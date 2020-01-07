Used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 108,400 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,605
Tuf Trucks - Rush / New York
~~PLATIMUM~~F-450~~DIESEL~LOADED~~LEATHER~~WOW~~CLEAN AUTOCHECK ONE OWNER 4WD Adjustable pedals Alloy wheels Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror Dual rear wheels Exterior Parking Camera Rear Extra Heavy Duty 200 Amp Alternator GVWR: 14000 lb Payload Package Leather steering wheel Limited Slip w/4.30 Rear Axle Ratio Premium audio system: Sony Premium Leather Seating Surfaces 40/Console/40 Remote keyless entry Steering wheel mounted audio controls SYNC w/MyFord Touch & SYNC Services. 2014 Ford F-450SD Platinum DRW 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT3EEA63293
Stock: A63293
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,294 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE**TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**6.7 POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL**CREW CAB LONG BED**4X4**DUALLY**POWER STEPS**LEATHER**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**SONY PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM**MEMORY SYSTEM**TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Dually, **Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Spray On Bedliner, **Tow Package, **Cooled Seats, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Electric Running Boards, Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/Digital Clock, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Memory Power Heated/Cooled Driver's Seat, Power driver seat, Power Front & Rear Side-Windows, Power Locks, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Vehicle Aid Sensor, Traction control, Upfitter Switches (4). PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2014 Ford F-450 Diesel Super Duty Lariat DRW Dually Crew Cab Long Bed 4WD 4x4 Pickup Truck
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT1EEA15792
Stock: 32047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 73,794 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$48,999
Sisbarro Mitsubishi - Las Cruces / New Mexico
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT1EEA67262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,151 miles
$33,500
Lance Cunningham Ford - Knoxville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity, Towing Hitch.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT0EEA44779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,337 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,941
Maplecrest Ford - Mendham / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Jade Green 2013 Ford F-450SD Lariat DRW 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel * 1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, * NAVIGATION, * BACKUP CAMERA, * BLUETOOTH, * SUN ROOF / MOON ROOF, * LEATHER, * 4X4, F-450 SuperDuty Lariat DRW, 4D Crew Cab, Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Black Leather, 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Colored Front & Rear Rancho Branded Shocks, FX4 Off-Road Package, Lariat Ultimate Package, Memory Power Adjustable Pedals, Memory Power Heated/Cooled Driver's Seat, Memory PowerScope Trailer-Tow Mirrors, Navigation System, Navigation System w/HD & Satellite Broadcast, Order Code 678A, Power Heated/Cooled Passenger Seat, Power Moonroof, Remote Start System, Tailgate Step & Handle, Traction control.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 76098 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT1DEB32304
Stock: 20F95A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 182,805 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$39,900
Parks Motor Sales - Columbia / Tennessee
2013 Ford F-450SD Platinum B2 DRW 4WD.Clean CARFAX.Parks is the only place you want to do business with. Come by and find out why we were voted Maury County's Best New Car Dealership 3 Years in a row. It's because we do more to save you more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT2DEB69295
Stock: 69295M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 180,617 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$33,495
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... Clean car-fax! Has over 28 service records. 2013 Ford F-450 6.7L Turbocharged Super Duty Platinum 8 ft bed 4WD DRW. This truck is loaded with options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, leather seats, power sunroof, back up camera, navigation system, am/fm radio, aux radio input, heated seats, power seats, running boards, tinted windows, cruise control, towing package, fifth wheel trailer hitch, and most important 4X4. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT6DEB03381
Stock: B03381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 220,004 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,987
Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana
Visit Elk Mountain Motors online at elkmtnsales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 406-495-1890 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT4FEB22630
Stock: b22630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,991 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,900
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
NEW ARRIVAL MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT1FEB91050
Stock: FT1050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 33,099 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,995
Ace Auto - Jordan / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT7FEC32832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,189 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$39,988
Market Place Auto - Puyallup / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT6FEB83333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,806 miles
$52,388
Yucca Valley Ford Center - Yucca Valley / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT5FEB01222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,570 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$41,985
Medved Ford - Castle Rock / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity, Towing Hitch.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT9FEA72372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,415 miles
$36,124
Ferris Toyota - New Philadelphia / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT1FEC98597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,342 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,499
Boondox Motorsports - Caledonia / Michigan
Welcome to Boondox Motorsports! CALL US at 616-891-9900 for more details or to schedule a test drive. This and every vehicle we offer has been thoroughly inspected by certified technicians and meets our strict Boondox Resale requirements. We are located in Caledonia MI and we're not your everyday dealership. Our dealership offers a no sales pressure approach with a laid back fun and friendly atmosphere. We are here to assist you in purchasing your next vehicle and pride ourselves in providing an exceptional buying experience. We offer top quality, fun to drive things on both 2 and 4 wheels! Call us at 616-891-9900. We offer financing options to all with great low rates! Service contracts available on most vehicles! Trades Welcomed! Boondox Craft Root beer for ALL! Additional Services include a Harley Davidson Service & Repair Shop located inside the dealership. Stop in anytime and check us out and see why doing business with Boondox Motorsports is truly a wonderful experience! www.boondox.us (616) 891-9900 Main # HOURS OF OPERATION: Mon-Fri: 10am- 6pm / Sat: 10am-3pm Thank you for looking at Boondox Motorsports... We hope to see you soon!<br /> <br /> 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat 4x4 4dr Crew Cab 8 ft. LB DRW Pickup 6.7L V8 Turbocharger with an automatic transmission with only 53,342 miles. Ford F-450 Super Duty has the max towing pkg and trailer brake controls, full length step boards for easier cab access and rear sliding window. This Ford F-450 Super Duty has 19 " wheels with Dunlop tires, fog lamps and automatic headlights. Ford F-450 Super Duty has heated and power tow mirrors. The Ford F-450 Super Duty features leather heated and cooled front bucket seats with power controls. Leather wrapped steering wheel with accessory controls. Ford F-450 Super Duty has Bluetooth, AUX and USB inputs plus remote start.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT1GEC65018
Stock: C65018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 12,574 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,899
AutoNation Toyota Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Power Moonroof White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Dual Alternators (Total 357-Amps) Heated Rear Seats Fx4 Off Road Package Camper Package Upfitter Switches (4) Bluetooth Connection Black; Premium Leather Seating Surfaces 40/Console/40 Engine: 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in this Autonation Certified Pre-Owned 2016 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum at AutoNation Toyota Cerritos . All of our Autonation Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have passed a comprehensive 125-point quality inspection completed by highly trained technicians in our state-of-the-art service facility. This Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum with 12,570 miles also includes a 90-day or 4,000 mile (which ever comes first) limited warranty at no additional cost as well as a complimentary CARFAX vehicle history report. At Autonation we stand behind the quality of our pre-owned vehicles and offer a 5-day, 250 mile Money Back Guarantee for extra peace of mind when considering a pre-owned vehicle. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT4GED12350
Stock: GED12350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 159,672 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$28,995
Carmania - Chesapeake / Virginia
CARMANIA IS BUILT ON HONESTY, INTEGRITY & TRUST.* ONE HASSLE FREE PRICE* EXCELLENT GOOGLE REVIEWS * 100% APPROVAL IS OUR GOAL * 90 DAY DEALER WARRANTY * COMPLETE ONLINE PURCHASE EXPERIENCE VIA DOCUSIGN* HOME DELIVERY (FIRST 50 MILES ARE INCLUSIVE-CALL DEALER FOR DETAILS)* SERVICE FACILITY ON SITE* DEALER PROCESSING FEE, SALES TAX, REGISTRATION, TITLE FEES ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT6CEB98152
Stock: B98152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,374 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
This outstanding example of a Loaded 2012 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW 4WD Dually Lariat Pickup Truck w/ 6.7L V8 Power Stroke Turbo Diesel is offered by Trust Auto. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Lariat that you won't find in your average vehicle. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Tuxedo Black 2012 4WD Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Lariat. You can tell this 2012 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 79,153mi and appears with a showroom shine. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Lariat, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Tuxedo Black Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Lariat. The Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Lariat has a navigation system installed, so you'll always know where you're going. This top-tier navigation system is reliable and will get you to your destination quickly and by the most efficient route available. More information about the 2012 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW: The F-Series Super Duty trucks bear a resemblance to the ubiquitous, jack-of-all-trades F-150 pickups, but these models have an especially pure purpose: to reliably, safely and confidently haul heavy loads or heavy trailers, day after day. What's surprising is that these workhorses are actually quite comfortable--and almost luxurious--inside. Ford boasts that the PowerStroke diesel engine is the most powerful diesel pickup engine on the market and that the Super Duty F-350 DRW (dual rear wheel) model has a best-in-class payload (7,110 pounds) and fifth-wheel tow rating (22,700), as well as a best-in-class conventional tow rating of 17,500 pounds. Strengths of this model include Power Stroke diesel's 800 pound-feet of torque, full roster of safety features, Flexibility for commercial use, tougher than standard full-size trucks, and class-leading tow ratings *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT6CEA74365
Stock: PA74365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2019
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-450 Super Duty searches:
Related Ford F-450 Super Duty info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford Taurus Toledo OH
- Used Ford Expedition Hialeah FL
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Hialeah FL
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Columbia SC
- Used Ford F-150 Fayetteville AR
- Used Ford Expedition Lincoln NE
- Used Ford Focus ST Madison WI
- Used Ford Flex Fairfax VA
- Used Ford Thunderbird Newark NJ
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 Grand Rapids MI
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon