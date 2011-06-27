Vehicle overview

If you're interested in a heavy-duty truck it's likely because of necessity rather than preference. With a heavy-duty truck like the 2015 Ford F-450, you've probably got much bigger tasks planned than hauling a small load of lumber or helping a friend pick up a new couch. With those super-heavy loads in mind, Ford has given the granddaddy of its Super Duty trucks added power and an upgraded the chassis this year, allowing it to pull more than ever before.

From a towing perspective, the changes to the 2015 Ford F-450 are massive. It comes with just one powertrain, the highly capable 6.7-liter diesel V8 that's been significantly revised to produce 440 hp and 860 lb-ft of torque (up from 400 and 800, respectfully). Ford has also upgraded the wheels, steering, suspension and fifth-wheel gooseneck to increase towing power. When properly equipped, the F-450 can now tow a colossal 31,200 pounds – 6,500 more than last year's model.

Thanks to power and towing capability increases, there aren't any non-commercial vehicles out there that can tow as much as the Ford F-450, but that may not be your only concern. The closest rival to the F-450 is the 2015 Ram 3500. It boasts a similarly mind-blowing 30,000-pound max towing capacity and as an added bonus, a more comfortable ride and a nicer interior. The 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD maxes out at a relatively measly 23,200 pounds, but if you aren't pulling that much weight the Chevy is still an excellent option. Also, the Ram and Chevy both come in multiple body styles, while the F-450 is only available in one configuration: a four-door crew cab with an 8-foot cargo bed and dual rear wheels.

While competitors may offer a few advantages over the Ford F-450, there's no denying the numbers. Yet, with some nice interior touches on upper trim levels, though, the F-450 is more than just a tow rating, nice enough even to garner an Edmunds "B" rating after some extensive testing, and we believe it's worthy of any heavy-duty truck shopper's attention.