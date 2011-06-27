  1. Home
2022 Chevrolet Malibu

MSRP range: $23,400 - $33,500
Chevrolet Malibu Premier Sedan Exterior Shown
+1
MSRP$24,395
Edmunds suggests you pay$23,989
What Should I Pay
2022 Chevrolet Malibu Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Spacious interior with lots of front seat headroom
  • Easy-to-use touchscreen interface
  • Lackluster acceleration from the base 1.5-liter engine
  • Limited outward visibility
  • Interior looks dated compared to rivals
  • Many advanced driver safety aids don't come standard
  • Base L model has been discontinued
  • Part of the ninth Malibu generation introduced for 2016
2022 Chevrolet Malibu pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 Malibu
L, LS, LS Fleet, RS, LT and Premier

msrp

$22,095
starting price
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Click here to see all Chevrolet vehicles' destination freight charges.
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$23,400
MPG & Fuel
29 City / 36 Hwy / 32 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 15.8 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: Continuously variable-speed automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 160 hp @ 5700 rpm
Torque: 184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 194.2 in. / Height: 57.9 in. / Width: 73.0 in.
Curb Weight: 3135 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 15.7 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Click here to see all Chevrolet vehicles' destination freight charges. Some colors are extra cost. See dealer for details.

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat3 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.3%

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Chevrolet Malibu a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Malibu both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Malibu fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Malibu gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg to 32 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Malibu has 15.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Malibu. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu:

  • Base L model has been discontinued
  • Part of the ninth Malibu generation introduced for 2016
Learn more

Is the Chevrolet Malibu reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Malibu is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Malibu. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Malibu's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Malibu is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu?

The least-expensive 2022 Chevrolet Malibu is the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,400.

Other versions include:

  • LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $23,400
  • Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $33,500
  • LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $26,800
  • RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $24,400
Learn more

What are the different models of Chevrolet Malibu?

If you're interested in the Chevrolet Malibu, the next question is, which Malibu model is right for you? Malibu variants include LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT). For a full list of Malibu models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu

2022 Chevrolet Malibu Overview

The 2022 Chevrolet Malibu is offered in the following submodels: Malibu Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Chevrolet Malibu models are available with a 1.5 L-liter gas engine or a 2.0 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 250 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Chevrolet Malibu comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: continuously variable-speed automatic, 9-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Chevrolet Malibu comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Malibu.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Malibu featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Chevrolet Malibu?

2022 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

The 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,395. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $406 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $406 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,989.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 1.7% below the MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Malibu RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

The 2022 Chevrolet Malibu RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,395. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Malibu RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $340 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $340 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,055.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 1.3% below the MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

The 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,795. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $416 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $416 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,379.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 1.5% below the MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Malibu Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2022 Chevrolet Malibu Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,495. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Malibu Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $758 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $758 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,737.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 2.2% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Chevrolet Malibus are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Chevrolet Malibu for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu.

Can't find a new 2022 Chevrolet Malibus you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,380.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu?

2022 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
32 compined MPG,
29 city MPG/36 highway MPG

2022 Chevrolet Malibu Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 9-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
26 compined MPG,
22 city MPG/33 highway MPG

2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
32 compined MPG,
29 city MPG/36 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG32
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement1.5 L
Passenger Volume118.7 cu.ft.
Wheelbase111.4 in.
Length194.2 in.
Width73.0 in.
Height57.9 in.
Curb Weight3135 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

