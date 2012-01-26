Used 2008 Ford F-450 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
66 listings
- 130,750 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,999
- 92,656 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,766
- 188,268 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,988
- 159,672 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$28,995
- 79,374 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,995
- 34,218 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$39,995
- 9,337 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,941
- 182,805 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$39,900
- 180,617 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$33,495
- 108,400 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,605
- 37,294 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,995
- 73,794 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$48,999
- 120,151 miles
$33,500
- 220,004 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,987
- 78,991 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,900
- 33,099 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,995
- 120,189 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$39,988
- 31,806 miles
$52,388
badbadford,01/26/2012
I bought this when my 2005 f 350 blue its motor the third time while stuck in Wyoming with six horses and a family in a motel, the 2008 got me home but over the last three years it broke down seven times, four radiators, two turbos an engine and now another break down and a new engine, now its 2000 miles out of extended warranty. It is unreliable, poorly built and only a fool would recommend it, the ones that do have never used it for long hauls or extensive ranch work which is what it was built to do.....FORD found on the road dead how true is that. Ford should be ashamed to sell this crap and a class action suit should be had. 29 repair items this time around....
