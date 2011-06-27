  1. Home
2016 Ford Focus Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,534$9,126$10,812
Clean$7,249$8,786$10,387
Average$6,678$8,107$9,536
Rough$6,108$7,428$8,684
Estimated values
2016 Ford Focus Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,704$11,463$13,341
Clean$9,337$11,036$12,816
Average$8,602$10,183$11,765
Rough$7,867$9,330$10,715
Estimated values
2016 Ford Focus SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,648$9,252$10,952
Clean$7,359$8,907$10,521
Average$6,780$8,219$9,659
Rough$6,200$7,530$8,796
Estimated values
2016 Ford Focus Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,678$9,531$10,480
Clean$8,349$9,176$10,068
Average$7,692$8,467$9,243
Rough$7,035$7,757$8,418
Estimated values
2016 Ford Focus Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,425$11,244$13,180
Clean$9,068$10,826$12,661
Average$8,354$9,989$11,623
Rough$7,641$9,152$10,586
Estimated values
2016 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,890$8,456$10,110
Clean$6,629$8,141$9,712
Average$6,108$7,512$8,916
Rough$5,586$6,882$8,120
Sell my 2016 Ford Focus with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Focus near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Ford Focus on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ford Focus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,629 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,141 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Focus is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ford Focus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,629 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,141 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Ford Focus, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ford Focus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,629 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,141 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Ford Focus. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Ford Focus and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Ford Focus ranges from $5,586 to $10,110, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Ford Focus is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.