Used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum

    108,400 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,605

    Details
  • 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat in White
    used

    2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat

    37,294 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $56,995

    Details
  • 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat

    73,794 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $48,999

    Details
  • 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT

    120,151 miles

    $33,500

    Details
  • 2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat in Dark Green
    used

    2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat

    9,337 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $54,941

    Details
  • 2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum
    used

    2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum

    182,805 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $39,900

    Details
  • 2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL in Black
    used

    2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL

    180,617 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $33,495

    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL
    used

    2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL

    220,004 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,987

    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat in Black
    used

    2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat

    78,991 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,900

    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat

    33,099 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,995

    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty
    used

    2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty

    120,189 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $39,988

    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat in Red
    used

    2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat

    31,806 miles

    $52,388

    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT

    87,570 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,985

    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL

    152,415 miles

    $36,124

    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat in Red
    used

    2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat

    53,342 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $51,499

    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat

    12,574 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $62,899

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2012 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL

    159,672 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,995

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat in Black
    used

    2012 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat

    79,374 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Lease

    $41,995

    Details

