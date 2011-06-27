Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

So Sad to Luv Ford C Montana , 04/29/2009 19 of 19 people found this review helpful As of 4.28.09 I have 93k mi on a F350, 4x4, Crew Cab, Long Bed purchased in September 06. I've had four Ford Pickups before this one; which is my biggest disappointment. 50% of my trips include hauling or towing. I only get 13.2 mpg empty and 9.6 mpg hauling (down to 6 mpg when hauling heavy loads). Beware of constant mechanical problems. Three sets of front axle seals, three of the blue rubber boots between the turbo and intercooler, both front wheel bearings (at $850 a pop), a front hub assembly, rear pinion seal, turbo problems and more EGR Valves than I can count. Ford covered some of the repairs but I've spent over $8,000 on Repairs & Maintenance in 2 1/2 years (incl: oil & tires) Report Abuse

Great Heavy Duty Truck Kevin in Texas , 03/23/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I tend to buy a new truck every couple years, and this by far is a great ride. This was my first diesel, and it has lived up to the reputation as a solid engine. Truck get's 18-20 mpg on highway with assistance of exhaust upgrade, cold ear intake, and programmer. These cheap upgrades give the truck some serious performance, and outran a friends 1/2 ton Denali w/400hp. I pull a 34' bumper pull camper, and can cruise 75-80mph on highway and still have room to accelerate. Truck overall handles well. My only complaint is the King Ranch leather. You have to be vigilant about applying the conditioner especially in the Texas heat. The leather is tougher, so it is not as cushy as a lariat.

Why No Diesel F-350's ? Done Flying , 10/10/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful We found our King Ranch SB 2WD in Mississippi because this model was so scarce. We drove it sparingly the first two years in the city and always were able to get close to 20 mpg. We now tow a 37' Montana 5th wheel around the West and experience 12.5 mpg through hill and valleys. I have never had a mechanical issue, the original Continental tires are still going fine (42,000), and the leather interior is comfortable and classy. We have no regrets over our choice of truck. It still looks great going to dinner or pulling a hill with the Montana behind. I hope to keep going as long as our F-350 Turbo Diesel does!

#38 Ford truck since 14 yrs old. Now 72. yeloironman , 11/25/2005 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I am a 72 yr old #38 FORD truck owner since age 14. The F-350 '06 KING RANCH Crew Cab 4WD is the very best Ford I have ever owned. The torque & HP is matched perfectly. I have pulled my 16,000# boat & trailer with great ease & handling. We have also had 17,000# on bumper pulling a tractor behind, front end due to tractor load was somewhat light. The KING RANCH option is well worth the added money as the comfort level & feel is awesome. The turning radius on this coil spring setup is far superior to the 2004 we owned. We now have 4000 miles and the earlier mileage was 16-18 MPG, now 13-14. Looking forward to oil change & filter change.