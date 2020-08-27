Used 2018 Ford Focus RS for Sale Near Me

37 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 37 listings
  • 2018 Ford Focus RS in Red
    used

    2018 Ford Focus RS

    27,951 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,888

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Focus RS in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Ford Focus RS

    9,890 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $44,995

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in White
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    19,923 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,712

    $3,764 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    11,048 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $31,988

    $2,864 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Gray
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    20,292 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $31,000

    $2,725 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    34,184 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $33,998

    $2,524 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    34,265 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $32,997

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    15,226 miles

    $34,998

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    19,824 miles
    Good Deal

    $33,900

    $1,764 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    22,225 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $33,930

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    29,062 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,991

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    28,361 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $34,495

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    32,213 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,591

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Gray
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    25,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,995

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Gray
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    27,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $34,417

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in White
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    51,853 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $32,000

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Gray
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    28,082 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $37,499

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    30,448 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $36,450

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 37 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Focus RS

Overall Consumer Rating
4.47 Reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (14%)
GOAT, Performance Hatchback sold in North America
John Smith,07/10/2020
4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Aside from being limited to just 1000 units in the United States, the 2018 has various minor tweaks from previous years. The most significant is the mechanical LSD up front. You might think the LSD wouldn't do much, considering the prior years already had torque vectoring with eLSD functionality upfront. Perhaps it may seem like an unnecessary change, done simply to do something for the 2018 model year. I assure you it’s nothing minor. The LSD makes a SIGNIFICANT improvement to the RS’s handling, and raises it to a whole other class. Literally, the 2018 RS is in a different class than prior years for things like SCCA autocross because the performance difference is so significantly better. Other improvements, of some significance, for the 2018 model year include the higher standard equipment, with the prior “RS2” package as standard, interior carbon fiber bits, updated programing (to correlate with the LSD), updated dampers (to improve the ride), lowered seat frame rails, etc. Also, the 2018 models were all built late enough that they weren’t subject to the well known head gasket TSB a.k.a “recall” that prior model year could be, because Ford had since resolved the issue and built them with the correct Cosworth head gasket as intended, by the time the 2018’s were being built. The RS is a performance variant built up from an economy car. It shares many bits with those. So, it doesn't blow you away with a luxury. However, the RS on a twisty backroad is sure to impress. It would be hard to find any car, even a purpose built sports car, that would be much more fun on that sort of road. There are so many tweeks to the RS that even owners sometimes don’t realize,which combine to add up to a performance bargain. No, this isn’t a drag car, or even a decent drag platform, and it’s not a car for “40 rolls. That said, if you like hitting the twistys, enjoy gobs of traction, like a vehicle that makes you feel like a better driver than you probably (honestly) are, this is a vehicle that can deliver that and plant a smile on your face while doing so. All of that said, the RS is over dampanded, IMO. Yes, even the 2018. There's loads of “fixes” but one of the simplest and most effective is the DSC sport controller. Look into it, it’s not hype, it’s real. They make a HUGE improvement and plug and play. They also hold their value very well, so the investment is minimal when considering the potential resell. If you have any concerns about suspension after reading other reviews about ride quality, just know that little device will help the RS ride as well as anything it was typically compared against, such as a Golf R.
Report abuse
