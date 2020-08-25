Used 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Cerritos - Cerritos / California

Power Moonroof White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Dual Alternators (Total 357-Amps) Heated Rear Seats Fx4 Off Road Package Camper Package Upfitter Switches (4) Bluetooth Connection Black; Premium Leather Seating Surfaces 40/Console/40 Engine: 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in this Autonation Certified Pre-Owned 2016 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum at AutoNation Toyota Cerritos . All of our Autonation Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have passed a comprehensive 125-point quality inspection completed by highly trained technicians in our state-of-the-art service facility. This Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum with 12,570 miles also includes a 90-day or 4,000 mile (which ever comes first) limited warranty at no additional cost as well as a complimentary CARFAX vehicle history report. At Autonation we stand behind the quality of our pre-owned vehicles and offer a 5-day, 250 mile Money Back Guarantee for extra peace of mind when considering a pre-owned vehicle. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FT8W4DT4GED12350

Stock: GED12350

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020