2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8 engines, roomy body styles, hybrid electric option.
  • Lacking refinement compared to most rivals, some low-grade cabin materials, missing some key safety features.
List Price Range
$10,995 - $13,985
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although more up-to-date competitors offer finer cabin detail and greater overall refinement, the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic's powerful performance, stout underpinnings and variety of configurations make it worthy of consideration.

Vehicle overview

Although this generation of GMC's full-size pickup truck is at the end of its lifespan and adds "Classic" to its name, it doesn't mean the Sierra is completely outdated. A hybrid-electric model debuted in 2005, and the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic continues to offer a lot of what full-size-pickup buyers want. Highlights include a selection of Vortec V8s known for their high output and relative fuel efficiency (provided one has a light throttle foot), the OnStar communications system (that can be used to get directions, make reservations or summon medical help if needed) and a wide variety of cabin amenities.

Compared to the newer offerings from Dodge, Ford, Toyota and Nissan, the 2007 Sierra certainly shows its age and is noticeably lacking in its interior design and overall refinement. For the dedicated GMC buyer who wants a truly competitive product, waiting for the all-new Sierra might not be a bad idea, as cabin design and materials look to be much improved. Those just desiring a good deal on a workhorse pickup truck, however, may find the Classic, with its inevitable dealer and factory discounts, a tempting choice.

2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic models

The 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic offers a variety of body styles and trim levels. The Sierra is offered in three cab styles (regular, extended and crew) and three bed lengths. In addition, there are five trim levels: bare-bones Work Truck, base-model SL, midgrade SLE (which actually has two subsets: SLE1 and SLE2), luxury SLT and full-boat Denali. Not all trims are offered on all body styles. Regular cabs can be outfitted with Work Truck, SL or SLE1 trim, while extended cabs come in Work Truck, SL, SLE1, SLE2 or SLT trim. The crew cab model is available in SL, SLE1, SLE2, SLT or Denali trim.

True to their name, Work Trucks offer only the basics, but you still get manual dual-zone air-conditioning and ABS. The SL throws in a few more amenities like a 40/20/40-split front seat, cruise control and a CD player, as well as chrome trim for the grille and rear bumper. The SLE1 trim adds upgrades like power windows and locks, remote keyless entry and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The SLE2 adds automatic climate control, bucket front seats, Bose audio and a power driver seat. SLT trucks feature all that plus alloy wheels, a six-disc CD changer, a power passenger seat and leather upholstery. Top-level Denali models include nearly every available option as standard, as well as unique trim (such as a chrome honeycomb grille) and a 345-horsepower V8 engine. Depending on the model, one can also order OnStar, a sunroof, the Sierra Limited Edition and VortecMax Performance Packages, trailering equipment, satellite radio and a rear-seat entertainment system.

2007 Highlights

Though a fully redesigned Sierra will debut for the 2007 model year, GMC has decided to keep the old model in production and delineate it by adding "Classic" to the end of its name. Minor changes for the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic include the deletion of the five-speed manual transmission for the 4.8-liter V8 and new availability of a few high-end features, such as a six-disc CD changer and steering-wheel-mounted controls, for the SLE trim level.

Performance & mpg

Several engine choices are available for the Sierra 1500 Classic, ranging from a 195-hp, 4.3-liter V6 to a 345-hp 6.0-liter V8. In between, you'll find a 285-hp 4.8-liter V8; a 295-hp 5.3-liter V8; and a 310-hp 5.3-liter V8. All Sierras come standard with a four-speed automatic, except V6-equipped regular cabs, which come with a five-speed manual. Maximum towing capacities range from 5100 pounds for a V6 automatic to 10,400 pounds for trucks with the 6.0-liter V8. The Denali is rated at 8100 pounds. Either two- or four-wheel drive is available on all models; the Denali comes with all-wheel drive. A hybrid powertrain option is available on SLE extended cabs with the 5.3-liter, but the system does not provide any power boost. Its main function is to conserve fuel via automatic engine shutdown and startup at stops, as well as provide on-the-job power through four 120-volt AC outlets.

Safety

Antilock brakes are standard on all Sierras and traction control is optional on all but the Denali. Many passive safety features, such as stability control and side curtain airbags, are not available. In crash testing, the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic received a rating of "Marginal" (second lowest out of four rankings) in the IIHS' offset crash test, while NHTSA frontal impact testing yielded four stars (out of five) for the driver and three stars for the front passenger.

Driving

The 2007 GMC Sierra Classic is comfortable enough to be a daily driver, yet still powerful enough to use as a dedicated work truck. Acceleration ranges from adequate to vigorous, depending on which V8 you select, and the automatic transmission shifts with authority. The steering feels vague on center, but it's light and precise enough for easy maneuvering at low speeds. The automatic engine shutdown and startup feature work seamlessly in the hybrid pickup truck. Additionally, the hybrid's electric power steering feels just about as good as the traditional setup.

Interior

A clean, simple layout with easy-to-use controls typifies the Sierra's cabin. Materials quality is unimpressive, and build quality, though improved over the years, is still subpar. On the upside, the cabin is roomy, particularly on crew cab models, and comfortable, thanks to plush seats. XM satellite radio is available, as is a DVD entertainment system for those riding in the back of crew cab models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic.

5(63%)
4(31%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
16 reviews
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2007 Sierra Classic
Przeor,10/25/2006
We love our new 2007 Sierra Classic . It's a great ride, with a powerful and reasonably efficent V8. The cabin is spacious and comfortable. We especially enjoy the hauling/ towing muscle this truck provides.
Professional Grade
Rob2007,11/09/2006
This is my third GM Pickup and once again I'm truly satisfied. Simple, clean interior and exterior make this the most versatile vehicle I've ever owned.
Are you sure this is an American truck?
Speed_Racer,12/19/2006
There are pros/cons to purchasing the last model year. Pros: Save thousands and all the bugs are worked out. Cons: You don't have the latest (not always the greatest). Thus far, the Sierra has really surprised me. The comfort of this truck is amazing. This is one of the quietest vehicles I have owned. Quieter than my Camry's, Nissan's,and Honda's. And it's a truck?
Sierra 1500
DOUG,11/11/2006
The overall quality of this heavily discounted truck is finally approaching the Asian level. Fit is rather OK, but the finish is excellent, both inside and out. Engine is very quiet, smooth, and the power is more than adequate. A/C is superb, and the full compliment of gauges is quite welcomed. EPA shows 16/21 and thus far I'm realizing close to that. Have always had 4WD trucks for useless reasons, and the difference in 2WD ride quality/mileage is astounding. I would recommend opting for the locking rear axle though, as the low end torque placed on the standard axle simply overwhelms the drive tire in certain situations. So far this very handy vehicle is all and more than advertised.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Overview

The Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500 Classic Crew Cab, Sierra 1500 Classic Regular Cab, Sierra 1500 Classic Extended Cab. Available styles include SL1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SL1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SL1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SL2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SL2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SL2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB w/Sport Package (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SL2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB w/Sport Package (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and Denali 4dr Crew Cab AWD 5.8 ft. SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 is priced between $12,944 and$12,944 with odometer readings between 137855 and137855 miles.
  • The Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 is priced between $13,985 and$13,985 with odometer readings between 72800 and72800 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classics are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2007 Sierra 1500 Classics listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,995 and mileage as low as 72800 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic.

Can't find a used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 1500 Classic for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,750.

Find a used GMC for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $25,486.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 1500 Classic for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,351.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,614.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

