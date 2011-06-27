Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,157
|$7,559
|$9,019
|Clean
|$4,840
|$7,081
|$8,431
|Average
|$4,205
|$6,126
|$7,254
|Rough
|$3,571
|$5,171
|$6,077
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,887
|$5,678
|$6,768
|Clean
|$3,648
|$5,319
|$6,326
|Average
|$3,170
|$4,602
|$5,443
|Rough
|$2,691
|$3,884
|$4,560
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,603
|$6,656
|$7,908
|Clean
|$4,320
|$6,236
|$7,392
|Average
|$3,753
|$5,395
|$6,360
|Rough
|$3,187
|$4,553
|$5,328
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,231
|$6,098
|$7,234
|Clean
|$3,971
|$5,712
|$6,762
|Average
|$3,450
|$4,942
|$5,818
|Rough
|$2,930
|$4,171
|$4,874
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger SPORT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,296
|$7,544
|$8,914
|Clean
|$4,970
|$7,067
|$8,333
|Average
|$4,318
|$6,114
|$7,170
|Rough
|$3,667
|$5,161
|$6,006
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,146
|$8,614
|$10,119
|Clean
|$5,768
|$8,070
|$9,459
|Average
|$5,012
|$6,981
|$8,138
|Rough
|$4,256
|$5,893
|$6,818
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,205
|$7,489
|$8,879
|Clean
|$4,885
|$7,016
|$8,300
|Average
|$4,245
|$6,069
|$7,141
|Rough
|$3,605
|$5,123
|$5,982
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger SPORT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,173
|$8,823
|$10,438
|Clean
|$5,794
|$8,266
|$9,757
|Average
|$5,034
|$7,151
|$8,395
|Rough
|$4,275
|$6,036
|$7,033
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,246
|$7,417
|$8,739
|Clean
|$4,923
|$6,948
|$8,169
|Average
|$4,278
|$6,011
|$7,029
|Rough
|$3,633
|$5,074
|$5,888
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,107
|$10,594
|$12,714
|Clean
|$6,670
|$9,924
|$11,884
|Average
|$5,796
|$8,586
|$10,225
|Rough
|$4,921
|$7,247
|$8,566
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,368
|$6,997
|$7,996
|Clean
|$5,038
|$6,555
|$7,474
|Average
|$4,378
|$5,671
|$6,431
|Rough
|$3,717
|$4,787
|$5,387
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,031
|$5,709
|$6,733
|Clean
|$3,783
|$5,348
|$6,294
|Average
|$3,287
|$4,627
|$5,415
|Rough
|$2,791
|$3,906
|$4,537
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,506
|$6,599
|$7,873
|Clean
|$4,229
|$6,182
|$7,359
|Average
|$3,675
|$5,348
|$6,332
|Rough
|$3,120
|$4,514
|$5,305
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,567
|$8,292
|$9,949
|Clean
|$5,225
|$7,768
|$9,300
|Average
|$4,540
|$6,720
|$8,002
|Rough
|$3,855
|$5,672
|$6,704
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,455
|$9,233
|$10,925
|Clean
|$6,058
|$8,649
|$10,212
|Average
|$5,264
|$7,483
|$8,787
|Rough
|$4,470
|$6,316
|$7,361
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,429
|$7,947
|$9,480
|Clean
|$5,095
|$7,445
|$8,861
|Average
|$4,427
|$6,440
|$7,624
|Rough
|$3,759
|$5,436
|$6,387
Estimated values
2009 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,889
|$7,317
|$8,794
|Clean
|$4,588
|$6,855
|$8,220
|Average
|$3,987
|$5,930
|$7,073
|Rough
|$3,385
|$5,005
|$5,925