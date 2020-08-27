Used 2018 Ford Focus RS for Sale Near Me
37 listings
- 27,951 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,888
- 9,890 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$44,995
- 19,923 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,712$3,764 Below Market
- 11,048 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,988$2,864 Below Market
- 20,292 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,000$2,725 Below Market
- 34,184 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$33,998$2,524 Below Market
- 34,265 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,997
- 15,226 miles
$34,998
- 19,824 miles
$33,900$1,764 Below Market
- 22,225 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,930
- 29,062 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,991
- 28,361 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$34,495
- 32,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,591
- 25,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,995
- 27,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,417
- 51,853 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$32,000
- 28,082 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,499
- 30,448 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$36,450
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Focus RS
Read recent reviews for the Ford Focus RS
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.47 Reviews
Report abuse
John Smith,07/10/2020
4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Aside from being limited to just 1000 units in the United States, the 2018 has various minor tweaks from previous years. The most significant is the mechanical LSD up front. You might think the LSD wouldn't do much, considering the prior years already had torque vectoring with eLSD functionality upfront. Perhaps it may seem like an unnecessary change, done simply to do something for the 2018 model year. I assure you it’s nothing minor. The LSD makes a SIGNIFICANT improvement to the RS’s handling, and raises it to a whole other class. Literally, the 2018 RS is in a different class than prior years for things like SCCA autocross because the performance difference is so significantly better. Other improvements, of some significance, for the 2018 model year include the higher standard equipment, with the prior “RS2” package as standard, interior carbon fiber bits, updated programing (to correlate with the LSD), updated dampers (to improve the ride), lowered seat frame rails, etc. Also, the 2018 models were all built late enough that they weren’t subject to the well known head gasket TSB a.k.a “recall” that prior model year could be, because Ford had since resolved the issue and built them with the correct Cosworth head gasket as intended, by the time the 2018’s were being built. The RS is a performance variant built up from an economy car. It shares many bits with those. So, it doesn't blow you away with a luxury. However, the RS on a twisty backroad is sure to impress. It would be hard to find any car, even a purpose built sports car, that would be much more fun on that sort of road. There are so many tweeks to the RS that even owners sometimes don’t realize,which combine to add up to a performance bargain. No, this isn’t a drag car, or even a decent drag platform, and it’s not a car for “40 rolls. That said, if you like hitting the twistys, enjoy gobs of traction, like a vehicle that makes you feel like a better driver than you probably (honestly) are, this is a vehicle that can deliver that and plant a smile on your face while doing so. All of that said, the RS is over dampanded, IMO. Yes, even the 2018. There's loads of “fixes” but one of the simplest and most effective is the DSC sport controller. Look into it, it’s not hype, it’s real. They make a HUGE improvement and plug and play. They also hold their value very well, so the investment is minimal when considering the potential resell. If you have any concerns about suspension after reading other reviews about ride quality, just know that little device will help the RS ride as well as anything it was typically compared against, such as a Golf R.
