Used 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Jacky W Jones Ford - Cleveland / Georgia

-Backup Camera -4X4 4WD -Leather -Bluetooth -Push Button Start -Auto Climate Control -Aux. Audio Input ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Automatic Headlights -Heated Front Seats -Heated Rear Seats -Cooled Front Seats -AM/FM Radio -Parking Sensors and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW is sure to sell fast. -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning - Garage Door Opener Park Distance Control

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FT8W4DT5HEE78331

Stock: P11214R

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-09-2020