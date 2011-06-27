Vehicle overview

Twenty-four thousand six-hundred pounds is a lot of weight. That's equivalent to seven Ford Mustangs, or the Hubble space telescope or 3,000 gallons of beer. It's also the amount of weight the 2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty pickup can tow when properly equipped, giving this Ford the highest tow rating of any consumer-oriented pickup on the market. Its closest competitor, the Dodge Ram 3500, can only pull 17,600 pounds.

It's quite obvious that this is no pretty-boy truck for city folk. Prior to 2008, in fact, it was sold only to commercial and institutional entities to be adapted for a variety of purposes, like towing and emergency services. The big F-450 is meant for the most demanding load-hauling duties, and to take them on, it boasts a sturdy frame, a wider track, a heavy-duty monobeam front suspension, commercial-grade truck tires, a dual-rear-wheel layout (dually) and the robust PowerStroke turbodiesel engine that produces a whopping 650 pound-feet of torque.

Simply put, there is no other truck that can out-truck the 2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty. But this also means that the F-450 is best left for buyers who truly need its capabilities. It's not the easiest truck to drive due to its width, and it's also pretty expensive, with a starting price of more than $45,000. But with its monumental towing capabilities and a variety of trim levels -- from no-nonsense work truck to luxuriously appointed hauler -- buyers can be assured that the F-450 will most certainly get the job done.