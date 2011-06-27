Vehicle overview

Although this generation of GMC's full-size pickup truck is at the end of its lifespan and adds "Classic" to its name, it doesn't mean the Sierra is completely outdated. A hybrid-electric model debuted in 2005, and the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic continues to offer a lot of what full-size-pickup buyers want. Highlights include a selection of Vortec V8s known for their high output and relative fuel efficiency (provided one has a light throttle foot), the OnStar communications system (that can be used to get directions, make reservations or summon medical help if needed) and a wide variety of cabin amenities.

Compared to the newer offerings from Dodge, Ford, Toyota and Nissan, the 2007 Sierra certainly shows its age and is noticeably lacking in its interior design and overall refinement. For the dedicated GMC buyer who wants a truly competitive product, waiting for the all-new Sierra might not be a bad idea, as cabin design and materials look to be much improved. Those just desiring a good deal on a workhorse pickup truck, however, may find the Classic, with its inevitable dealer and factory discounts, a tempting choice.