Used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California

CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE**TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**6.7 POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL**CREW CAB LONG BED**4X4**DUALLY**POWER STEPS**LEATHER**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**SONY PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM**MEMORY SYSTEM**TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Dually, **Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Spray On Bedliner, **Tow Package, **Cooled Seats, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Electric Running Boards, Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/Digital Clock, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Memory Power Heated/Cooled Driver's Seat, Power driver seat, Power Front & Rear Side-Windows, Power Locks, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Vehicle Aid Sensor, Traction control, Upfitter Switches (4). PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2014 Ford F-450 Diesel Super Duty Lariat DRW Dually Crew Cab Long Bed 4WD 4x4 Pickup Truck

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FT8W4DT1EEA15792

Stock: 32047

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020