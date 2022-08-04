What is the Audi SQ5?

The Audi SQ5 is the sport-inclined version of the automaker's small SUV, giving you an option if you want the convenience of an SUV but with a little spice added in — some hot sauce on your salad. Or a whole bunch of toppings on your frozen yogurt, if you prefer.

While the SQ5 does not lack for comfort or interior space, we're a little disappointed by its power output compared to its rivals, namely the BMW X3 M40i. Audi pairs a turbocharged V6 with an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission, adding 88 horsepower to the Q5 for a total of 349 hp. That's a little short of the 382 hp delivered by the M40i, the 385 hp provided by the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 and the ungodly 434 hp unleashed by the Porsche Macan GTS. The SQ5 receives stickier tires, larger wheels and a stiffer suspension to set itself apart from the Q5 in addition to the beefier engine.

The refresh the SQ5 received in 2021 to its infotainment complements a refined interior, and the addition of standard adaptive cruise control for 2023 is welcome. Also in store for 2023, the Premium Plus trim level adds a Bang & Olufsen sound system with 3D sound.