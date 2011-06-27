  1. Home
2009 Ford Ranger Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,157$7,559$9,019
Clean$4,840$7,081$8,431
Average$4,205$6,126$7,254
Rough$3,571$5,171$6,077
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,887$5,678$6,768
Clean$3,648$5,319$6,326
Average$3,170$4,602$5,443
Rough$2,691$3,884$4,560
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,603$6,656$7,908
Clean$4,320$6,236$7,392
Average$3,753$5,395$6,360
Rough$3,187$4,553$5,328
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,231$6,098$7,234
Clean$3,971$5,712$6,762
Average$3,450$4,942$5,818
Rough$2,930$4,171$4,874
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger SPORT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,296$7,544$8,914
Clean$4,970$7,067$8,333
Average$4,318$6,114$7,170
Rough$3,667$5,161$6,006
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,146$8,614$10,119
Clean$5,768$8,070$9,459
Average$5,012$6,981$8,138
Rough$4,256$5,893$6,818
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,205$7,489$8,879
Clean$4,885$7,016$8,300
Average$4,245$6,069$7,141
Rough$3,605$5,123$5,982
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger SPORT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,173$8,823$10,438
Clean$5,794$8,266$9,757
Average$5,034$7,151$8,395
Rough$4,275$6,036$7,033
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,246$7,417$8,739
Clean$4,923$6,948$8,169
Average$4,278$6,011$7,029
Rough$3,633$5,074$5,888
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,107$10,594$12,714
Clean$6,670$9,924$11,884
Average$5,796$8,586$10,225
Rough$4,921$7,247$8,566
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,368$6,997$7,996
Clean$5,038$6,555$7,474
Average$4,378$5,671$6,431
Rough$3,717$4,787$5,387
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,031$5,709$6,733
Clean$3,783$5,348$6,294
Average$3,287$4,627$5,415
Rough$2,791$3,906$4,537
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,506$6,599$7,873
Clean$4,229$6,182$7,359
Average$3,675$5,348$6,332
Rough$3,120$4,514$5,305
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,567$8,292$9,949
Clean$5,225$7,768$9,300
Average$4,540$6,720$8,002
Rough$3,855$5,672$6,704
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,455$9,233$10,925
Clean$6,058$8,649$10,212
Average$5,264$7,483$8,787
Rough$4,470$6,316$7,361
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,429$7,947$9,480
Clean$5,095$7,445$8,861
Average$4,427$6,440$7,624
Rough$3,759$5,436$6,387
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,889$7,317$8,794
Clean$4,588$6,855$8,220
Average$3,987$5,930$7,073
Rough$3,385$5,005$5,925
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Ford Ranger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,648 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,319 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Ranger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,648 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,319 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Ford Ranger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,648 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,319 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Ford Ranger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Ford Ranger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Ford Ranger ranges from $2,691 to $6,768, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Ford Ranger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.