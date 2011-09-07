Used 2011 Ford F-450 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
66 listings
- 92,656 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,766
- 188,268 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,988
- 159,672 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$28,995
- 79,374 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,995
- 34,218 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$39,995
- 9,337 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,941
- 182,805 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$39,900
- 180,617 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$33,495
- 130,750 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,999
- 108,400 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,605
- 37,294 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,995
- 73,794 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$48,999
- 120,151 miles
$33,500
- 220,004 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,987
- 78,991 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,900
- 33,099 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,995
- 120,189 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$39,988
- 31,806 miles
$52,388
norse56,07/09/2011
Replacement for 2008 F-450. In pulling 20,000 horse trailer, 2011 gets 10+ mpg vs 7 mpg. Difference in power/torque is remarkable with the new engine. Unloaded ride is much better with the smaller, non-commercial tires that came on the 2008. Unloaded highway mileage is 16+ mpg vs 12 in the 2008. Only have 800 miles on truck, so mileage should climb, once broken in.
- 2019 Arteon