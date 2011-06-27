Used 2009 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews
Ford fan
I bought a Ford truck (my third one) because all the other brands of vehicles I have owned let me down when I needed them to be reliable. The previous 2 Ford trucks (1970 F100, 1993 Ranger) were pretty spartan trucks. The 2009 Ranger is much more comfortable and fun to drive. The only fault I have found is the 4.0L 6 cyl. is not too fuel efficient.
Good simple truck
Bought this little truck just for business. More than satisfied.Tough,primitive,simple,40mpg and cheap to purchase.You tough guys want a truck or a symbol? I will work this thing 100% more than any Ramgarbage.
just wow for a small truck ford ranger 4x4 sport automatic
well i went to buy a small chevy S10 pickup truck at the time i was looking i passed a local used care dealer .. on the lot was a 2009 ford ranger 4x4 sport so i desided to buy ... i could not be more happy with the truck she pulls a lot of fire wood i put the truck in over cut overs where some people wont even put there 4x4 atvs ... i put a cap on the truck and i must say i have had the truck packed full of green fire wood ... the truck has been in the rough spots and proven to be a work hourse .... i say go for a for ranger if looking for a small truck with big guts ....
Happy camper
2009 is the first year for the Sport in a 4CYL. I never would have driven one exceot my employer bought a fleet and the mechanics told me to test drive tone. I was surprised with the 4cyl guts. My gas mileage is 20.5 around town and one one trip it was 23mpg. Didn't look at any other models because I am stuck on the dependabilty of Fords. Great truck for the money.
Proud Ranger Owner Again
I had a '93 Ranger before this one, and been super pleased with it. I haven't had a Ranger for 12 years, it was time to have one again since we brought the house. The newer Ranger has more leg room than my '93 I used to have, and this time, I got the basic XL package, since we have a nice car for our long road trip. Where my old '93 was the XLT (full package), and I was single at the time. I am some disapointed with the louder cab noise than my old '93 XLT, but it's not the end of the world. Over all MPG, I'm pleased with the MPG I gotten on it.. On my first tank, I got 24mpg, I am near the ned of my second tank of gas, and I am around 28mpg as of now.
Sponsored cars related to the Ranger
Related Used 2009 Ford Ranger info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge