  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-450 Super Duty
  4. Used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Beastly towing and hauling capacities
  • appealing technology options
  • quiet ride.
  • Numb steering
  • dated interior
  • available in only one configuration.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Ford F-450 Super Duty for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Estimate
$26,947 - $33,882
Used F-450 Super Duty for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Designed first and foremost as a workhorse with superior towing and payload numbers, the 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty also offers refinement and luxury at the premium trim levels.

Vehicle overview

While a lot of people continue to drive smaller pickups as a lifestyle statement, it's a pretty safe bet that anyone you spot behind the wheel of a 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty means business.

That's because this full-size truck is all about getting the job done, whether it's shuttling a pallet-load of concrete blocks to a job site or pulling a supersize fifth-wheel camping trailer. With the ability to tow up to 24,700 pounds when fitted with a fifth-wheel hitch (18,500 pounds with a bumper hitch) and more than two tons of payload capacity, this big boy will haul just about anything most folks are ever likely to want hauled.

Unlike lesser members of Ford's Super Duty truck family, the F-450 is offered in just one body style and one powertrain: a four-door crew cab with an 8-foot bed and a turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel V8 mated to a six-speed automatic and four-wheel drive. On the upside, that means that buyers need only decide which trim level suits their needs, be it a no-nonsense work truck or a gussied-up cowboy cruiser. The selection of available comfort and convenience features is just as broad, ranging from practical items such as lockable storage compartments to nice-to-have extras like heated and ventilated front seats.

While there's no arguing the 2014 F-450's capabilities, it will be worth your time to check out the latest incarnation of the 2014 Ram 3500 pickup. Various revisions this year result in a mind-blowing 30,000-pound max tow capacity, and that's on top of the truck's already superior interior design. Still, although it may no longer lead the heavy-duty pack in terms of sheer numbers, the 2014 Ford F-450 remains a strong contender for anyone with a big job to do.

2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty models

The 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty is offered in just one configuration: a four-door crew cab with an 8-foot cargo bed and dual rear wheels, powered by a 6.7-liter turbodiesel engine and four-wheel drive. There are five trim levels available: XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum.

Standard equipment on the XL base model includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a black grille and bumpers, roof clearance lights, manual-telescoping trailer-tow mirrors, running boards, air-conditioning, vinyl upholstery and floor coverings, a 40/20/40-split front bench, a 60/40-split-folding rear bench seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a two-speaker AM/FM radio.

Stepping up to the XLT gets you a chrome grille and bumpers; heated outside mirrors; deep-tinted rear privacy glass, keyless entry; cloth upholstery; a carpeted floor, lockable second-row underseat storage with a power outlet; an integrated trailer-brake controller; cruise control; full power accessories; Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity; the Ford Sync voice activation system; and a four-speaker sound system with CD player, auxiliary audio input jack and USB interface.

The Lariat trim level adds foglights, power-folding and telescoping tow mirrors, rear parking sensors, chrome tubular step bars, a power rear sliding window with defrost, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats (with power lumbar adjustment), a center console, power-adjustable pedals, wood-grain trim and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Electronic upgrades include a 4.2-inch multifunction screen, the MyFordTouch interface with an 8-inch touchscreen display, upgraded Sync functionality, a rearview camera, a 110-volt household-style power outlet and a nine-speaker premium Sony audio system with satellite radio.

The King Ranch model ups the ante with two-tone paint, a body-color grille with chrome insert, lighted running boards, unique exterior and interior badging, remote start, exclusive leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, driver memory settings and a navigation system.

The top-of-the-line Platinum includes all of the Lariat's goodies, plus additional chrome exterior trim, a tailgate assist step, upgraded leather upholstery, unique wood-tone interior trim and a heated steering wheel.

Some of the upper trim levels' standard features are available on lower trims as options. Other add-ons (depending on trim level) include a stowable bed extender, different axle ratios, a transmission power take-off (for powering such accessories as snow plows), fifth-wheel mounting points (compatible with Reese hitch units), a drop-in or spray-in bedliner, a sunroof and integrated accessory switches.

The available Ford Work Solutions package is offered and adds an in-dash computer that is customizable to suit commercial users and fleets. Other work-related options include snow plow and camper prep packages and the FX4 Off-Road package, which provides all-terrain tires, skid plates, a locking rear differential and Rancho shock absorbers.

2014 Highlights

The Ford F-450 Super Duty returns for 2014 with no major changes.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Ford F-450 is powered by a turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel V8 engine that produces a robust 400 horsepower and 800 pound-feet of peak torque. The F-450 also features engine exhaust braking to help maintain control on downhill grades while towing.

A six-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive are standard. Properly equipped, the F-450 Super Duty can tow up to 18,500 pounds with a conventional trailer hitch. When configured for fifth-wheel towing, this figure increases to 24,700 pounds. Maximum payload capacity is a stout 5,880 pounds.

Safety

The 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty comes standard with antilock brakes, trailer sway control, hill start assist, front seat-mounted side airbags, side curtain airbags and an SOS post-crash alert system. Stability control isn't available.

Driving

When there's heavy lifting to be done, the 2014 Ford F-450 casts an imposing shadow. At nearly 22 feet long and 9 feet wide, this big pickup can be a handful in tight quarters like crowded urban streets or parking lots. A wider track compared to Ford's other Super Duty models also means that turning around will require some extra room.

On the road, the F-450's steering feels noticeably more numb than that of its competitors. Ride quality is surprisingly decent, but as with all heavy-duty pickups the ride feels a little more skittish when running without a load.

As far as performance goes, the 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 engine under the hood has power to spare even when towing a good-sized trailer up a steep grade. The six-speed automatic also does its part by always seeming to be able to find and hold the right gear for the situation at hand. The transmission's standard Tow/Haul mode gives the driver an extra measure of control when climbing or descending hills, backed up on downhill sections by the F-450's standard exhaust brake.

Interior

One look at the range of trim levels offered by the 2014 Ford F-450 will erase all notions of heavy-duty pickups being bare-bones workhorses. While the XL base model's no-frills interior matches the stereotype with its vinyl seats, bare floors, hard plastics and sad little two-speaker AM/FM radio, upper trim levels are another story altogether.

Though the F-450's cabin looks less stylish than those found in competitors like the recently updated Ram 3500, the atmosphere in upper trim levels can be quite upscale with quality leather upholstery and attractive simulated-wood trim. In fact, some of the features that come standard in the King Ranch and Platinum models are the stuff of which premium sedans are made.

At its core, however, the F-450 is all about getting the job done, and that explains the thought that went into interior details such as lockable storage bins, conveniently placed outlets for charging cell phones and other electronics, and the available front seat console designed to hold laptop computers and hanging files.

Available technology like Ford's Sync system, which allows the driver to make calls or play music from a compatible smartphone using voice commands, complements these low-tech features by making the hours spent behind the steering wheel more productive and enjoyable. The premium Sync system with MyFord Touch that's standard on the Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum models takes things to the next level with customizable color displays, including a large 8-inch touchscreen in the dash, and added capabilities like the ability to receive and respond to text messages without taking your eyes off the road. Redundant knobs and buttons for the climate control and audio systems make it easy to access these functions even while wearing work gloves.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
400 hp @ 2800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
400 hp @ 2800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
400 hp @ 2800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
400 hp @ 2800 rpm
See all Used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty features & specs
More about the 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty

Used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab. Available styles include Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), and XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty.

Can't find a used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-450 Super Duty for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,930.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $11,976.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-450 Super Duty for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,197.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,402.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-450 Super Duty lease specials

Related Used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles