Used 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Prince Frederick Ford - Prince Frederick / Maryland

2018 Ford F-450SD Platinum DRW ***CREW CAB, **PANORAMIC ROOF, **4 WHEEL DRIVE, **TOW PACKAGE, LOCAL, ONE OWNER TRADE!, **CLEAN CARFAX, **PLATINUM ULTIMATE PACKAGE, **5TH WHEEL PREP PACKAGE, 4WD, 19.5" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels, FX4 Off-Road Package. DRW NO HIDDEN COSTS ! ALL VEHICLE PRICING INCLUDES COMPREHENSIVE 100 POINT MD STATE INSPECTION AND ALL RECONDITIONING FEES. We at PRINCE FREDERICK FORD are driven to provide the finest automotive purchasing and ownership experience by not only meeting the customer's expectations, but consistently exceeding them. Our goal is to become the BEST STORE FOR YOU through an unrivaled DEDICATION TO EXCELLENCE. CALL US AT 1-410-414-9580 OR VISIT US ON THE WEB AT WWW.PRINCEFREDERICK FORD.COM.We at PRINCE FREDERICK FORD are driven to provide the finest automotive purchasing and ownership experience by not only meeting the customer's expectations, but consistently exceeding them. Our goal is to become the world's largest volume dealership through an unrivaled DEDICATION TO EXCELLENCE. CALL US AT 1.410.535.0900 OR visit us on the web at WWW.PRINCEFREDERICKFORD.COM.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FT8W4DTXJEB57486

Stock: P5038

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2020