Used 2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

This outstanding example of a Loaded 2012 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW 4WD Dually Lariat Pickup Truck w/ 6.7L V8 Power Stroke Turbo Diesel is offered by Trust Auto. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Lariat that you won't find in your average vehicle. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Tuxedo Black 2012 4WD Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Lariat. You can tell this 2012 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 79,153mi and appears with a showroom shine. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Lariat, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Tuxedo Black Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Lariat. The Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Lariat has a navigation system installed, so you'll always know where you're going. This top-tier navigation system is reliable and will get you to your destination quickly and by the most efficient route available. More information about the 2012 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW: The F-Series Super Duty trucks bear a resemblance to the ubiquitous, jack-of-all-trades F-150 pickups, but these models have an especially pure purpose: to reliably, safely and confidently haul heavy loads or heavy trailers, day after day. What's surprising is that these workhorses are actually quite comfortable--and almost luxurious--inside. Ford boasts that the PowerStroke diesel engine is the most powerful diesel pickup engine on the market and that the Super Duty F-350 DRW (dual rear wheel) model has a best-in-class payload (7,110 pounds) and fifth-wheel tow rating (22,700), as well as a best-in-class conventional tow rating of 17,500 pounds. Strengths of this model include Power Stroke diesel's 800 pound-feet of torque, full roster of safety features, Flexibility for commercial use, tougher than standard full-size trucks, and class-leading tow ratings *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FT8W4DT6CEA74365

Stock: PA74365

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2019