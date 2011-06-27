2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty
MSRP range: $55,795 - $92,270
|MSRP
|$57,490
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$57,410
What Should I Pay
2 for sale near you
2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Review
- Extra-wide front axle helps it turn tighter than Ford's other HD models
- Turbodiesel V8 generates immense power and torque
- Spacious cab offers many convenience and tech options
- Price tag starts high and soars with options
- 19.5-inch commercial tires can be expensive to replace
- F-450's heavier weight means lower payload compared to the F-350
- Available 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Four-wheel drive standard on King Ranch and Platinum trims
- Minor updates to feature availability
- Part of the third Super Duty generation introduced for 2017
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty.
Helpful shopping links
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $55,795
- MPG & Fuel
- N/A City / N/A Hwy / N/A Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 48.0 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 6 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 10-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- V8 cylinder
- Horsepower: 475 hp @ 2600 rpm
- Torque: 1050 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
- Base Engine Size: 6.7 L
- Base Engine Type: Diesel
- Towing & Hauling
- Max Towing Capacity: 24,200 lbs.
- Max Payload Capacity: 5,630 lbs.
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 266.2 in. / Height: 82.1 in.
- Bed Length: 98.1 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 105.9 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 96.0 in.
- Curb Weight: 8282 lbs.
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the Ford F-450 Super Duty a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 F-450 Super Duty both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford F-450 Super Duty. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty:
- Available 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Four-wheel drive standard on King Ranch and Platinum trims
- Minor updates to feature availability
- Part of the third Super Duty generation introduced for 2017
Is the Ford F-450 Super Duty reliable?
To determine whether the Ford F-450 Super Duty is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the F-450 Super Duty. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the F-450 Super Duty's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 F-450 Super Duty is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty?
The least-expensive 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty is the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $55,795.
Other versions include:
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $92,270
- XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $58,560
- XLT 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $61,440
- XL 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $55,795
- Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $71,130
- King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $80,040
- XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $63,760
- Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $83,910
- Lariat 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $68,365
What are the different models of Ford F-450 Super Duty?
If you're interested in the Ford F-450 Super Duty, the next question is, which F-450 Super Duty model is right for you? F-450 Super Duty variants include Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), and XL 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A). For a full list of F-450 Super Duty models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW 7 Series 2016 For Sale
- Used BMW 7 Series 2015
- Used BMW 7 Series 2013
- Used BMW 7 Series 2012
- Used BMW 7 Series 2011
- Used BMW 5 Series 2016 For Sale
- Used BMW 5 Series 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012 For Sale
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011 For Sale
- Used BMW 4 Series 2018
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used BMW 3 Series 2006
- Used BMW 3 Series 2002 For Sale
- Used BMW 2 Series 2019
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Fusion
- Used Ford Focus
- Used Ford F-150
- Used Chevrolet Impala
- Used BMW 3 Series
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Audi Q7
- Used Aston Martin Vanquish S
- Used Acura TLX
- Used Acura RDX
- Used Ram 2500
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Used Dodge Charger For Sale
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford Crown Victoria in New Germany, MN
- Used Ford E-Series Van in Scottsdale, AZ
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 in Memphis, TN
- Used Ford E-Series Van in Chicago, IL
- Used Ford Fusion in New Orleans, LA
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid in Saint Paul, MN
- Used Ford Escape in Brooklyn, NY
- Used Ford Edge in Ontario, CA
- Used Ford Escape in Cape Coral, FL
- Used Ford Escape in Missoula, MT
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Fiesta 2018 in Houston, TX
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018 in Cincinnati, OH
- Used Ford Transit Passenger Van 2018 in Louisville, KY
Other models
- Used Chevrolet Colorado in Fairfield, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class in League City, TX
- Used Hyundai Equus in Richardson, TX
- Used Cadillac CT5 in Mesquite, TX
- Used Lexus Is-350-C in Lewisville, TX
- Used Dodge Ram-Pickup-3500 in Longmont, CO
- Used Bentley Continental-Gt-Speed in Fullerton, CA
- Used Ford Bronco-Sport in Scranton, PA
- Used Nissan 300ZX in Baldwin Park, CA
- Used Ford Mustang-Mach-E in Carlsbad, CA
- Used Jaguar Xe in Delray Beach, FL
- Used Audi Q7 in Bossier City, LA
- Used Tesla Model-X in Napa, CA
- Used Volkswagen Eos in Berkeley, CA
- Used BMW X6-M in Buena Park, CA