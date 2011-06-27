Used 2009 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Ford fan

Greywolf, 06/23/2009
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought a Ford truck (my third one) because all the other brands of vehicles I have owned let me down when I needed them to be reliable. The previous 2 Ford trucks (1970 F100, 1993 Ranger) were pretty spartan trucks. The 2009 Ranger is much more comfortable and fun to drive. The only fault I have found is the 4.0L 6 cyl. is not too fuel efficient.

Report Abuse

Good simple truck

Kevin Hurren, 10/17/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought this little truck just for business. More than satisfied.Tough,primitive,simple,40mpg and cheap to purchase.You tough guys want a truck or a symbol? I will work this thing 100% more than any Ramgarbage.

Report Abuse

just wow for a small truck ford ranger 4x4 sport automatic

onthebrook, 07/28/2013
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

well i went to buy a small chevy S10 pickup truck at the time i was looking i passed a local used care dealer .. on the lot was a 2009 ford ranger 4x4 sport so i desided to buy ... i could not be more happy with the truck she pulls a lot of fire wood i put the truck in over cut overs where some people wont even put there 4x4 atvs ... i put a cap on the truck and i must say i have had the truck packed full of green fire wood ... the truck has been in the rough spots and proven to be a work hourse .... i say go for a for ranger if looking for a small truck with big guts ....

Report Abuse

Happy camper

Pleased Owner, 02/26/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

2009 is the first year for the Sport in a 4CYL. I never would have driven one exceot my employer bought a fleet and the mechanics told me to test drive tone. I was surprised with the 4cyl guts. My gas mileage is 20.5 around town and one one trip it was 23mpg. Didn't look at any other models because I am stuck on the dependabilty of Fords. Great truck for the money.

Report Abuse

Proud Ranger Owner Again

Jay, 05/13/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I had a '93 Ranger before this one, and been super pleased with it. I haven't had a Ranger for 12 years, it was time to have one again since we brought the house. The newer Ranger has more leg room than my '93 I used to have, and this time, I got the basic XL package, since we have a nice car for our long road trip. Where my old '93 was the XLT (full package), and I was single at the time. I am some disapointed with the louder cab noise than my old '93 XLT, but it's not the end of the world. Over all MPG, I'm pleased with the MPG I gotten on it.. On my first tank, I got 24mpg, I am near the ned of my second tank of gas, and I am around 28mpg as of now.

Report Abuse
