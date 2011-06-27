2022 Chevrolet Malibu
MSRP range: $23,400 - $33,500
|MSRP
|$24,395
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$23,989
What Should I Pay
2022 Chevrolet Malibu Review
- Spacious interior with lots of front seat headroom
- Easy-to-use touchscreen interface
- Lackluster acceleration from the base 1.5-liter engine
- Limited outward visibility
- Interior looks dated compared to rivals
- Many advanced driver safety aids don't come standard
- Base L model has been discontinued
- Part of the ninth Malibu generation introduced for 2016
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu.
Safety
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Malibu a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Malibu both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Malibu fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Malibu gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg to 32 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Malibu has 15.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Malibu. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu:
- Base L model has been discontinued
- Part of the ninth Malibu generation introduced for 2016
Is the Chevrolet Malibu reliable?
To determine whether the Chevrolet Malibu is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Malibu. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Malibu's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Malibu is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu?
The least-expensive 2022 Chevrolet Malibu is the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,400.
Other versions include:
- LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $23,400
- Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $33,500
- LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $26,800
- RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $24,400
What are the different models of Chevrolet Malibu?
If you're interested in the Chevrolet Malibu, the next question is, which Malibu model is right for you? Malibu variants include LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT). For a full list of Malibu models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
