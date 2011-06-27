  1. Home
Used 2006 Ford Taurus SE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,830
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,830
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,830
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,830
Torque186 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,830
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,830
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,830
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,830
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,830
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,830
Front head room40.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,830
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,830
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.9 cu.ft.
Length197.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1250 lbs.
Curb weight3322 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
EPA interior volume120.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,830
Exterior Colors
  • Windveil Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Tungsten Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium/Dark Pebble, leather
  • Medium/Dark Flint, leather
  • Medium/Dark Flint, cloth
  • Medium/Dark Pebble, cloth
  • Ebony Black, leather
  • Ebony Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,830
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/60R T tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,830
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,830
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
