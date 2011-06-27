Overall rating

On paper, the advantage of the 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty over its sibling, the F-350, doesn't seem all that significant. In fact, depending on the configuration, the F-450 can actually have a lower maximum payload weight rating than an F-350. And that's OK because drivers who frequently tow heavy loads know there's more to it than numbers.

The F-450's wider front and rear track, nearly 5 inches up front and over a foot in the rear, and standard long-bed and crew-cab configuration give this model a long wheelbase and width to keep tall and bulky trailers at bay. The wider front track also allows the F-450's front wheels to turn sharper, giving it surprisingly more maneuverability. Its turning circle is close to that of a short-wheelbase, regular-cab Super Duty.

In the interior, the F-450 falls in line with the rest of the Super Duty line, starting with cloth and benches, going all the way up to two-tone leather with custom stitching in the new Limited trim. Technology options abound, many of which are there to help you tow. For example, an updated blind-spot monitoring system can be configured to cover the length of the trailer; a surround-view system uses seven cameras to keep tabs on the truck's surroundings; and a second rearview camera up on top of the cab greatly simplifies fifth-wheel and gooseneck trailer hookup. Finally an integrated trailer tire-pressure monitoring system and a backup camera can be affixed to the tail of the trailer to monitor tire status and ease chores while backing up.

Although there are other heavy-duty models on the market, the F-450 is the only 1.5-ton truck that's available as a regular pickup for consumers. GM and Ram have trucks with similar capabilities, but those are chassis cab-style trucks for commercial use only. It's important to note that the F-450's capability comes at a cost. Compared to the still quite capable F-350, for instance, the F-450 is more expensive, uses 19.5-inch commercial tires, and has a less comfortable ride, especially when unladen. Still, if you've got a massive trailer to tow, and you want the most capable pickup to pull it, the F-450 is the only game in town.