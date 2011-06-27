Vehicle overview

Heavy-duty trucks like the 2016 Ford F-450 are tools. They're intended for hard work and can move, haul and tow extreme loads like no other passenger vehicle. At the very top of Ford's F-Series truck range is the F-450, which is essentially unchanged this year. Intense competition as of late has produced a bumper crop of desirable big trucks, but the 2016 F-450's eye-popping capabilities continue to set it apart.

Indeed, the F-450 Super Duty carries a tow rating so high that fully exercising it requires a commercial driver's license. When properly equipped, the F-450 can tow a staggering 31,200 pounds. Delivering this brawn is a true beast of an engine, a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 that develops 440 horsepower and 860 pound-feet of torque. You can get the diesel V8 in lesser F-Series Super Duty models, too, but their tow ratings are relatively modest. The F-450 is what you need if you're going to be towing a large horse trailer, for instance, or a motorhome equipped with heavy granite countertops and dual pop-outs. It's the truck you buy when nothing less will do.

The closest rival to the F-450 is the 2016 Ram 3500. It boasts a similarly towering 31,210 -pound towing capacity, while its higher trim levels pamper occupants with a more pleasant cabin and a ride quality that's a notch plusher. Given the gaudy tow ratings of the Ford and Ram, the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD's 23,200-pound maximum might appear meek, though it's still a fine choice if your towing needs aren't enough to tax the other two trucks. Another factor to consider is that the Silverado and Ram are offered in a variety of configurations, whereas the F-450 is only available as a four-door crew cab with an 8-foot box, 4x4 and dual rear wheels. For other configurations in the Ford, look to the F-250 and F-350 Super Duty. But when big tasks call for big tools, the "Edmunds "B"-rated 2016 Ford F-450 should definitely be on your radar screen.