But it comes at a pretty stiff price, as the hybrid costs considerably more than a similarly equipped, non-hybrid Sierra 1500 SLE. Furthermore, the Sierra Hybrid is only offered in the crew cab body style and, despite its near-$40K sticker price, doesn't have the upscale dash and cabin design of the Sierra SLT. Also, the hybrid power plant's odd power delivery and unremarkable towing capacity may further limit its appeal.

We certainly can't fault GM for the level of technology that's in the Sierra Hybrid. A complex four-speed electrically variable transmission -- essentially a combination of a conventional automatic transmission and a continuously variable one (CVT) -- works in tandem with a 6.0-liter V8 and two 60-kilowatt electric motors to move the Sierra's considerable mass. A 300-volt nickel-metal hydride battery pack (located underneath the rear bench seat) provides the juice for the electric motors, and a regenerative braking system recharges that battery pack during deceleration.

With the electric motors kicked in, the combined output is a claimed 379 horsepower. And to maximize fuel efficiency, the V8 has cylinder-deactivation technology, enabling it to run on just four cylinders under certain conditions, such as light-load freeway cruising or when driving downhill. The V8 also shuts off at low speeds when it's not needed, and it seamlessly comes back on when more power or higher-speed operation is required.

Although the Sierra Hybrid delivers impressive city fuel economy, on the highway there is little benefit to all this technology, complexity and cost. In fact, the fuel-miser Sierra XFE is rated just 1 mpg less than the Hybrid's 22 mpg highway rating. And even the standard Sierra with the 5.3-liter V8 rates 20 mpg for the highway.

Considering the approximate $3,000 premium that the Sierra Hybrid commands over the comparably equipped Sierra 1500 SLE crew cab, it doesn't strike us as a particularly smart purchase. In fairness, the Sierra 1500 Hybrid will likely have strong appeal for certain buyers. Green-oriented businesses might like the truck's reduced carbon footprint, and contractors who do a lot of city driving might even recoup the initial price premium before too many years have gone by. For most people, though, the 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid is a bit too compromised to justify a purchase.