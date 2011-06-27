Used 2018 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews

Its a Taurus stupid, affordable and reliable! Mr. Chris , 01/28/2019 SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful It's so nice these Bozos at Edmunds are talking bad about this car, because the price only gets better for me. I have had two Taurus in the past and drove them over 10 years each with no problems, other than replacing a starter after nine years. These Taurus are not expensive Mercedes or BMW's, they are solid reliable quality transportation at a good price. After trading my last Taurus for a 2015 Ford Fusion SE, it's so nice to have my Taurus back! This 2018 Taurus SEL is the best car I ever drove.. It is solid, safe, with plenty of power, and it will get 28 MPG on the highway all day long with much extra power. The Taurus has plenty of room for long trips, and you won't have to be pulled out by your wife when you get home from work. The FWD Taurus will get you anywhere you have to go with great traction. Forget the "made in Mexico" Fusion, six recalls in four years, no power, and you need a can opener to get in and out just to save 3mpg and that is if you drive it easy. I'm sure the Avalon may have extra fancy features but you are going to pay for them fancy buttons too starting at $38,000 with no discounts. Yes I give the 2018-2019 Taurus five stars and it won't break your bank account paying for it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

SHO shows me what it's made of! Scott , 07/10/2018 SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I know the Taurus gets a bad rep and has for a long time. I've owned 2 but this my first SHO. Great car inside and out. Quiet, smooth and FAST. Don't care what the other "reviewers" say, the SHO is worth the look and test drive. You'll love it. Other drivers won't pass me until they realize I'm not a cop. LOL. Very nice car, sorry to see it go. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Four and going for More James Tevis , 08/30/2018 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 28 of 30 people found this review helpful Just bought a 2018 ford Taurus sel color Ruby Red, I love this car. This is the fourth Taurus I have owned and found them all to be very reliable and drivable. I drove a 2009 Taurus for ten years and it was still going strong when I traded. It was bought by another party the same day I traded. Ford offered a really large cash back off the sale price and I got a good amount on trade in, so this car didn't cost me all that much. Would recommend anyone who is looking for a good size sedan to look at the Taurus first. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

GREAT value for the $$$! Steve Sawyer , 05/11/2019 SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I owned a 97 SHO way back when with the Yamaha V-8. It was like a toy compared to the current generation of the Taurus. I owned a '16 SHO which I LOVED but had to sell it after my wife died a year ago (too many emotions). I found a CPO '18 SEL at a local Ford dealer last week that I negotiated a great trade and purchase price. The sticker was in the glove box (car has 5K miles and sticker price was $34.8K). I bought it for $23.5K and signed as fast as I could just in case the dealer reconsidered the selling price. My '16 SHO was a great car and this SEL has the 3.5L V-6 with almost 300 HP and that's plenty fast for me. To me it is the best car out there for the $$$ in spite of Ford discontinuing the production of them. I also got the 7 year 100K CPO warranty. Beautiful car and top quality car too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse