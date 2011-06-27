Vehicle overview

Everybody says his pickup is the toughest, meanest, beefiest, macho-est truck you can buy. But everybody is lying, because there is really only one truck that fits this description: the 2009 Ford F-450 Super Duty. It can tow 24,500 pounds when properly equipped (and with a fifth-wheel hitch) -- that's 8,000 more pounds than the most capable 1-ton pickup. It can haul up to 6,000 pounds, which is like sticking a Ford Expedition in the bed. The F-450 itself weighs around 8,500 pounds. It's big, it's bad and it can do things nothing else can. If this is the sort of utility you need, then the F-450 is your next truck.

For 2009, the F-450 enters its second year of mainstream availability. It was previously sold only to commercial and institutional entities for use as tow trucks, ambulances and U-Hauls, but now you can traipse down to your local Ford dealer and purchase one of these behemoths for yourself. There are a number of key features that allow the F-450 to thoroughly outdo all of its competitors. The 6.4-liter turbodiesel V8 is the only engine available, providing a prodigious 650 pound-feet of torque along with decent fuel economy. The F-450's front track is more than 6 inches wider than its lesser Super Duty siblings, enabling greater load capacity, yet the F-450 has a tighter turning circle by 5 feet, thanks to the commercial-grade monobeam front suspension. The F-450 also has heavy-duty, commercial-grade tires run at 80 psi. Not surprisingly, the F-450 still rides stiffly when unladen compared to less capable trucks, but that's the price you pay for the ability to tow a house.

New for 2009 are a pair of special-edition packages. The Cabela's FX4 package pays homage to (and advertises for) the popular outdoor recreation store -- according to Ford, 76 percent of Super Duty buyers hunt or fish. Apparently, a goodly number also own Hogs, because the new Harley-Davidson package (it was previously offered on other F-Series trucks) adds blue flame paint graphics inside and out, along with black-and-blue two-tone perforated leather. All 2009 F-450 models can be outfitted with the Sync voice-activated entertainment and communications system, as well as Sirius Travel Link, which allows you to access real-time weather, sports scores and movie times via the optional navigation system. Contractors and others who work out of their trucks have Ford Work Solutions to make life at the job site easier. This optional system offers an in-dash computer with Internet access, a "midbox" storage system (a lockable compartment located between the cab and bed) and the Tool Link system.

The 2009 Ford F-450 is the only widely available truck that boasts such awe-inspiring towing and hauling capabilities. Of course, most truck buyers will find that the Ford F-350 or one of the GM or Dodge 1-ton pickups will more than meet their needs. Still, just knowing the F-450's enormous towing and hauling potential gives us unmatched piece of mind behind the wheel, not to mention a distinct feeling of superiority. Owning the toughest, meanest, beefiest, macho-est truck you can buy certainly has its advantages.