Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(14)

2019 Lincoln MKZ

Type:

What’s new

  • Expanded standard feature availability
  • Turbocharged V6 engine now only available on the top Reserve II trim
  • Part of the second MKZ generation introduced for 2013

Pros & Cons

  • Comes well-equipped with many standard features
  • Hybrid model available at no extra charge
  • Impressively quick acceleration with turbocharged V6 engine option
  • Underwhelming interior quality
  • Short on interior space given its exterior size
  • Slower-than-average acceleration with the base engine
MSRP Starting at
$35,995
Select your model:
2019 Lincoln MKZ pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which MKZ does Edmunds recommend?

This category chock full of sexy sports sedans, but what you're looking for is something smooth, quiet, and relaxing. Opt for the MKZ Hybrid in Reserve trim to get a mix of modern features and amenities. Of course, if what you're looking for is a sexy sport sedan, the twin-turbo V6 and all-wheel drive in Reserve II trim should fit the bill.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

European and Asian brands have historically dominated the entry-level luxury sedan market, but Lincoln has been making more of an effort recently to make its MKZ more appealing. It gave the car a significant makeover in 2017 and continues to make small changes and updates. The 2019 MKZ packs plenty of standard features, so there's a certain amount of value to be had here considering rival cars are typically more expensive. The MKZ's fuel-sipping hybrid and strong turbocharged V6 engines are also appealing, as is its easy-to-use infotainment system.

There are some downsides, though. The interior is a little too cozy for a vehicle of its exterior size, and some of the materials used are lackluster in quality. The base four-cylinder engine's performance is also underwhelming. Overall, though, we think the MKZ is worth taking a look at if want value for your dollar from a car that's not the typical European or Japanese luxury sedan.

2019 Lincoln MKZ models

The 2019 Lincoln MKZ is available with three powertrains — a four-cylinder, a six-cylinder and hybrid — and three trims. The base MKZ comes well-equipped, but go with Reserve I to get additional interior and technology options. Reserve II increases luxury amenities and technology even further.

For the gas-powered trims, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (245 hp, 275 lb-ft) is standard. It's paired to a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available as an option. The MKZ Hybrid uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor to produce a combined 188 hp. All-wheel drive isn't available for the Hybrid, however.

The base MKZ model comes well-equipped with features such as 18-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, adaptive xenon headlights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with heating, driver-seat memory settings, and a 60/40-split folding rear seat with pass-through.

Standard technology features include Lincoln's Sync 3 infotainment interface, an 8-inch touchscreen display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an 11-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and two USB ports. You also get windshield wiper de-icer and automatic wipers, and Lincoln's Co-Pilot360 suite of driver assist functions that include front collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, and automatic high beams.

Stepping up to the Reserve I model gets you power-folding mirrors, leather upholstery, genuine wood trim, a power-adjustable steering wheel, enhanced interior ambient lighting, a power trunklid, a navigation system, adaptive cruise control, a 110-volt household-style power outlet and two rear-seat USB charging ports.

The Reserve II trim level has those features as standard, plus 19-inch wheels, ventilated and massaging front seats, an active park assist system, a power sunroof and a power rear window sunshade, and a 14-speaker Revel audio system with HD radio capability. Optional for the Reserve II trim is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (also with a six-speed automatic). With front-wheel drive, it produces 350 hp and 400 lb-ft, while the all-wheel-drive version makes 50 hp more.

The Reserve I model can be had with a Reserve Plus package that contains 19-inch wheels, the Revel Ultima audio system with 14 speakers and HD radio, heated rear seats and steering wheel, and a power sunroof. The Reserve II trim can also be equipped with the MKZ Luxury package, which includes a retractable panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, and a 20-speaker Revel Ultima audio system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Lincoln MKZ Reserve (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.4 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology8.0

Driving

7.0
Though it isn't the most entertaining car in the luxury sedan segment, the Lincoln MKZ is certainly very drivable with the standard 2.0-liter engine. This engine does make it slower than most rivals, so those who desire a bit of speed might want to look into the more powerful turbocharged V6.

Acceleration

6.5
Around town between lights and at relatively low speed, the 2.0-liter MKZ feels peppy. On the highway, it has only enough power for carefully executed passing maneuvers. Our AWD tester went from 0 to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, which is about a second slower than average for the segment.

Braking

8.0
The brake pedal has plenty of feel and engages with the quick touch of your foot. It's easy to modulate the brake pressure, which makes for smooth stops in city traffic. In simulated-panic braking, the MKZ came to a stop from 60 mph in 113 feet, a few feet shorter than average for this segment.

Steering

6.0
The steering effort is fairly light across the board. Selecting Sport mode gives the MKZ's steering more heft, but not much more. And the overall feel is detached and numb, giving no clue to the quality of the road surface or the direction the wheels are pointing.

Handling

7.0
The MKZ comes standard with an adaptive suspension that helps it travel through corners in a relatively flat and composed manner. This isn't exactly a canyon-carver, but it handles curves well, especially when you take into account its considerable size.

Drivability

7.0
A six-speed automatic transmission is paired with the MKZ's standard 2.0-liter engine. Shifts around town are smooth and quick, and there isn't a bunch of roaming between the gears when you're going up a steep grade.

Comfort

7.5
The standard MKZ is smooth on the highway with relatively comfortable seats and a refined 2.0-liter engine. It's quiet and reserved almost all of the time, with lots of available extras to keep you cozy.

Seat comfort

7.0
The optional multicontour seats are a bit firm, and it's initially difficult find a comfortable seating position despite their adjustability. But once you find an agreeable setting, you'll never need to change it again. Numerous lumbar bladders inflate and deflate to provide a massaging function.

Ride comfort

8.0
The MKZ rides stiffer than you might expect from a compact luxury sedan, but it still makes for a good road-trip car. Broken pavement sends some small thunks and thuds into the cabin, but nothing major. Optional 19-inch wheels are not recommended if comfort is a priority because they add sharpness.

Noise & vibration

8.0
At idle, the 2.0-liter engine is relatively calm. It doesn't rumble, just sort of hums, and not much engine noise makes its way into the cabin. When you floor it to get on the freeway, there's only a hint of a whine. At highway speeds the MKZ is quiet enough for whisper-level conversations.

Climate control

6.5
The standard dual-zone automatic climate control has a hard time coping with lots of sunlight, so things get sweaty quick if you don't lower the temp. Heated/ventilated front seats are standard on the Reserve. The reasonably priced Climate package adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

Interior

7.5
The MKZ's interior has several appealing virtues, but it's outclassed by top luxury rivals. Although there is more than enough space up front, the sleek, sloping roof limits rear headroom. Avoid the panoramic sunroof if you plan on transporting tall adults in the back seat regularly.

Ease of use

8.0
Knobs and buttons are back on the MKZ's center console and we couldn't be happier. Dual-zone automatic climate controls are within reach of the driver and passenger, although the buttons on the right side of the screen require a stretch. Overall, the redesigned cabin is much more user-friendly.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The front door openings are wide and seats mounted high so that sliding in is a breeze. Getting in the rear seat requires ducking because of the sloping roof. The easy-entry memory feature moves the front seat very far back, so you might want to disable it if you frequently transport rear passengers.

Driving position

8.0
Our test vehicle was equipped with a power-adjustable tilt-and telescoping steering wheel (manual adjustment is standard) and a 10-way adjustable driver's seat. A significant range of motion on both means it isn't hard to find an ideal driving position.

Roominess

7.0
Although exterior dimensions are typical for this class of sedan, the MKZ can feel tight inside, possibly because it seems narrow. Front passengers have plenty of head- and legroom, rear legroom is above class average, but rear headroom is below par, especially with the optional panoramic sunroof.

Visibility

6.5
Forward visibility is good despite thick front pillars, but similarly large rear pillars mean big rear blind spots. A high trunklid inhibits rear visibility, and the panoramic sunroof blocks the top of the rear window when open. Rearview camera is standard but a surround-view camera isn't available.

Quality

7.5
The MKZ's cabin materials aren't as competitive as they once were. BMW and Mercedes interiors feel much more upscale. Our test MKZ had several build issues including a flickering LED light, creaky armrest, burned-out ambient lighting strip and door/dash trim that didn't quite line up.

Utility

7.5
The MKZ has a big trunk, fold-down rear seats, a bunch of places for water bottles and other small items. In general, it's pretty utilitarian for a luxury sedan. Installing kid seats isn't exactly a breeze, but it's doable.

Small-item storage

7.5
Numerous storage areas include two cupholders in both front and rear consoles and cupholder cutouts in each door pocket, though none hold large cups. There are two trays beneath the center stack, a bin under the front armrest (that's a bit tough to reach) and a small space under the rear armrest.

Cargo space

8.5
The standard MKZ's trunk has 15.4 cubic feet of cargo space, which is right at the top of the class. The rear seats can be folded down for transporting longer and bulkier items.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
There are four LATCH positions, two on each outboard rear seat, with three shelf anchors. But the LATCH hooks are set deep into the seat, and the surrounding cushion is stiff, making it difficult to push past and insert a car seat hook.

Technology

8.0
Technology is one of the MKZ's strong points. The revised Sync 3 is easy to use and much faster than before. Voice controls are easy to learn, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard. Avoid splurging for the optional 20-speaker stereo, though — it isn't as impressive as we hoped.

Smartphone integration

9.0
There's a USB port located at the bottom of the center stack and another under the armrest; the Select model adds two charge-only ports in the back. Phone pairing via Bluetooth is simple, and Sync 3 sorts through music catalogs quickly. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard with Sync 3.

Driver aids

7.0
Adaptive cruise control modulates speed well without heavy braking when a car cuts you off. But during our test of the MKZ, we did get a few false positives from the parking sensors and lane departure warning/mitigation system. ACC, lane keeping assist and other safety tech are mostly optional.

Voice control

8.5
Sync has been good at voice controls for a long time now, and this newest Sync 3 is no different. It recognizes commands, changes radio stations, makes phone calls, and selects songs all with simple structure commands that don't take long to learn at all. Siri Eyes Free is also present.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lincoln MKZ.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 14 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Exceeded expectations
Donald Peters,
Hybrid Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Very good value,Reserve II Hybrid. performance better than expected for a hybrid,all amenities are there for a luxury smaller car.Had 3 Lincoln Mks,s before. Ride quality good,trade off of trunk space for battery is only negative. Have had car for 3 months,so far well pleased even though we always had full sized vehicles before. Have had very good experience with Lincoln brand since2006.

5 out of 5 stars, Luxury hybrid at a mid range price
J Ferder,
Hybrid Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

The Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve is beautiful to look at, drives like a luxury car, quiet, has alll the bells and whistles. at the price of less than a Honda Accord Hybrid. I get 36 miles to a galloon without really trying. I am very happy with this car.

5 out of 5 stars, Loving my THIRD MKZ hybrid
Red Ryder,
Hybrid Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

I am currently leasing a 2019 MKZ hybrid. This is my third. I leased a 2011, bought a 2014 and now have the 2019 Reserve I with sun roof and special wheel rims. I am a big fan of this car. The 2019 has far better acceleration than the other two, which helps on the highway. When I drive local roads, my MPG goes above 40; stays around 36 with constant highway driving. The car is very comfortable for me, as was the first one I ever test drove. I am 5’2” and this car is made for smaller people. My 5’10” husband does not find it as comfortable as I do. The technology is improved quite a bit and it’s easier to make vocal commands. There are several way to control things - the steering wheel, the computer screen or the buttons on the console. I enjoy the solid, quiet ride it offers, as well as the good audio. I love this car and will continue to buy or lease it since I want a hybrid and this one, to me, is the best one out there. Yes, you lose trunk space but that’s a small sacrifice.

5 out of 5 stars, Reserve I Plus Package
Vaughn Watts,
Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Gives enough optional performance setting including comfort options to meet most driving needs. This 4 2.0T engine is NOT my Grande Sport performance but didn’t buy it for that. Turn on driving aids, set comfort / performance setting for DRIVE and SPORT modes, and view the teaching videos-you will learn how to use the advanced options to tune your driving experience. Quality of sound system is surprising but again set your options for your taste. Voice and Manual Nav needs some improvements-clumsy at times showing new software needing more human interaction quality testing-but usable and nice. I expect a Software update on this as models are sold and feedback given. Overall a great car for entire family and enjoyment on a trip or just out to a dinner show.

See all 14 reviews

Features & Specs

Reserve I 4dr Sedan features & specs
Reserve I 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$38,995
MPG 21 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Reserve II 4dr Sedan features & specs
Reserve II 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$44,995
MPG 21 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Reserve I 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Reserve I 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$40,995
MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Hybrid Reserve II 4dr Sedan features & specs
Hybrid Reserve II 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$44,995
MPG 41 city / 38 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all 2019 Lincoln MKZ features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite MKZ safety features:

Blind-Spot and Cross-Traffic Alert
Warns drivers of objects within the vehicle's blind spot and of cars approaching from behind.
Driver Alert System
Alerts the driver to the possibility that he or she may be too tired to continue based on driving behavior.
Enhanced Active Park Assist
Helps drivers into and out of parking positions by taking over the steering.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Lincoln MKZ vs. the competition

Lincoln MKZ vs. Ford Fusion

The Lincoln MKZ and the Ford Fusion share similar powertrains and structural parts but differ in interior configuration. The Fusion is slightly larger and roomier and has a slightly larger trunk. The gear shifter also differs, with the MKZ featuring a push-button arrangement and the Fusion using a rotary knob. The Fusion is also less expensive, though the lower number of standard features reflect that.

Lincoln MKZ vs. Lincoln Continental

The Lincoln Continental is the MKZ's bigger corporate sibling. With more interior volume, the Continental also has more powerful engine options. Some drivers may prefer the MKZ's slightly smaller size and better fuel efficiency, but the Continental's quiet interior and comfortable seats will appeal to highway travelers.

Lincoln MKZ vs. Cadillac CTS

Although Cadillac's CTS is more expensive than the Lincoln MKZ, you get a roomier interior and a bit more power when comparing base engines. Plus, its rear-wheel-drive platform allows for sportier handling. But the MKZ wins out in cargo space, rear seat room, and the availability of a hybrid model.

FAQ

Is the Lincoln MKZ a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 MKZ both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Lincoln MKZ fuel economy, so it's important to know that the MKZ gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 40 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the MKZ ranges from 11.1 to 15.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lincoln MKZ. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Lincoln MKZ?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lincoln MKZ:

  • Expanded standard feature availability
  • Turbocharged V6 engine now only available on the top Reserve II trim
  • Part of the second MKZ generation introduced for 2013
Is the Lincoln MKZ reliable?

To determine whether the Lincoln MKZ is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the MKZ. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the MKZ's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Lincoln MKZ a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Lincoln MKZ is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 MKZ and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 MKZ is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Lincoln MKZ?

The least-expensive 2019 Lincoln MKZ is the 2019 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,995.

Other versions include:

  • Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $38,995
  • Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $44,995
  • Reserve I 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $40,995
  • Hybrid Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $44,995
  • 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $35,995
  • Reserve II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $46,995
  • Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $35,995
  • Hybrid Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $38,995
  • 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $37,995
What are the different models of Lincoln MKZ?

If you're interested in the Lincoln MKZ, the next question is, which MKZ model is right for you? MKZ variants include Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve I 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Hybrid Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of MKZ models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Lincoln MKZ

A lot of luxury sedans can seem affordable at first but get rather pricey once you start adding options and packages. The 2019 Lincoln MKZ is different, however. Available in four trims, with three engine options, and in either front- or all-wheel drive, the MKZ provides a lot of features for the money.

The base trim starts you out with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine good for 245 horsepower. You also get features such as an adaptive suspension, adaptive xenon headlights, keyless entry and ignition, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with heating, and Lincoln's Sync 3 infotainment interface with an 8-inch touchscreen display. A hybrid powertrain is also available and uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor to produce a combined 188 hp. Lincoln doesn't charge extra for the MKZ Hybrid.

The MKZ Reserve I is next up and features additional luxury features, such as a power trunklid, leather seats, and wood trim. If you're not satisfied yet, the MKZ Reserve II is the top and allows optioning your car with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine. Power output is dependent on the powertrain: The front-wheel-drive version produces 350 hp, and the all-wheel-drive version makes a whopping 400 hp. It comes standard with 19-inch wheels, a Revel audio system, and heated and ventilated front seats. On this trim, you can add a luxury package that includes a 20-speaker (versus 14-speaker) Revel audio system, a panoramic retractable roof and LED headlamps.

With so many options and packages, it's important to research your 2019 Lincoln MKZ. So let Edmunds help you build and find your perfect MKZ.

2019 Lincoln MKZ Overview

The 2019 Lincoln MKZ is offered in the following submodels: MKZ Sedan, MKZ Hybrid. Available styles include Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve I 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Hybrid Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Hybrid Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Lincoln MKZ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lincoln MKZ and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 MKZ 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 MKZ.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lincoln MKZ and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 MKZ featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

