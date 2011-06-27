Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle49.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
18 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
Front leg room41 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room68 in.
Measurements
Front track68.3 in.
Curb weight5889 lbs.
Gross weight10800 lbs.
Angle of approach19.2 degrees
Maximum payload4300 lbs.
Angle of departure10.7 degrees
Length231.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height77.3 in.
Wheel base141.8 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
LT265/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
