2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,837$8,823$10,454
Clean$5,376$8,121$9,615
Average$4,453$6,717$7,937
Rough$3,529$5,313$6,258
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,343$8,007$9,463
Clean$4,920$7,370$8,703
Average$4,075$6,096$7,184
Rough$3,230$4,821$5,665
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,418$12,617$14,911
Clean$7,753$11,613$13,714
Average$6,421$9,605$11,320
Rough$5,090$7,597$8,926
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,330$9,054$10,545
Clean$5,829$8,334$9,699
Average$4,828$6,893$8,006
Rough$3,827$5,452$6,313
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,821$10,222$12,080
Clean$6,281$9,408$11,110
Average$5,203$7,782$9,171
Rough$4,124$6,155$7,232
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,370$9,547$11,282
Clean$5,866$8,787$10,376
Average$4,859$7,268$8,565
Rough$3,851$5,748$6,754
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,204$9,297$10,987
Clean$5,713$8,558$10,105
Average$4,732$7,078$8,341
Rough$3,751$5,598$6,577
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,164$10,047$11,624
Clean$6,598$9,247$10,691
Average$5,465$7,648$8,824
Rough$4,332$6,049$6,958
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,734$9,842$11,541
Clean$6,201$9,059$10,615
Average$5,136$7,492$8,762
Rough$4,071$5,926$6,909
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,120$7,655$9,040
Clean$4,716$7,046$8,314
Average$3,906$5,827$6,863
Rough$3,096$4,609$5,412
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,583$9,281$10,756
Clean$6,062$8,542$9,893
Average$5,021$7,065$8,166
Rough$3,980$5,588$6,439
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,286$8,857$10,264
Clean$5,789$8,152$9,440
Average$4,794$6,742$7,792
Rough$3,800$5,333$6,145
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,554$8,324$9,838
Clean$5,115$7,662$9,048
Average$4,237$6,337$7,469
Rough$3,358$5,012$5,889
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,175$8,977$10,509
Clean$5,687$8,263$9,666
Average$4,710$6,834$7,978
Rough$3,734$5,405$6,291
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,827$7,234$8,549
Clean$4,445$6,659$7,863
Average$3,682$5,507$6,490
Rough$2,918$4,356$5,118
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,754$7,126$8,421
Clean$4,378$6,559$7,745
Average$3,626$5,425$6,393
Rough$2,875$4,291$5,041
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,015$9,015$10,654
Clean$5,539$8,298$9,798
Average$4,588$6,863$8,088
Rough$3,637$5,428$6,378
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,882$7,234$8,520
Clean$4,496$6,658$7,836
Average$3,723$5,507$6,468
Rough$2,951$4,356$5,101
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,512$10,727$12,485
Clean$6,918$9,873$11,483
Average$5,730$8,166$9,478
Rough$4,542$6,459$7,474
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,509$12,336$14,429
Clean$7,836$11,355$13,271
Average$6,490$9,391$10,955
Rough$5,145$7,428$8,638
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,057$7,613$9,009
Clean$4,658$7,007$8,286
Average$3,858$5,796$6,839
Rough$3,058$4,584$5,393
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,051$9,650$10,533
Clean$7,414$8,882$9,688
Average$6,141$7,346$7,997
Rough$4,868$5,810$6,306
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,718$8,448$9,939
Clean$5,266$7,776$9,142
Average$4,362$6,431$7,546
Rough$3,458$5,087$5,950
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,598$5,433$6,436
Clean$3,313$5,001$5,919
Average$2,744$4,136$4,886
Rough$2,175$3,271$3,853
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,595$15,880$18,767
Clean$9,757$14,617$17,260
Average$8,082$12,089$14,247
Rough$6,406$9,562$11,234
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,512$7,908$9,220
Clean$5,076$7,279$8,480
Average$4,204$6,020$7,000
Rough$3,332$4,762$5,520
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,049$7,568$8,943
Clean$4,650$6,966$8,225
Average$3,851$5,761$6,790
Rough$3,053$4,557$5,354
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,013$9,011$10,650
Clean$5,538$8,294$9,795
Average$4,587$6,860$8,085
Rough$3,636$5,426$6,376
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,313 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,001 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-250 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,313 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,001 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,313 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,001 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty ranges from $2,175 to $6,436, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.