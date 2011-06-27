2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty
What’s new
- A bed step is now available on most trims
- Heated, manually telescoping tow mirrors are included with the XL power equipment group
- Part of the third Super Duty generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Extra-wide front axle helps it turn tighter than Ford's other HD models
- Turbodiesel V8 generates immense power and torque
- Spacious cab offers many convenience and tech options
- Price tag starts high and soars with options
- 19.5-inch commercial tires can be expensive to replace
- F-450's heavier weight means lower payload compared to the F-350
Features & Specs
|XL 2dr Regular Cab DRW
6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A
|MSRP
|$50,410
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|475 hp @ 2600 rpm
|XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW
6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A
|MSRP
|$53,720
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|475 hp @ 2600 rpm
|XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW
6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A
|MSRP
|$59,590
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|475 hp @ 2600 rpm
|XLT 2dr Regular Cab DRW
6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A
|MSRP
|$56,270
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|475 hp @ 2600 rpm
FAQ
Is the Ford F-450 Super Duty a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty:
Is the Ford F-450 Super Duty reliable?
Is the 2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty?
The least-expensive 2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty is the 2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $50,410.
Other versions include:
- XL 2dr Regular Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $50,410
- XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $53,720
- XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $59,590
- XLT 2dr Regular Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $56,270
What are the different models of Ford F-450 Super Duty?
More about the 2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty
2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty Overview
The 2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-450 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include XL 2dr Regular Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), XL 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), and Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A).
What do people think of the 2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 F-450 Super Duty.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 F-450 Super Duty featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty?
Which 2021 Ford F-450 Super Duties are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 27 new 2021 F-450 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $66,590 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,750 on a used or CPO 2021 F-450 Super Duty available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Ford F-450 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford F-450 Super Duty for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,652.
Find a new Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $7,772.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
