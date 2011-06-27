Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,837
|$8,823
|$10,454
|Clean
|$5,376
|$8,121
|$9,615
|Average
|$4,453
|$6,717
|$7,937
|Rough
|$3,529
|$5,313
|$6,258
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,343
|$8,007
|$9,463
|Clean
|$4,920
|$7,370
|$8,703
|Average
|$4,075
|$6,096
|$7,184
|Rough
|$3,230
|$4,821
|$5,665
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,418
|$12,617
|$14,911
|Clean
|$7,753
|$11,613
|$13,714
|Average
|$6,421
|$9,605
|$11,320
|Rough
|$5,090
|$7,597
|$8,926
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,330
|$9,054
|$10,545
|Clean
|$5,829
|$8,334
|$9,699
|Average
|$4,828
|$6,893
|$8,006
|Rough
|$3,827
|$5,452
|$6,313
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,821
|$10,222
|$12,080
|Clean
|$6,281
|$9,408
|$11,110
|Average
|$5,203
|$7,782
|$9,171
|Rough
|$4,124
|$6,155
|$7,232
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,370
|$9,547
|$11,282
|Clean
|$5,866
|$8,787
|$10,376
|Average
|$4,859
|$7,268
|$8,565
|Rough
|$3,851
|$5,748
|$6,754
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,204
|$9,297
|$10,987
|Clean
|$5,713
|$8,558
|$10,105
|Average
|$4,732
|$7,078
|$8,341
|Rough
|$3,751
|$5,598
|$6,577
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,164
|$10,047
|$11,624
|Clean
|$6,598
|$9,247
|$10,691
|Average
|$5,465
|$7,648
|$8,824
|Rough
|$4,332
|$6,049
|$6,958
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,734
|$9,842
|$11,541
|Clean
|$6,201
|$9,059
|$10,615
|Average
|$5,136
|$7,492
|$8,762
|Rough
|$4,071
|$5,926
|$6,909
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,120
|$7,655
|$9,040
|Clean
|$4,716
|$7,046
|$8,314
|Average
|$3,906
|$5,827
|$6,863
|Rough
|$3,096
|$4,609
|$5,412
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,583
|$9,281
|$10,756
|Clean
|$6,062
|$8,542
|$9,893
|Average
|$5,021
|$7,065
|$8,166
|Rough
|$3,980
|$5,588
|$6,439
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,286
|$8,857
|$10,264
|Clean
|$5,789
|$8,152
|$9,440
|Average
|$4,794
|$6,742
|$7,792
|Rough
|$3,800
|$5,333
|$6,145
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,554
|$8,324
|$9,838
|Clean
|$5,115
|$7,662
|$9,048
|Average
|$4,237
|$6,337
|$7,469
|Rough
|$3,358
|$5,012
|$5,889
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,175
|$8,977
|$10,509
|Clean
|$5,687
|$8,263
|$9,666
|Average
|$4,710
|$6,834
|$7,978
|Rough
|$3,734
|$5,405
|$6,291
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,827
|$7,234
|$8,549
|Clean
|$4,445
|$6,659
|$7,863
|Average
|$3,682
|$5,507
|$6,490
|Rough
|$2,918
|$4,356
|$5,118
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,754
|$7,126
|$8,421
|Clean
|$4,378
|$6,559
|$7,745
|Average
|$3,626
|$5,425
|$6,393
|Rough
|$2,875
|$4,291
|$5,041
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,015
|$9,015
|$10,654
|Clean
|$5,539
|$8,298
|$9,798
|Average
|$4,588
|$6,863
|$8,088
|Rough
|$3,637
|$5,428
|$6,378
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,882
|$7,234
|$8,520
|Clean
|$4,496
|$6,658
|$7,836
|Average
|$3,723
|$5,507
|$6,468
|Rough
|$2,951
|$4,356
|$5,101
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,512
|$10,727
|$12,485
|Clean
|$6,918
|$9,873
|$11,483
|Average
|$5,730
|$8,166
|$9,478
|Rough
|$4,542
|$6,459
|$7,474
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,509
|$12,336
|$14,429
|Clean
|$7,836
|$11,355
|$13,271
|Average
|$6,490
|$9,391
|$10,955
|Rough
|$5,145
|$7,428
|$8,638
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,057
|$7,613
|$9,009
|Clean
|$4,658
|$7,007
|$8,286
|Average
|$3,858
|$5,796
|$6,839
|Rough
|$3,058
|$4,584
|$5,393
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,051
|$9,650
|$10,533
|Clean
|$7,414
|$8,882
|$9,688
|Average
|$6,141
|$7,346
|$7,997
|Rough
|$4,868
|$5,810
|$6,306
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,718
|$8,448
|$9,939
|Clean
|$5,266
|$7,776
|$9,142
|Average
|$4,362
|$6,431
|$7,546
|Rough
|$3,458
|$5,087
|$5,950
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,598
|$5,433
|$6,436
|Clean
|$3,313
|$5,001
|$5,919
|Average
|$2,744
|$4,136
|$4,886
|Rough
|$2,175
|$3,271
|$3,853
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,595
|$15,880
|$18,767
|Clean
|$9,757
|$14,617
|$17,260
|Average
|$8,082
|$12,089
|$14,247
|Rough
|$6,406
|$9,562
|$11,234
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,512
|$7,908
|$9,220
|Clean
|$5,076
|$7,279
|$8,480
|Average
|$4,204
|$6,020
|$7,000
|Rough
|$3,332
|$4,762
|$5,520
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,049
|$7,568
|$8,943
|Clean
|$4,650
|$6,966
|$8,225
|Average
|$3,851
|$5,761
|$6,790
|Rough
|$3,053
|$4,557
|$5,354
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,013
|$9,011
|$10,650
|Clean
|$5,538
|$8,294
|$9,795
|Average
|$4,587
|$6,860
|$8,085
|Rough
|$3,636
|$5,426
|$6,376