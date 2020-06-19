Used 2012 Ford F-450 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
- 159,672 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$28,995
Carmania - Chesapeake / Virginia
CARMANIA IS BUILT ON HONESTY, INTEGRITY & TRUST.* ONE HASSLE FREE PRICE* EXCELLENT GOOGLE REVIEWS * 100% APPROVAL IS OUR GOAL * 90 DAY DEALER WARRANTY * COMPLETE ONLINE PURCHASE EXPERIENCE VIA DOCUSIGN* HOME DELIVERY (FIRST 50 MILES ARE INCLUSIVE-CALL DEALER FOR DETAILS)* SERVICE FACILITY ON SITE* DEALER PROCESSING FEE, SALES TAX, REGISTRATION, TITLE FEES ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT6CEB98152
Stock: B98152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,374 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
This outstanding example of a Loaded 2012 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW 4WD Dually Lariat Pickup Truck w/ 6.7L V8 Power Stroke Turbo Diesel is offered by Trust Auto. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Lariat that you won't find in your average vehicle. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Tuxedo Black 2012 4WD Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Lariat. You can tell this 2012 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 79,153mi and appears with a showroom shine. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Lariat, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Tuxedo Black Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Lariat. The Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Lariat has a navigation system installed, so you'll always know where you're going. This top-tier navigation system is reliable and will get you to your destination quickly and by the most efficient route available. More information about the 2012 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW: The F-Series Super Duty trucks bear a resemblance to the ubiquitous, jack-of-all-trades F-150 pickups, but these models have an especially pure purpose: to reliably, safely and confidently haul heavy loads or heavy trailers, day after day. What's surprising is that these workhorses are actually quite comfortable--and almost luxurious--inside. Ford boasts that the PowerStroke diesel engine is the most powerful diesel pickup engine on the market and that the Super Duty F-350 DRW (dual rear wheel) model has a best-in-class payload (7,110 pounds) and fifth-wheel tow rating (22,700), as well as a best-in-class conventional tow rating of 17,500 pounds. Strengths of this model include Power Stroke diesel's 800 pound-feet of torque, full roster of safety features, Flexibility for commercial use, tougher than standard full-size trucks, and class-leading tow ratings *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT6CEA74365
Stock: PA74365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2019
- 34,218 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$39,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **XL VALUE PACKAGE**POWER EQUIPMENT PACKAGE**TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**6.7 POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL**CREW CAB LONG BED**4X4**DUALLY**TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Dually**Power Door Locks**Power Windows**Tow Package** Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Digital Clock, CD player, Cruise Control, Dual rear wheels, Manual Telescoping Trailer Tow Mirrors, Perimeter Anti-Theft Alarm, Power door mirrors, Power Equipment Group, Power Front & Rear Side-Windows, Power Locks, Power steering, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless-Entry, Speed control, XL Value Package. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2012 Ford F-450 Diesel Super Duty XL DRW Dually Crew Cab Long Bed 4WD 4x4 Pickup Truck
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT5CEC22859
Stock: 26064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2019
- 9,337 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,941
Maplecrest Ford - Mendham / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Jade Green 2013 Ford F-450SD Lariat DRW 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel * 1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, * NAVIGATION, * BACKUP CAMERA, * BLUETOOTH, * SUN ROOF / MOON ROOF, * LEATHER, * 4X4, F-450 SuperDuty Lariat DRW, 4D Crew Cab, Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Black Leather, 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Colored Front & Rear Rancho Branded Shocks, FX4 Off-Road Package, Lariat Ultimate Package, Memory Power Adjustable Pedals, Memory Power Heated/Cooled Driver's Seat, Memory PowerScope Trailer-Tow Mirrors, Navigation System, Navigation System w/HD & Satellite Broadcast, Order Code 678A, Power Heated/Cooled Passenger Seat, Power Moonroof, Remote Start System, Tailgate Step & Handle, Traction control.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 76098 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT1DEB32304
Stock: 20F95A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 182,805 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$39,900
Parks Motor Sales - Columbia / Tennessee
2013 Ford F-450SD Platinum B2 DRW 4WD.Clean CARFAX.Parks is the only place you want to do business with. Come by and find out why we were voted Maury County's Best New Car Dealership 3 Years in a row. It's because we do more to save you more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT2DEB69295
Stock: 69295M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 180,617 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$33,495
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... Clean car-fax! Has over 28 service records. 2013 Ford F-450 6.7L Turbocharged Super Duty Platinum 8 ft bed 4WD DRW. This truck is loaded with options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, leather seats, power sunroof, back up camera, navigation system, am/fm radio, aux radio input, heated seats, power seats, running boards, tinted windows, cruise control, towing package, fifth wheel trailer hitch, and most important 4X4. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT6DEB03381
Stock: B03381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 92,656 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,766
Derrow Shirkey Ford Lincoln - Montpelier / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-450 Super Duty with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT0BEC88962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 188,268 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,988
Cardenas Ford - Raymondville / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-450 Super Duty with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT7BEB04164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,400 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,605
Tuf Trucks - Rush / New York
~~PLATIMUM~~F-450~~DIESEL~LOADED~~LEATHER~~WOW~~CLEAN AUTOCHECK ONE OWNER 4WD Adjustable pedals Alloy wheels Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror Dual rear wheels Exterior Parking Camera Rear Extra Heavy Duty 200 Amp Alternator GVWR: 14000 lb Payload Package Leather steering wheel Limited Slip w/4.30 Rear Axle Ratio Premium audio system: Sony Premium Leather Seating Surfaces 40/Console/40 Remote keyless entry Steering wheel mounted audio controls SYNC w/MyFord Touch & SYNC Services. 2014 Ford F-450SD Platinum DRW 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT3EEA63293
Stock: A63293
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,294 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE**TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**6.7 POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL**CREW CAB LONG BED**4X4**DUALLY**POWER STEPS**LEATHER**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**SONY PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM**MEMORY SYSTEM**TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Dually, **Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Spray On Bedliner, **Tow Package, **Cooled Seats, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Electric Running Boards, Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/Digital Clock, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Memory Power Heated/Cooled Driver's Seat, Power driver seat, Power Front & Rear Side-Windows, Power Locks, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Vehicle Aid Sensor, Traction control, Upfitter Switches (4). PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2014 Ford F-450 Diesel Super Duty Lariat DRW Dually Crew Cab Long Bed 4WD 4x4 Pickup Truck
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT1EEA15792
Stock: 32047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 73,794 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$48,999
Sisbarro Mitsubishi - Las Cruces / New Mexico
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT1EEA67262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,151 miles
$33,500
Lance Cunningham Ford - Knoxville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity, Towing Hitch.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT0EEA44779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 220,004 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,987
Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana
Visit Elk Mountain Motors online at elkmtnsales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 406-495-1890 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT4FEB22630
Stock: b22630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,991 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,900
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
NEW ARRIVAL MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT1FEB91050
Stock: FT1050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 130,750 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,999
Riverside Chevrolet - Chillicothe / Illinois
This 2009 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW XL is offered to you for sale by Riverside Chevrolet Inc.. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW XL is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Oxford White 2009 4WD Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW XL. You can tell this 2009 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 130,750mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2009 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW: The heavy-duty F450 and F550 provide the ultimate in utility, with properly equipped versions rated to tow a maximum of 24,400 pounds--significantly more than their nearest competitors. Both trucks also offer a number of creature comforts, and both maintain a relatively tight turning circle, making them easy to live with both on and off the job. Several trim configurations are available in both 2- and 4-wheel drive, making the F450 and F550 well suited to a variety of heavy-duty tasks. Strengths of this model include Extreme towing and hauling capabilities, durability, a host of high-tech options and trim levels. Go ahead and Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 8ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTXW43R89EA77763
Stock: 097763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 33,099 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,995
Ace Auto - Jordan / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT7FEC32832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,189 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$39,988
Market Place Auto - Puyallup / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT6FEB83333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,806 miles
$52,388
Yucca Valley Ford Center - Yucca Valley / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT5FEB01222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
