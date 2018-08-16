Used 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
66 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 20,608 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$73,998
- 56,498 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
- 24,567 miles
$77,925
- 54,635 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$63,900
- 22,720 miles
$75,000
- 25,914 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
- 27,198 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
- 40,150 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$69,354
- 21,783 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$64,977
- 8,640 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$88,470
- 5,416 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,641
- 8,179 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$78,989
- 41,959 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$63,490
- 49,217 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$67,988
- 32,138 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$69,900
- 26,430 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$75,829
- 22,519 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$86,959
- 9,451 miles
$80,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-450 Super Duty searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-450 Super Duty
Read recent reviews for the Ford F-450 Super Duty
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating51 Review
Report abuse
Steven Meyer,08/16/2018
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
I started to get an F250 liked the ride and turning radius of the F450 better. Love the tow prep also. Had my last F250 for 22 years hope to have this one even longer.
Related Ford F-450 Super Duty info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford F-150 Riverside CA
- Used Ford Focus Cleveland OH
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 Greenville SC
- Used Ford F-150 Bakersfield CA
- Used Ford Transit Connect Brownsville TX
- Used Ford Focus ST Reading PA
- Used Ford F-150 Oklahoma City OK
- Used Ford Focus Mcallen TX
- Used Ford Focus Atlanta GA
- Used Ford Thunderbird Athens GA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon