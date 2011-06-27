Estimated values
2016 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,534
|$9,126
|$10,812
|Clean
|$7,249
|$8,786
|$10,387
|Average
|$6,678
|$8,107
|$9,536
|Rough
|$6,108
|$7,428
|$8,684
Estimated values
2016 Ford Focus Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,704
|$11,463
|$13,341
|Clean
|$9,337
|$11,036
|$12,816
|Average
|$8,602
|$10,183
|$11,765
|Rough
|$7,867
|$9,330
|$10,715
Estimated values
2016 Ford Focus SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,648
|$9,252
|$10,952
|Clean
|$7,359
|$8,907
|$10,521
|Average
|$6,780
|$8,219
|$9,659
|Rough
|$6,200
|$7,530
|$8,796
Estimated values
2016 Ford Focus Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,678
|$9,531
|$10,480
|Clean
|$8,349
|$9,176
|$10,068
|Average
|$7,692
|$8,467
|$9,243
|Rough
|$7,035
|$7,757
|$8,418
Estimated values
2016 Ford Focus Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,425
|$11,244
|$13,180
|Clean
|$9,068
|$10,826
|$12,661
|Average
|$8,354
|$9,989
|$11,623
|Rough
|$7,641
|$9,152
|$10,586
Estimated values
2016 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,890
|$8,456
|$10,110
|Clean
|$6,629
|$8,141
|$9,712
|Average
|$6,108
|$7,512
|$8,916
|Rough
|$5,586
|$6,882
|$8,120