Used 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Patterson Ford of Bowie - Bowie / Texas

<b>Summary</b> Super Nice, Super Clean 1 Owner 2019 Ford F-450 Crew Cab Lariat 4wd with the Lariat Ultimate Package! Did we mention low miles! <b>Equipment</b> The vehicle has four wheel drive capabilities. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this model. This model is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. See what's behind you with the back up camera on this 2019 Ford F-450 . Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. It has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. It is complimented by a front cooled seats. Easily set your speed in the vehicle with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. It has dual wheels for expanded hauling options. This model has a 6.7 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this unit. The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. This unit is equipped with front air bags. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. This Ford F-450 features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. Heated seats for those cold winter days are included in the vehicle. With the keyless entry system on the vehicle you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. An off-road package is equipped on it. This unit comes with power adjustable seat to get your seat just right for you. Power seats are a must! This 2019 Ford F-450 has a premium sound system installed. The state of the art park assist system will guide you easily into any spot. The premium quality running boards make it easier to get in and out of this vehicle and give it a nice look too. This vehicle has satellite radio capabilities. This vehicle shines with an exquisite metallic silver exterior finish. The Ford F-450 has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. The vehicle is equipped with a heavy duty towing package. The Ford F-450 comes standard with a state of the art traction control system. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving this unit. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. <b>Packages</b> FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE: Hill Descent Control; Off-Road Specifically Tuned Shock Absorbers; front/rear; Transfer Case & Fuel Tank Skid Plates; Unique FX4 Off-Road Box Decal LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE: Power Heated/Cooled Driver Seat w/Memory; PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Memory; Automatic High Beam; rain-sensing windshield wipers; Easy Entry/Exit Memory Driver's Seat Feature; Tailgate Step & Handle; LED Box Lighting; LED Center High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL); Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start; Power Heated/Cooled Passenger Seat; Voice-Activated Navigation; HD and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link; NOTE: SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link includes a 5-year prepaid subscription; Services are not available in Alaska and Hawaii; Subscriptions to all SiriusXM services are sold by SiriusXM after trial period; If you decide to continue service after your trial; the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates; Fees and taxes apply; To cancel you must call SiriusXM at 1-866-635-2349; See SiriusXM customer agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.com; Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> A qualified Patterson Of Bowie - Ford / CDJR sales consultant is available by phone to answer any questions you may have about this vehicle. Visit us today to take a test drive. Thanks for viewing Patterson Of Bowie - Ford / CDJR's exclusive listings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FT8W4DT8KEC06850

Stock: 17257A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020