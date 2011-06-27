Used 2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

Best Truck Ever with exceptions... Awesome Truck , 04/11/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Lariat, leather, 4x4, V-10, bucket power seats, power everything for that matter, HUGE...needed a megaphone to talk to the people riding with me I had so much room! This truck is the best truck I have ever owned. I am 6'5", 300 lbs. I have 56" shoulders. I have never ridden in another vehicle that I could actually feel comfortable. 12,000 lb trailer, no problem. Missing a gas station. HUGE problem. I live in -20 to -30 below temps. Warm up, 4x4, terrible gas mileage, 4-6 mpg for the winter. Up to 17.3 mpg at 60 on cruise and wind behind me going downhill. Report Abuse

My hard working F-250 bigfeen , 05/28/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is the BEST truck I have ever owned. It has a V-10 that has NEVER left me stranded! I love this truck and hate to get rid of it but it has over 300000 miles! Report Abuse

Super Duty Ron B. , 11/01/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I am a Ford Truck person with having several over the years. the problem I have with them living in SW pa. is the RUST. The wheel lips on the bed have always been a area of concern. With this 250 I park it in a garage and keep it clean but it didn't make a difference. the only option is to buy a southern bed or get rid of the truck. My next move is to move to the F-350 diesel. I presently use this truck to move a 6600 lb skid steer and with the 5.4 it is a dog on any grade. I am happy that the mech. part has given me no problems but I think a heaver truck will satisify my req. I will buy another FORD Report Abuse

Biggest truck I'll ever need Tony1790 , 11/27/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've had this truck for over 3 yrs now and so far the only problems that I've had are a bad COP and I've had to have the 4x4 hubs replaced under warranty. I've heard problems with the tranny and spark plugs but thus far have not had any of those problems. Report Abuse