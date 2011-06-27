2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Review
Pros & Cons
- Extra-wide front axle helps it turn tighter than Ford's other HD models
- Turbodiesel V8 generates immense power and torque
- Aluminum body reduces overall weight and improves efficiency
- Spacious new cab offers many convenience and technology options
- Price tag starts high and soars with options
- 19.5-inch commercial tires can be expensive to replace
- F-450's heavier weight means lower payload compared to F-350
- Only available in long-wheelbase, crew-cab configuration
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which F-450 Super Duty does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
On paper, the advantage of the 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty over its sibling, the F-350, doesn't seem all that significant. In fact, depending on the configuration, the F-450 can actually have a lower maximum payload weight rating than an F-350. And that's OK because drivers who frequently tow heavy loads know there's more to it than numbers.
The F-450's wider front and rear track, nearly 5 inches up front and over a foot in the rear, and standard long-bed and crew-cab configuration give this model a long wheelbase and width to keep tall and bulky trailers at bay. The wider front track also allows the F-450's front wheels to turn sharper, giving it surprisingly more maneuverability. Its turning circle is close to that of a short-wheelbase, regular-cab Super Duty.
In the interior, the F-450 falls in line with the rest of the Super Duty line, starting with cloth and benches, going all the way up to two-tone leather with custom stitching in the new Limited trim. Technology options abound, many of which are there to help you tow. For example, an updated blind-spot monitoring system can be configured to cover the length of the trailer; a surround-view system uses seven cameras to keep tabs on the truck's surroundings; and a second rearview camera up on top of the cab greatly simplifies fifth-wheel and gooseneck trailer hookup. Finally an integrated trailer tire-pressure monitoring system and a backup camera can be affixed to the tail of the trailer to monitor tire status and ease chores while backing up.
Although there are other heavy-duty models on the market, the F-450 is the only 1.5-ton truck that's available as a regular pickup for consumers. GM and Ram have trucks with similar capabilities, but those are chassis cab-style trucks for commercial use only. It's important to note that the F-450's capability comes at a cost. Compared to the still quite capable F-350, for instance, the F-450 is more expensive, uses 19.5-inch commercial tires, and has a less comfortable ride, especially when unladen. Still, if you've got a massive trailer to tow, and you want the most capable pickup to pull it, the F-450 is the only game in town.
2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty models
The 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty is a full-size, heavy-duty pickup available in six trim levels: XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited. It is only available with a crew-cab body, an 8.2-foot bed and a dual rear-wheel axle. The only available engine is a turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel V8 that puts out an impressive 450 horsepower and 935 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard, and four-wheel drive is optional.
Base XL models come standard with 19.5-inch commercial tires mounted on polished alloy wheels, black grille and bumpers, front tow hooks, automatic headlights, LED roof marker lights, intermittent wipers, manually telescoping towing mirrors, running boards, and a removable locking tailgate with tailgate lift assist and a 3-inch trailer hitch receiver (with 2- and 2.5-inch inserts). Inside are air conditioning, vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front seat, a 60/40-split rear seat, vinyl floor covering, manual windows and door locks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a dual glovebox, an overhead console with storage bins, a driver information display, a rearview camera and a six-speaker audio system.
Step up to the XLT and you get a chrome grille and bumpers, power-adjustable and heated mirrors (they telescope manually), four locking cleats in the bed, keyless entry, cloth upholstery and carpeting, rear underseat lockable storage, power windows and locks, rear privacy glass, cruise control, a rearview camera, the Sync voice-controlled infotainment system, a 4.2-inch display, a USB charging port, a CD player and satellite radio.
Springing for the midrange Lariat trim level gets you foglights, tubular side steps, a power-sliding rear window, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, and upgraded mirrors, including power-folding and telescoping side mirrors, driver-side auto dimming, and integrated LED spotlights. Also in the Lariat are leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with a center console, power-adjustable pedals, a rear-seat center armrest, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an 8-inch center touchscreen, the upgraded Sync 3 voice-controlled infotainment system, two 110-volt household-style power outlets, and a premium Sony 10-speaker audio system with two additional USB ports.
The Western-themed King Ranch model adds a body-colored grille, accent-color bumpers and lower body trim, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, LED box lighting, unique fender badges, keyless ignition and entry, remote start, upgraded leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, an easy entry-and-exit driver's seat, a power tilt-and-telescoping and heated steering wheel, and a navigation system.
Platinum models add adaptive steering, LED headlights, LED foglights, a remote tailgate release, a built-in tailgate step, LED taillights, a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, illuminated door scuff plates, multicontour front seats with massage, and a leather- and wood-trimmed heated steering wheel.
At the top of the lineup is the new Limited. It's four-wheel-drive only and comes with a surround-view and trailer-towing camera system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, a panoramic sunroof, and a Limited-exclusive two-tone leather interior.
Many standard features offered on upper trim levels are available as options on the rest of the lineup. Other noteworthy add-ons include a fifth-wheel/gooseneck hitch prep package, a separate rearview camera that can be mounted on a customer's trailer, trailer tire-pressure monitoring and a spray-in bedliner.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the F-450 Super Duty models:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver when a vehicle approaches the truck's blind spot. Zone can be enlarged to cover a trailer up to 33 feet in length.
- Trailer Tow Camera System
- Lets you know what's behind your trailer when reversing.
- Tire-Pressure Monitoring System
- Warns you if a tire is below recommended pressure. Coverage can include trailer tires as well.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the F-450 Super Duty
Related Used 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge