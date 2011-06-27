2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty Review
Pros & Cons
- Beastly towing and hauling capacities
- appealing technology options
- quiet cabin.
- Dated interior design
- available in only one configuration.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
With additional power on tap this year, the 2015 Ford F-450 is immensely capable. Luckily, it also has several luxury options available for the more upscale truck owner.
Vehicle overview
If you're interested in a heavy-duty truck it's likely because of necessity rather than preference. With a heavy-duty truck like the 2015 Ford F-450, you've probably got much bigger tasks planned than hauling a small load of lumber or helping a friend pick up a new couch. With those super-heavy loads in mind, Ford has given the granddaddy of its Super Duty trucks added power and an upgraded the chassis this year, allowing it to pull more than ever before.
From a towing perspective, the changes to the 2015 Ford F-450 are massive. It comes with just one powertrain, the highly capable 6.7-liter diesel V8 that's been significantly revised to produce 440 hp and 860 lb-ft of torque (up from 400 and 800, respectfully). Ford has also upgraded the wheels, steering, suspension and fifth-wheel gooseneck to increase towing power. When properly equipped, the F-450 can now tow a colossal 31,200 pounds – 6,500 more than last year's model.
Thanks to power and towing capability increases, there aren't any non-commercial vehicles out there that can tow as much as the Ford F-450, but that may not be your only concern. The closest rival to the F-450 is the 2015 Ram 3500. It boasts a similarly mind-blowing 30,000-pound max towing capacity and as an added bonus, a more comfortable ride and a nicer interior. The 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD maxes out at a relatively measly 23,200 pounds, but if you aren't pulling that much weight the Chevy is still an excellent option. Also, the Ram and Chevy both come in multiple body styles, while the F-450 is only available in one configuration: a four-door crew cab with an 8-foot cargo bed and dual rear wheels.
While competitors may offer a few advantages over the Ford F-450, there's no denying the numbers. Yet, with some nice interior touches on upper trim levels, though, the F-450 is more than just a tow rating, nice enough even to garner an Edmunds "B" rating after some extensive testing, and we believe it's worthy of any heavy-duty truck shopper's attention.
2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty models
The 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty is offered in just one configuration: a four-door crew cab with an 8-foot cargo bed and dual rear wheels, powered by a 6.7-liter turbodiesel engine and four-wheel drive. There are five trim levels available: XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum.
Standard equipment on the XL base model includes 19.5-inch alloy wheels, a limited-slip differential, a black grille and bumpers, roof clearance lights, manual-telescoping trailer-tow mirrors, running boards, a locking tailgate, air-conditioning, vinyl upholstery and floor coverings, a 40/20/40-split front bench, a 60/40-split-folding rear bench seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a two-speaker AM/FM radio.
Stepping up to the XLT gets you a chrome grille and bumpers, heated outside mirrors with an integrated blind spot mirror, deep-tinted rear privacy glass, keyless entry, an integrated trailer brake controller, padded door armrests, a middle front seat that converts into a center console, a carpeted floor, cloth upholstery, the Ford Sync voice command system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, lockable storage with a power point under the rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.
The Lariat trim comes with foglights, chrome running boards, power telescoping and folding mirrors, body-color door handles, rear parking sensors, automatic headlights, a power-sliding rear window with defrost, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with power lumbar adjustment), power-adjustable pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 4.2-inch color multifunction display, wood-tone interior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, the MyFord Touch infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, upgraded Sync functionality, a rearview camera and an eight-speaker audio system. In crew cab configuration, the Lariat gets a premium Sony audio system.
The two upper trims include many of the Lariat's optional items and bolsters them with special design elements. As such, the King Ranch adds two-tone paint, a body-color grille with chrome insert, unique trim and color schemes, remote start, a navigation system, special leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front bucket seats with a fixed center console and driver memory settings, and the Sony audio system.
The top-of-the-line Platinum is equipped similarly to the King Ranch, but features a significantly different design aesthetic inside and out, while adding 20-inch polished alloy wheels, a tailgate assist step, unique wood-tone interior trim, upgraded leather upholstery and a heated steering wheel.
Many of the features that are standard on upper trims levels such as navigation and the tailgate assist step are available as options on lower trims. Other options (depending on trim level) include different axle ratios, a stowable bed extender, a transmission power take-off (for powering accessories like snow plows), heavy-duty alternators, fifth-wheel/gooseneck mounting points, drop-in or spray-in bedliners, a sunroof and integrated accessory switches.
The available Ford Work Solutions package adds an in-dash computer that's customizable to suit commercial users and fleets. Also available is the FX4 Off-Road package (4WD models only), which includes an electronic locking rear differential, all-terrain tires, hill descent control, skid plates and Rancho shock absorbers.
2015 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2015 Ford F-450 is powered by a turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel V8 engine that produces 440 hp and 860 lb-ft of peak torque. The F-450 also features engine exhaust braking to help maintain control on downhill grades while towing.
A six-speed automatic transmission, limited-slip differential and four-wheel drive are standard. Properly equipped, the F-450 Super Duty can tow up to 19,000 pounds with a conventional trailer hitch. When configured for fifth-wheel towing, this figure increases to 31,200 pounds. When properly equipped, max payload for the F-450 is 7,260 pounds.
During Edmunds performance testing, an empty F-450 went from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, which is a good performance for the segment.
Safety
The 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty comes standard with antilock brakes, trailer sway control, hill start assist, front seat-mounted side airbags, side curtain airbags and an SOS post-crash alert system. Stability control isn't available.
In Edmunds testing, the F-450 in Platinum trim came to a stop from 60 mph in 146 feet, which is a few feet longer than average, even for such a big, heavy vehicle.
Driving
If you have a lot to tow, the 2015 Ford F-450 is surely up to the task but it casts an imposing shadow. At nearly 22 feet long and 9 feet wide, this big pickup can be a handful in tight quarters like crowded urban streets or parking lots. A wider track compared to Ford's other Super Duty models also means that turning around will require some extra room.
When we put the F-450 through our full barrage of tests, it came out the other side with an Edmunds "B" rating, receiving top marks for drivability. We found the six-speed automatic transmission to be very competent, with crisp and well-timed shifts. The transmission's standard Tow/Haul mode gives the driver an extra measure of control when climbing or descending hills, backed up on downhill sections by the F-450's standard exhaust brake.
Interior
While the XL base model's no-frills interior matches the stereotype with its vinyl seats, bare floors, hard plastics and sad little two-speaker AM/FM radio, the upper trim levels do a bit better. The overall style and materials quality may not match a Ram 3500, but the F-450, especially in King Ranch and Platinum guises, has quality leather, abundant luxury features like ventilated seats and high-tech equipment like the MyFord Touch electronics interface. Some older styling and poorly laid out controls, however, remind us that the F-450 is in need of an update, especially when compared to the recently redesigned F-150.
At its core, however, the F-450 is all about getting the job done, and that explains the thought that went into interior details such as lockable storage bins, and the available front seat console designed to hold laptop computers and hanging files.
On the Lariat trim and higher, there is a large multifunction display in the instrument cluster that allows the driver to customize settings, and relays trip computer, fuel economy, towing and off-road information. They also get the MyFord Touch infotainment system, which includes two USB ports, an SD card slot and an 8-inch touchscreen that controls phone, climate control, entertainment and navigation features. This version of MyFord Touch also incorporates large physical buttons for the climate and audio controls that allow them to be operated by those wearing work gloves.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty.
Features & Specs
Sponsored cars related to the F-450 Super Duty
Related Used 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge