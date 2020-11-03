More about the 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty

The 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty pickup is right on the line between consumer product and heavy equipment. This is a commercial-grade business machine that is also available with all the equipment and comfort of a luxury sedan. It's simply more — a lot more — truck than most people will ever need. But, of course, it's not more truck than a lot of Americans will want. Ford's Super Duty line adopts so-called military-grade aluminum alloy construction for its cabs — a construction material Ford first introduced in the F-150. Meanwhile, the steel frames under those cabs have been fortified and beefed up to handle more epic tasks than ever before. The Super Duty line includes three trucks: the F-250 to start, then the F-350 and, at the top of the very big heap, the F-450. Other makers build trucks in the same class as the F-450, but they reserve them for commercial markets and usually don't include many of the civilian comforts that the F-450 offers. Beyond the badges, the element that instantly distinguishes an F-450 from an F-350 is the use of 19.5-inch wheels on the F-450. And there are six of these wheels because all F-450s have dual rear wheels. The 19.5-inch commercial truck wheels require commercial truck tires. To some extent, the beef of those tires compromises ride quality. The F-450 is available with leading-edge technologies ranging from LED headlights to adaptive cruise control. But the truck's engine is the tech star. The Ford-designed and Ford-built 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8 is standard in the F-450. With 450 horsepower and 935 pound-feet of peak torque, it's almost nonchalant in how easily it can lug massive loads. Combined with the standard six-speed automatic transmission, the Power Stroke is among the best engines available in any truck at any price. Four-wheel drive is an option on all but the top Limited model, but we don't have any EPA ratings because they're not required for vehicles this large. Our experience with unladen Super Duties usually yields fuel economy just nudging into double digits around town. Throw on a big trailer, however, and the fuel is consumed considerably quicker. The F-450 Super Duty is available in six trim levels, from XL to Limited, with a dizzying array of options beyond. To tailor an F-450 for your life, start with the tools on Edmunds. And then let us get you a great deal on the truck of your dreams.

The 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-450 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), and XLT 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A).

Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 F-450 Super Duty 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving.

