Used 2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Riverside Chevrolet - Chillicothe / Illinois

This 2009 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW XL is offered to you for sale by Riverside Chevrolet Inc.. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW XL is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Oxford White 2009 4WD Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW XL. You can tell this 2009 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 130,750mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2009 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW: The heavy-duty F450 and F550 provide the ultimate in utility, with properly equipped versions rated to tow a maximum of 24,400 pounds--significantly more than their nearest competitors. Both trucks also offer a number of creature comforts, and both maintain a relatively tight turning circle, making them easy to live with both on and off the job. Several trim configurations are available in both 2- and 4-wheel drive, making the F450 and F550 well suited to a variety of heavy-duty tasks. Strengths of this model include Extreme towing and hauling capabilities, durability, a host of high-tech options and trim levels. Go ahead and Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 8ft Bed .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTXW43R89EA77763

Stock: 097763

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-23-2020