Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,073
|$3,080
|$3,599
|Clean
|$1,861
|$2,764
|$3,236
|Average
|$1,436
|$2,133
|$2,509
|Rough
|$1,012
|$1,501
|$1,782
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,163
|$4,945
|$5,865
|Clean
|$2,839
|$4,438
|$5,272
|Average
|$2,192
|$3,424
|$4,088
|Rough
|$1,544
|$2,410
|$2,903
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,874
|$4,307
|$5,044
|Clean
|$2,580
|$3,865
|$4,535
|Average
|$1,992
|$2,982
|$3,516
|Rough
|$1,403
|$2,099
|$2,497
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,989
|$4,665
|$5,531
|Clean
|$2,683
|$4,187
|$4,972
|Average
|$2,071
|$3,231
|$3,855
|Rough
|$1,459
|$2,274
|$2,738
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,667
|$5,259
|$6,076
|Clean
|$3,292
|$4,720
|$5,463
|Average
|$2,541
|$3,642
|$4,235
|Rough
|$1,790
|$2,563
|$3,008
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,067
|$4,504
|$5,244
|Clean
|$2,753
|$4,042
|$4,714
|Average
|$2,125
|$3,119
|$3,655
|Rough
|$1,497
|$2,195
|$2,596
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,393
|$4,597
|$5,210
|Clean
|$3,046
|$4,126
|$4,684
|Average
|$2,351
|$3,183
|$3,632
|Rough
|$1,656
|$2,241
|$2,579
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,428
|$6,743
|$7,403
|Clean
|$4,872
|$6,052
|$6,655
|Average
|$3,761
|$4,670
|$5,160
|Rough
|$2,650
|$3,287
|$3,665
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,199
|$8,116
|$9,623
|Clean
|$4,667
|$7,284
|$8,651
|Average
|$3,602
|$5,620
|$6,707
|Rough
|$2,538
|$3,956
|$4,763
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,730
|$5,614
|$6,586
|Clean
|$3,348
|$5,039
|$5,921
|Average
|$2,585
|$3,888
|$4,590
|Rough
|$1,821
|$2,737
|$3,260
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,460
|$5,402
|$6,405
|Clean
|$3,106
|$4,849
|$5,758
|Average
|$2,398
|$3,741
|$4,465
|Rough
|$1,689
|$2,633
|$3,171
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,451
|$5,300
|$6,253
|Clean
|$3,098
|$4,757
|$5,622
|Average
|$2,391
|$3,670
|$4,359
|Rough
|$1,685
|$2,583
|$3,096
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,928
|$5,744
|$6,677
|Clean
|$3,526
|$5,155
|$6,002
|Average
|$2,722
|$3,978
|$4,654
|Rough
|$1,918
|$2,800
|$3,305
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,241
|$5,891
|$6,734
|Clean
|$3,807
|$5,287
|$6,054
|Average
|$2,939
|$4,079
|$4,694
|Rough
|$2,071
|$2,872
|$3,334
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,701
|$5,562
|$6,521
|Clean
|$3,322
|$4,992
|$5,863
|Average
|$2,564
|$3,852
|$4,545
|Rough
|$1,807
|$2,711
|$3,228
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,899
|$4,525
|$5,365
|Clean
|$2,602
|$4,061
|$4,823
|Average
|$2,008
|$3,133
|$3,739
|Rough
|$1,415
|$2,205
|$2,656
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,811
|$5,949
|$7,054
|Clean
|$3,420
|$5,339
|$6,341
|Average
|$2,640
|$4,119
|$4,916
|Rough
|$1,860
|$2,900
|$3,492
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,726
|$3,988
|$4,636
|Clean
|$2,447
|$3,579
|$4,168
|Average
|$1,889
|$2,761
|$3,231
|Rough
|$1,331
|$1,944
|$2,295
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,846
|$4,380
|$5,172
|Clean
|$2,554
|$3,931
|$4,650
|Average
|$1,972
|$3,033
|$3,605
|Rough
|$1,389
|$2,135
|$2,560
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 2WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,072
|$5,751
|$6,612
|Clean
|$3,655
|$5,162
|$5,944
|Average
|$2,821
|$3,983
|$4,609
|Rough
|$1,988
|$2,803
|$3,273
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,532
|$6,806
|$7,978
|Clean
|$4,069
|$6,108
|$7,172
|Average
|$3,141
|$4,713
|$5,561
|Rough
|$2,213
|$3,318
|$3,949
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,539
|$5,524
|$6,549
|Clean
|$3,176
|$4,958
|$5,887
|Average
|$2,452
|$3,825
|$4,565
|Rough
|$1,727
|$2,693
|$3,242
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,232
|$5,749
|$6,522
|Clean
|$3,798
|$5,160
|$5,864
|Average
|$2,932
|$3,981
|$4,546
|Rough
|$2,066
|$2,802
|$3,229
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,164
|$4,977
|$5,914
|Clean
|$2,841
|$4,467
|$5,316
|Average
|$2,193
|$3,447
|$4,122
|Rough
|$1,545
|$2,426
|$2,927
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,984
|$4,638
|$5,493
|Clean
|$2,678
|$4,162
|$4,938
|Average
|$2,068
|$3,211
|$3,828
|Rough
|$1,457
|$2,261
|$2,719
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,665
|$4,161
|$4,934
|Clean
|$2,392
|$3,734
|$4,436
|Average
|$1,847
|$2,881
|$3,439
|Rough
|$1,301
|$2,028
|$2,442
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,652
|$5,700
|$6,758
|Clean
|$3,278
|$5,115
|$6,076
|Average
|$2,530
|$3,947
|$4,710
|Rough
|$1,783
|$2,778
|$3,345
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,386
|$5,299
|$6,287
|Clean
|$3,039
|$4,756
|$5,652
|Average
|$2,346
|$3,669
|$4,382
|Rough
|$1,653
|$2,583
|$3,112
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 2WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,807
|$4,381
|$5,195
|Clean
|$2,520
|$3,932
|$4,670
|Average
|$1,945
|$3,034
|$3,621
|Rough
|$1,370
|$2,136
|$2,572
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,139
|$4,900
|$5,811
|Clean
|$2,818
|$4,398
|$5,224
|Average
|$2,175
|$3,393
|$4,050
|Rough
|$1,532
|$2,389
|$2,876
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,331
|$11,445
|$13,570
|Clean
|$6,581
|$10,272
|$12,199
|Average
|$5,080
|$7,925
|$9,458
|Rough
|$3,579
|$5,579
|$6,717
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,370
|$6,822
|$8,088
|Clean
|$3,923
|$6,122
|$7,271
|Average
|$3,028
|$4,724
|$5,638
|Rough
|$2,133
|$3,325
|$4,004
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,391
|$5,128
|$6,024
|Clean
|$3,044
|$4,602
|$5,415
|Average
|$2,349
|$3,551
|$4,199
|Rough
|$1,655
|$2,499
|$2,982
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,518
|$3,434
|$3,901
|Clean
|$2,261
|$3,082
|$3,507
|Average
|$1,745
|$2,378
|$2,719
|Rough
|$1,229
|$1,674
|$1,931
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,604
|$4,972
|$5,672
|Clean
|$3,235
|$4,463
|$5,099
|Average
|$2,497
|$3,443
|$3,953
|Rough
|$1,759
|$2,424
|$2,808
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,224
|$6,411
|$7,539
|Clean
|$3,792
|$5,754
|$6,778
|Average
|$2,927
|$4,439
|$5,255
|Rough
|$2,062
|$3,125
|$3,732
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,853
|$4,452
|$5,280
|Clean
|$2,561
|$3,996
|$4,746
|Average
|$1,977
|$3,083
|$3,680
|Rough
|$1,393
|$2,170
|$2,614
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,748
|$4,290
|$5,087
|Clean
|$2,467
|$3,850
|$4,573
|Average
|$1,904
|$2,970
|$3,546
|Rough
|$1,342
|$2,091
|$2,518
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,358
|$5,242
|$6,216
|Clean
|$3,014
|$4,705
|$5,588
|Average
|$2,327
|$3,630
|$4,333
|Rough
|$1,639
|$2,555
|$3,077
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,099
|$4,769
|$5,630
|Clean
|$2,782
|$4,280
|$5,062
|Average
|$2,148
|$3,302
|$3,924
|Rough
|$1,513
|$2,325
|$2,787
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,982
|$4,655
|$5,519
|Clean
|$2,676
|$4,178
|$4,962
|Average
|$2,066
|$3,223
|$3,847
|Rough
|$1,456
|$2,269
|$2,732
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 2WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,428
|$5,035
|$5,861
|Clean
|$3,077
|$4,519
|$5,269
|Average
|$2,375
|$3,487
|$4,085
|Rough
|$1,673
|$2,454
|$2,901
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,732
|$5,786
|$6,848
|Clean
|$3,350
|$5,193
|$6,156
|Average
|$2,586
|$4,007
|$4,773
|Rough
|$1,822
|$2,820
|$3,390
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,743
|$4,283
|$5,079
|Clean
|$2,462
|$3,844
|$4,566
|Average
|$1,901
|$2,966
|$3,540
|Rough
|$1,339
|$2,087
|$2,514
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,663
|$4,157
|$4,929
|Clean
|$2,390
|$3,731
|$4,431
|Average
|$1,845
|$2,879
|$3,436
|Rough
|$1,300
|$2,026
|$2,440
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,441
|$4,848
|$5,569
|Clean
|$3,089
|$4,351
|$5,007
|Average
|$2,384
|$3,357
|$3,882
|Rough
|$1,680
|$2,363
|$2,757
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,440
|$5,371
|$6,368
|Clean
|$3,088
|$4,820
|$5,725
|Average
|$2,384
|$3,719
|$4,439
|Rough
|$1,679
|$2,618
|$3,152
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 2WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,481
|$6,994
|$8,293
|Clean
|$4,022
|$6,277
|$7,455
|Average
|$3,105
|$4,843
|$5,780
|Rough
|$2,187
|$3,409
|$4,105
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,262
|$5,092
|$6,037
|Clean
|$2,928
|$4,570
|$5,427
|Average
|$2,260
|$3,526
|$4,208
|Rough
|$1,592
|$2,482
|$2,988
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,163
|$5,012
|$5,967
|Clean
|$2,839
|$4,498
|$5,365
|Average
|$2,192
|$3,471
|$4,159
|Rough
|$1,544
|$2,443
|$2,954