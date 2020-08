Used 2018 Ford Focus RS for Sale Near Me

STG Auto Group - Montclair / California

**ONE OWNER**, **EQUIPMENT GROUP 600A**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **POWER MOONROOF**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**, **FIXED REAR WINDOW W/FIXED INTERVAL WIPER HEATED WIPER PARK AND DEFROSTER**, **BLUETOOTH CONNECTION**, **BLACK POWER HEATED SIDE MIRRORS W/CONVEX SPOTTER MANUAL FOLDING AND TURN SIGNAL INDICATOR**, **BRAKE ASSIST**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, **TURBOCHARGED**, **LEATHER STEERING WHEEL**, **PASS-THROUGH REAR SEAT**, **POWER STEERING**CALL TODAY! VISIT ANY OF OUR 4 LOCATIONS NEAR YOU! ONTARIO - MONTCLAIR - GARDEN GROVE - BELLFLOWER. WON'T LAST! ATTENTION TO ALL BUYERS..... ALL PRICES ARE FINAL PLUS ANY AFTERMARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, LOWERING KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, PRE-INSTALLED THEFT DETERRENT DEVICES, $395 3M® DOOR GUARD, DOC PREP FEES, SMOG FEE, SALES TAX, DMV LICENSE FEES, REGISTRATION FEES, SMOG CERTIFICATE FEE...CALL DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS. ANY AND ALL FACTORY INSTALLED FEATURES AND OPTIONS DESCRIBED MAY OR MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE OR PRESENT, PLEASE VERIFY WITH DEALER. LISTED EQUIPMENT VALUES BASED ON ORIGINAL MSRP. THANK YOU!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus RS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WF0DP3TH3J4127770

Stock: 45620

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020