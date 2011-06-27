Vehicle overview

Up until fairly recently, truck buyers who had rather extreme towing and/or hauling requirements had nothing above the F-350 or its "3500" series rivals to consider. The only option was to make the leap to commercial-grade chassis cab rigs, which would then have to be turned over to an aftermarket outfitter who would supply a custom cargo bed and a reupholstered interior chock full of other amenities favored by RV enthusiasts, racecar haulers or ranchers pulling a 10-stall horse trailer.

Ford saw this niche need and met it with the F-450 Super Duty pickup. Just like other F-Series models, the 2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty is available in a wide range of trim levels, including the cowboy-chic King Ranch edition. The downside is that only one configuration is offered: crew cab with a long bed, diesel engine and four-wheel drive.

With its imposing big-rig styling and hefty dimensions, the F-450 can tow up to 24,700 pounds with a fifth-wheel hitch. The muscle is supplied by a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8. It's mated to a six-speed automatic transmission that draws favorable comparisons to GM's venerable Allison automatic for its tow/haul shift mode on mountain roads, which is especially helpful for controlling downhill speeds.

Judging solely by the numbers, the 2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty is in a class by itself, as it's the only 4500 model available in full cargo-bed dress for the consumer market. However, competitive 3500 models (including the Ford F-350) aren't that far behind in terms of towing capacity. Nor do they apply as big of a hit in the pocketbook as the F-450 does. But if you want the most capable towing rig possible, the F-450's your truck.