Vehicle overview

Not long ago, truck buyers looking for comfort as well as towing capability above the F-350 or any competitive 3500 pickup had to purchase Ford's commercial medium-duty F-450 or F-550 chassis cab. An aftermarket outfitter would then install a custom cargo bed, restitch the interior with leather seating and add other amenities favored by RV enthusiasts, racecar haulers or ranchers pulling a 10-stall horse trailer.

Ford added those responsibilities to the factory assembly line a few years ago, and the result continues with the consumer-friendly 2012 Ford F-450. Just like other F-Series models, the 450 is available in a wide range of trim levels, including the cowboy-chic King Ranch edition. The downside is that only one configuration is offered: crew cab with a long bed, diesel engine and four-wheel drive.

Endowed with big-rig styling and plus-size dimensions, the F-450 can tow up to 24,500 pounds with a fifth-wheel hitch. Pulling power is generated by a 6.7-liter V8 turbodiesel. It's mated to a six-speed automatic transmission that draws favorable comparisons to GM's venerable Allison automatic for its tow/haul shift strategy on mountain roads, which is especially helpful for controlling downhill speeds.

Judging solely by the numbers, the Ford F-450 Super Duty is in a class by itself as the only 4500 model available in full cargo-bed dress for the consumer market. Competitive 3500 models (including the Ford F-350) max out with around 22,000 pounds of towing capacity for crew cab models. If your trailer weighs another 2,500 pounds, you have only one choice. It will be a big hit in the pocketbook, as the base XL model starts at just under $50,000 while a fully loaded F-450 King Ranch easily clears $70,000.