Used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

4.3
12 reviews
F-250 Diesel

Billy, 11/03/2006
My Lariat FX4 Powerstroke diesel has exceeded my expectations with regards to power and towing ability. I tow a 25+5 tandem axle gooseneck trailer and a 75 hp John Deere with implements and you would never know it's back there without looking in the mirror. I also like the big rig styling of the Fords vs the smaller looking Chevys. The built in trailer braking system and 4 aux switches are a plus. With the 18" wheels it really sits up high and has good ground clearance. I agree with earlier post re: XM and Nav, not to mention no DVD option. I was a bit hesitant with the new style coming out in '08 but the old style looks better than the competition to me. Overall I could not be happier.

F250 Behind the times

jaymedic44, 08/10/2006
My $51,000.00 King Ranch was not available with the options that you would expect on a vehicle in this price range. You cannot get a navigation system in a vehicle we use to travel and tow a trailer. XM or Sirius radio are also not available in the F250. My ski boat and Harley both have satellite radio but not a $50K Ford. The Harley even has a nav system. WAKE UP FORD!

Powerstrock USA

First Ford Truck, 12/23/2008
This is the first Ford truck I've ever owned. I must say I got the top of the line with this truck. I have the F250 Harley Davidson in Dark Stone color. I feel that it looks second to none out there. After I bought it I read reviews on the Powerstroke. I realize you should research first! I have not had any problems with my Powerstroke. I have it serviced as required and driven 73,000 miles with pure pleasure.

Ford still my choice

steve needs, 12/03/2006
The 6.0 Powerstroke tows heavy equipment like it is empty. The torque is exceptional and the automatic transmission is geared perfectly whether loaded or empty. The brakes are very responsive unlike the spongecake type of the Chevy I replaced. My vote would be Cummins (Dodge) first, Ford second and the Duramax should actually be used for boat anchors. I went Ford because the Dodge people can't build a chassis dependable to go with their engine.

A real Truck...not a wannabe toy truck!

dieselturboford, 11/30/2006
This is my 2nd Ford Diesel Super Duty; my 2004 was trouble free for the 60,000 miles I had it. This new one is still the champ when it comes to towing, smooth as the Super Chief locomotive pulling a long line of freight cars up the "Grape Vine!" I agree that Ford needs to add sat radio and Nav units, but I already own both and transfered them from old truck to new. Comfortable cab, good controls, nice radio, power everything. Once my other PSD was broken in I got a consistent 22 mpg, towing was 16-18 with a medium size fifth wheel. This truck, being a long bed instead of shorty, has 10 gallons more fuel capacity, which I like.

