When there's heavy lifting to be done, you'd be hard-pressed to do better than the redesigned 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty.

If the other two models in the Super Duty pickup lineup, the F-250 and F-350, aren't burly enough to handle your towing needs, the F-450 stands ready to get the job done.

As ever, the 2017 Ford F-450 differentiates itself from the F-350 through its use of 19.5-inch commercial-grade tires and a beefier wide-stance front axle that helps the F-450 execute tighter turns than its stablemates. But the 2017 F-450 is even more capable than before thanks to substantially beefed-up underpinnings, a more powerful turbodiesel engine and a larger crew cab (the only offering) that can be equipped with a broad array of new convenience and high-tech features.

Underpinning its increased capabilities is a significantly larger fully boxed frame that's now made of 95 percent high-strength steel. One noteworthy practical detail is the hitch receiver is better integrated into the frame, making it possible to tow conventional trailers up to 21,000 pounds without the hassle of using a special weight-distributing hitch.

Ford has also revised the F-450's standard turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel V8 to boost both horsepower and torque numbers. All-aluminum body panels reduce the truck's weight, and larger crew-cab dimensions taken from the F-150 make for a larger, more comfortable interior.

The list of available technology includes several new features, including LED headlights and foglights and adaptive cruise control. Towing-related technologies include an updated blind-spot monitoring system that can cover the length of the trailer, a seven-camera system that gives a 360-degree view of the truck's surroundings, a second rearview camera that greatly simplifies fifth-wheel and gooseneck trailer hookup, an integrated trailer tire-pressure monitoring system, and a backup camera that can be affixed to the tail of the trailer.

Although other heavy-duty models are on the market, the F-450 is the only 4500 series truck that's available as a regular pickup for consumers. General Motors and Ram have 4500 series trucks, too, but those are chassis cab-style trucks for custom commercial use only. It's important to note that the F-450's capability comes at a cost. Compared to the still quite capable F-350, for instance, the F-450 is more expensive and has a less comfortable ride. Still, if you've got a massive trailer to tow, and you want the most capable pickup to pull it, the F-450 is the only game in town.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Ford F-450 include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control and hill start assist. Front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags that cover both rows of seats are also standard. Inflatable rear seat belts are offered as an option on all models. Ford's post-crash alert system is standard, as is the automaker's MyKey feature that allows owners to set restrictions for other drivers.

Rear parking sensors standard on Lariat and higher trim levels, and a rearview camera is standard on XLT models and above. The Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System adds a total of seven cameras and can be had with an additional camera that's meant to be mounted on the rear of the customer's trailer and viewed on the in-dash display.

Other options include a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert and coverage for trailers up to 33 feet, adaptive cruise control with forward collision warning and automatic braking, lane departure warning, automatic wipers and automatic high-beam control. Available trailer tire-pressure monitoring reduces the chance of a trailer tire blowout.