Estimated values
2018 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,917
|$15,374
|$17,124
|Clean
|$13,634
|$15,070
|$16,762
|Average
|$13,069
|$14,463
|$16,037
|Rough
|$12,504
|$13,856
|$15,313
Estimated values
2018 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,476
|$18,911
|$20,660
|Clean
|$17,121
|$18,537
|$20,223
|Average
|$16,411
|$17,791
|$19,349
|Rough
|$15,701
|$17,045
|$18,475
Estimated values
2018 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,574
|$17,046
|$18,825
|Clean
|$15,257
|$16,709
|$18,426
|Average
|$14,625
|$16,037
|$17,630
|Rough
|$13,992
|$15,364
|$16,834
Estimated values
2018 Ford Taurus SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,450
|$23,916
|$25,732
|Clean
|$21,994
|$23,444
|$25,188
|Average
|$21,082
|$22,500
|$24,100
|Rough
|$20,170
|$21,556
|$23,011
Estimated values
2018 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,991
|$16,410
|$18,124
|Clean
|$14,687
|$16,086
|$17,741
|Average
|$14,078
|$15,438
|$16,974
|Rough
|$13,469
|$14,791
|$16,207
Estimated values
2018 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,069
|$20,619
|$22,508
|Clean
|$18,682
|$20,212
|$22,032
|Average
|$17,907
|$19,398
|$21,080
|Rough
|$17,132
|$18,584
|$20,128