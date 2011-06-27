Vehicle overview

The 2011 Ford F-450 represents the top dog among the Super Duty lineup, trumped only by the F-550, which is intended for commercial use only and offered solely as a chassis cab. Compared to the supporting F-250 and F-350 models, the F-450 is only available as a crew cab with dual rear wheels, four-wheel drive and a diesel-fueled engine. The F-450 also features a wider-track monobeam front suspension and bigger disc brakes to contend with higher load-bearing capabilities. Basically, it's the Shaquille O'Neal of Ford pickups.

Like the rest of the 2011 Super Duty lineup, the F-450 receives new exterior styling to accompany its increased ability to get the job done. Behind the blocky grille is a new, Ford-built 6.7-liter "PowerStroke" turbodiesel that replaces the troublesome Navistar diesels from previous years. This big diesel is certainly adept at towing trailers or equipment, as it churns out an impressive 800 pound-feet of torque. The F-450's fifth-wheel towing capacity is a smidge less compared to last year, but at 24,400 pounds it's still greater than every non-commercial truck on the market.

We're also "dually" impressed by the Super Duty's flexibility that allows it to be configured for a variety of uses -- from a down-and dirty work truck to a luxurious hauler. Also noteworthy is the increased fuel economy and lower emissions from the diesel power plant. Regardless of which route you choose, you'll also be treated to class-leading refinement, comfort and capabilities that set the benchmark for other manufacturers to follow.

Choosing a heavy-duty truck these days is tough, however, especially with the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD and GMC Sierra twins also receiving a redesign this year and the 2011 Ram 3500 still benefiting from its own update last year. You're certainly not going to go wrong with any of these trucks, and much of your choice will come down to brand preference and pricing. But if you need to tow more than 20,000 pounds, you have but one choice: the 2011 Ford F-450. Thankfully, we think quite highly of that lone choice.