Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,537
|$9,213
|$10,657
|Clean
|$5,984
|$8,429
|$9,748
|Average
|$4,877
|$6,860
|$7,929
|Rough
|$3,770
|$5,292
|$6,110
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,522
|$8,335
|$9,855
|Clean
|$5,055
|$7,626
|$9,014
|Average
|$4,119
|$6,207
|$7,332
|Rough
|$3,184
|$4,788
|$5,650
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,931
|$7,511
|$8,904
|Clean
|$4,513
|$6,871
|$8,144
|Average
|$3,678
|$5,593
|$6,625
|Rough
|$2,843
|$4,315
|$5,105
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,871
|$8,741
|$10,291
|Clean
|$5,374
|$7,997
|$9,413
|Average
|$4,380
|$6,509
|$7,656
|Rough
|$3,385
|$5,022
|$5,900
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,880
|$11,609
|$13,083
|Clean
|$8,129
|$10,621
|$11,966
|Average
|$6,625
|$8,645
|$9,733
|Rough
|$5,121
|$6,669
|$7,501
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,437
|$8,166
|$9,640
|Clean
|$4,976
|$7,471
|$8,818
|Average
|$4,056
|$6,081
|$7,172
|Rough
|$3,135
|$4,691
|$5,527
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,519
|$9,929
|$11,771
|Clean
|$5,967
|$9,084
|$10,767
|Average
|$4,863
|$7,394
|$8,758
|Rough
|$3,759
|$5,704
|$6,749
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,516
|$8,403
|$9,962
|Clean
|$5,049
|$7,688
|$9,112
|Average
|$4,115
|$6,258
|$7,412
|Rough
|$3,181
|$4,828
|$5,711
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,667
|$13,202
|$15,652
|Clean
|$7,933
|$12,078
|$14,316
|Average
|$6,466
|$9,831
|$11,645
|Rough
|$4,998
|$7,584
|$8,973
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,914
|$10,118
|$11,849
|Clean
|$6,329
|$9,257
|$10,838
|Average
|$5,158
|$7,535
|$8,815
|Rough
|$3,987
|$5,813
|$6,793
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,856
|$15,013
|$17,798
|Clean
|$9,021
|$13,735
|$16,279
|Average
|$7,352
|$11,180
|$13,241
|Rough
|$5,683
|$8,625
|$10,204
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,557
|$13,035
|$15,453
|Clean
|$7,833
|$11,926
|$14,134
|Average
|$6,384
|$9,707
|$11,497
|Rough
|$4,934
|$7,489
|$8,860
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,821
|$6,363
|$7,197
|Clean
|$4,413
|$5,822
|$6,583
|Average
|$3,596
|$4,739
|$5,355
|Rough
|$2,780
|$3,656
|$4,126
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,211
|$20,125
|$23,858
|Clean
|$12,093
|$18,412
|$21,822
|Average
|$9,855
|$14,987
|$17,750
|Rough
|$7,618
|$11,561
|$13,679
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,286
|$9,575
|$11,351
|Clean
|$5,753
|$8,760
|$10,382
|Average
|$4,689
|$7,130
|$8,445
|Rough
|$3,625
|$5,501
|$6,508
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,618
|$10,081
|$11,951
|Clean
|$6,058
|$9,223
|$10,931
|Average
|$4,937
|$7,507
|$8,891
|Rough
|$3,816
|$5,791
|$6,852
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,940
|$5,541
|$6,406
|Clean
|$3,607
|$5,070
|$5,859
|Average
|$2,939
|$4,126
|$4,766
|Rough
|$2,272
|$3,183
|$3,673
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,645
|$8,057
|$9,360
|Clean
|$5,167
|$7,371
|$8,561
|Average
|$4,211
|$6,000
|$6,964
|Rough
|$3,255
|$4,629
|$5,366
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,721
|$9,214
|$10,560
|Clean
|$6,152
|$8,430
|$9,659
|Average
|$5,014
|$6,861
|$7,856
|Rough
|$3,876
|$5,293
|$6,054
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,914
|$7,486
|$8,875
|Clean
|$4,498
|$6,849
|$8,117
|Average
|$3,666
|$5,575
|$6,603
|Rough
|$2,834
|$4,301
|$5,088
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,919
|$8,804
|$10,364
|Clean
|$5,418
|$8,055
|$9,479
|Average
|$4,416
|$6,556
|$7,710
|Rough
|$3,413
|$5,058
|$5,942
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,358
|$9,383
|$11,016
|Clean
|$5,820
|$8,584
|$10,076
|Average
|$4,743
|$6,987
|$8,196
|Rough
|$3,666
|$5,390
|$6,316
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,921
|$8,818
|$10,384
|Clean
|$5,420
|$8,068
|$9,497
|Average
|$4,417
|$6,567
|$7,725
|Rough
|$3,415
|$5,066
|$5,953
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,839
|$11,319
|$13,199
|Clean
|$7,176
|$10,356
|$12,073
|Average
|$5,848
|$8,429
|$9,820
|Rough
|$4,521
|$6,503
|$7,567
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,248
|$11,040
|$13,089
|Clean
|$6,634
|$10,101
|$11,972
|Average
|$5,407
|$8,221
|$9,738
|Rough
|$4,180
|$6,342
|$7,504
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,403
|$9,757
|$11,568
|Clean
|$5,861
|$8,927
|$10,581
|Average
|$4,776
|$7,266
|$8,607
|Rough
|$3,692
|$5,605
|$6,632
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,108
|$7,780
|$9,224
|Clean
|$4,675
|$7,118
|$8,436
|Average
|$3,810
|$5,794
|$6,862
|Rough
|$2,945
|$4,470
|$5,288
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,240
|$12,551
|$14,879
|Clean
|$7,542
|$11,483
|$13,610
|Average
|$6,147
|$9,347
|$11,070
|Rough
|$4,752
|$7,210
|$8,531
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,467
|$8,328
|$9,873
|Clean
|$5,004
|$7,619
|$9,030
|Average
|$4,078
|$6,202
|$7,345
|Rough
|$3,153
|$4,784
|$5,660
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,280
|$9,566
|$11,340
|Clean
|$5,748
|$8,752
|$10,373
|Average
|$4,685
|$7,123
|$8,437
|Rough
|$3,621
|$5,495
|$6,502
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,259
|$10,765
|$12,660
|Clean
|$6,644
|$9,849
|$11,580
|Average
|$5,415
|$8,017
|$9,419
|Rough
|$4,186
|$6,185
|$7,258
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,631
|$12,525
|$14,628
|Clean
|$7,900
|$11,459
|$13,380
|Average
|$6,439
|$9,327
|$10,883
|Rough
|$4,977
|$7,195
|$8,386
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,498
|$11,420
|$13,539
|Clean
|$6,863
|$10,448
|$12,384
|Average
|$5,593
|$8,504
|$10,073
|Rough
|$4,323
|$6,561
|$7,762
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,308
|$7,889
|$9,283
|Clean
|$4,858
|$7,218
|$8,491
|Average
|$3,960
|$5,875
|$6,907
|Rough
|$3,061
|$4,532
|$5,322
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,982
|$10,184
|$11,913
|Clean
|$6,391
|$9,317
|$10,897
|Average
|$5,209
|$7,584
|$8,863
|Rough
|$4,026
|$5,850
|$6,830
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,372
|$8,184
|$9,703
|Clean
|$4,917
|$7,487
|$8,875
|Average
|$4,008
|$6,094
|$7,219
|Rough
|$3,098
|$4,701
|$5,563
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,123
|$9,326
|$11,057
|Clean
|$5,604
|$8,533
|$10,114
|Average
|$4,568
|$6,945
|$8,227
|Rough
|$3,531
|$5,358
|$6,339
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,703
|$9,983
|$11,755
|Clean
|$6,135
|$9,134
|$10,752
|Average
|$5,000
|$7,434
|$8,746
|Rough
|$3,865
|$5,735
|$6,739
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,852
|$8,327
|$9,664
|Clean
|$5,357
|$7,618
|$8,839
|Average
|$4,366
|$6,201
|$7,190
|Rough
|$3,375
|$4,784
|$5,540
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,491
|$8,365
|$9,916
|Clean
|$5,026
|$7,653
|$9,070
|Average
|$4,096
|$6,229
|$7,378
|Rough
|$3,166
|$4,805
|$5,685
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,236
|$9,175
|$10,762
|Clean
|$5,708
|$8,394
|$9,843
|Average
|$4,652
|$6,833
|$8,007
|Rough
|$3,596
|$5,271
|$6,170
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,811
|$8,668
|$10,211
|Clean
|$5,319
|$7,931
|$9,340
|Average
|$4,335
|$6,455
|$7,597
|Rough
|$3,351
|$4,980
|$5,854
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,703
|$9,974
|$11,741
|Clean
|$6,135
|$9,125
|$10,739
|Average
|$5,000
|$7,427
|$8,735
|Rough
|$3,865
|$5,730
|$6,731
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,094
|$7,759
|$9,199
|Clean
|$4,662
|$7,099
|$8,414
|Average
|$3,800
|$5,778
|$6,844
|Rough
|$2,937
|$4,458
|$5,274
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,495
|$9,679
|$11,399
|Clean
|$5,945
|$8,856
|$10,426
|Average
|$4,845
|$7,208
|$8,481
|Rough
|$3,745
|$5,561
|$6,535
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,033
|$10,263
|$12,010
|Clean
|$6,437
|$9,390
|$10,985
|Average
|$5,246
|$7,643
|$8,935
|Rough
|$4,055
|$5,896
|$6,885
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,044
|$7,414
|$8,695
|Clean
|$4,617
|$6,783
|$7,953
|Average
|$3,763
|$5,521
|$6,469
|Rough
|$2,909
|$4,259
|$4,985
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,923
|$7,498
|$8,889
|Clean
|$4,506
|$6,860
|$8,130
|Average
|$3,672
|$5,584
|$6,613
|Rough
|$2,839
|$4,307
|$5,096
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,984
|$11,759
|$13,798
|Clean
|$7,308
|$10,758
|$12,620
|Average
|$5,956
|$8,757
|$10,265
|Rough
|$4,604
|$6,755
|$7,911
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,453
|$9,154
|$10,614
|Clean
|$5,907
|$8,375
|$9,708
|Average
|$4,814
|$6,817
|$7,896
|Rough
|$3,721
|$5,259
|$6,085