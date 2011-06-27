Vehicle overview

While a lot of people continue to drive smaller pickups as a lifestyle statement, it's a pretty safe bet that anyone you spot behind the wheel of a 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty means business.

That's because this full-size truck is all about getting the job done, whether it's shuttling a pallet-load of concrete blocks to a job site or pulling a supersize fifth-wheel camping trailer. With the ability to tow up to 24,700 pounds when fitted with a fifth-wheel hitch (18,500 pounds with a bumper hitch) and more than two tons of payload capacity, this big boy will haul just about anything most folks are ever likely to want hauled.

Unlike lesser members of Ford's Super Duty truck family, the F-450 is offered in just one body style and one powertrain: a four-door crew cab with an 8-foot bed and a turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel V8 mated to a six-speed automatic and four-wheel drive. On the upside, that means that buyers need only decide which trim level suits their needs, be it a no-nonsense work truck or a gussied-up cowboy cruiser. The selection of available comfort and convenience features is just as broad, ranging from practical items such as lockable storage compartments to nice-to-have extras like heated and ventilated front seats.

While there's no arguing the 2014 F-450's capabilities, it will be worth your time to check out the latest incarnation of the 2014 Ram 3500 pickup. Various revisions this year result in a mind-blowing 30,000-pound max tow capacity, and that's on top of the truck's already superior interior design. Still, although it may no longer lead the heavy-duty pack in terms of sheer numbers, the 2014 Ford F-450 remains a strong contender for anyone with a big job to do.