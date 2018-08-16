Used 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

66 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
F-450 Super Duty Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 66 listings
  • 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum in Silver
    used

    2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum

    20,608 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $73,998

    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Limited in Black
    used

    2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Limited

    56,498 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $74,995

    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum in Black
    used

    2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum

    24,567 miles

    $77,925

    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat in Black
    used

    2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat

    54,635 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $63,900

    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum in Black
    used

    2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum

    22,720 miles

    $75,000

    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty
    used

    2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty

    25,914 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $74,995

    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Limited in Black
    used

    2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Limited

    27,198 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $74,995

    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum

    40,150 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $69,354

    Details
  • 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat in Off White/Cream
    used

    2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat

    21,783 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $64,977

    Details
  • 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Limited

    8,640 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $88,470

    Details
  • 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL

    5,416 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $59,641

    Details
  • 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch in Off White/Cream
    used

    2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch

    8,179 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $78,989

    Details
  • 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat in White
    used

    2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat

    41,959 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $63,490

    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum

    49,217 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $67,988

    Details
  • 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat in Silver
    used

    2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat

    32,138 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $69,900

    Details
  • 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum in Dark Red
    used

    2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum

    26,430 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $75,829

    Details
  • 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Limited

    22,519 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $86,959

    Details
  • 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch in Dark Red
    used

    2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch

    9,451 miles

    $80,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-450 Super Duty searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 66 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-450 Super Duty
  4. Used 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-450 Super Duty

Read recent reviews for the Ford F-450 Super Duty
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Love my F450
Steven Meyer,08/16/2018
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
I started to get an F250 liked the ride and turning radius of the F450 better. Love the tow prep also. Had my last F250 for 22 years hope to have this one even longer.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
F-450 Super Duty
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Rear Wheels
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related Ford F-450 Super Duty info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings