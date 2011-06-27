Used 1997 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews
Reluctant to buy, Happy I did.
I almost didn't buy this truck, as it had a lot of miles on it. After a lengthy test drive, the truck felt solid, shifted nice, and drove very well, so I did buy. I've had it for some time now (a few months - actually it's my winter beater/rainy day driver), and it's just passed over 250,000 miles. The 2.3 liter engine uses no oil between oil changes, and makes no funny noises. It's a little short on power, but it's more than made up for that with it's relentless reliability. I see these trucks everywhere, and they are, figuratively speaking, a dime a dozen. I looked at Toyota, but they resale they hold is insane, which I'm told is due to the longevity of their engines. I know I haven't owned it for an extended amount of time (years), but I would say, money spent, the four cylinder Ranger is as good, or better than the, incredibly overpriced Toyota's out there.
97 Ranger 4cyl 5 speed still runs great 143k
I bought this truck 2 years ago. I knew it needed a slave cylinder just didn't realize it was inside the tranny. So I had a mechanic buddy do it and replace the clutch and rear main seal while he was at it. Has run great since. Only problem is the A/C. It wasn't working when I got it. Found a big hole in the condenser and then it worked for a couple days but then sprung a new leak in another line with the new found pressure. This seems to be a pretty common problem. Engine runs great for its age. I see a ton of these on the road
Love my ranger
I purchased my 97 Ranger in 2004 with 75,000 miles, in 2011 it now has 145,000. The clutch needed replaced when we bought it, also had the slave plate fixed in 2009. Those were the 2 biggest expenses. Being in Ohio, rust has been my only enemy. I've replaced rusted broken parts as needed, and this thing still runs like a champ. You will be in the shop 2-3 times a year as it gets older, but they're not expensive trips. Gas mileage is excellent around 23-24 with mostly city driving.
I love my Ranger - hate to let it go
I've owned mine for just short of five years now and not a single problem with it. I've changed the oil every 3K-4K miles and purchased a soft tonneau cover shortly after I bought it in 1999. With that, and the K&N airfilter and just keeping up on normal maintanence, its never steered me wrong. I just recently talked to a 2001 owner who has over 120K on his and he loves his as well...Rangers don't die.
Has never failed me
This is my first truck. I got it when I turned 17 and it has been a great car. I don't take care of it and I drive it like I stole it, but it keeps on going. Starts every time and never leaves me stranded. I even wrecked it and I still drive it today without replacing anything but the windshield. It has some problems with the gas line. There is a crack in the filler neck hose so I lose gas onto the ground every time I put gas into it and I only get 17 mpg. It idles pretty rough too. Its pretty fast for a 4 cylinder with the the aero dynamics of a brick. Overall this has been a great truck and I'm content with it.
