Used 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum

    49,217 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $67,988

    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat in Black
    used

    2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat

    43,149 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $60,996

    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat in White
    used

    2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat

    35,930 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $65,319

    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum

    48,136 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $62,600

    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch in Gold
    used

    2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $61,495

    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum

    37,823 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $66,991

    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL

    82,322 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $60,000

    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty
    used

    2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty

    44,970 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $63,128

    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty
    used

    2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty

    85,373 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $53,995

    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty
    used

    2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty

    105,907 miles

    $58,500

    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat in Red
    used

    2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat

    53,342 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $51,499

    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat

    12,574 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $62,899

    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum in Silver
    used

    2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum

    20,608 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $73,998

    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Limited in Black
    used

    2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Limited

    56,498 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $74,995

    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat

    108,209 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $46,942

    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum in Black
    used

    2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum

    24,567 miles

    $77,925

    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch

    47,689 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $54,990

    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat in Black
    used

    2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat

    54,635 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $63,900

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 66 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-450 Super Duty

Read recent reviews for the Ford F-450 Super Duty
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Big Red
J Hayes,07/14/2020
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
I love this truck, whether I'm towing the camper or just using it for my daily driver it gets the job done. Great power when I need it with all the creature comforts that makes it comfortable for my family. Although because of the length you may need two parking spots.
Report abuse
