2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty Value

Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,768$4,230$4,976
Clean$2,481$3,790$4,468
Average$1,906$2,911$3,452
Rough$1,331$2,031$2,437
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,093$4,830$5,720
Clean$2,772$4,328$5,136
Average$2,129$3,324$3,968
Rough$1,487$2,320$2,801
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,266$5,099$6,038
Clean$2,927$4,569$5,422
Average$2,248$3,509$4,190
Rough$1,570$2,449$2,957
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,360$6,197$7,127
Clean$3,907$5,553$6,399
Average$3,002$4,264$4,945
Rough$2,096$2,976$3,490
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,786$5,081$5,732
Clean$3,393$4,553$5,147
Average$2,606$3,496$3,977
Rough$1,820$2,440$2,807
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,853$7,579$8,974
Clean$4,349$6,791$8,058
Average$3,341$5,216$6,226
Rough$2,333$3,640$4,394
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,709$3,971$4,614
Clean$2,427$3,558$4,143
Average$1,865$2,733$3,201
Rough$1,302$1,907$2,260
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,271$4,841$5,641
Clean$2,931$4,338$5,066
Average$2,252$3,331$3,914
Rough$1,572$2,325$2,762
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,879$2,815$3,292
Clean$1,684$2,522$2,956
Average$1,293$1,937$2,284
Rough$903$1,352$1,612
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,431$3,796$4,494
Clean$2,178$3,401$4,036
Average$1,673$2,612$3,118
Rough$1,168$1,823$2,201
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,528$5,062$5,841
Clean$3,161$4,536$5,245
Average$2,429$3,484$4,053
Rough$1,696$2,431$2,860
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,685$5,523$6,460
Clean$3,302$4,949$5,801
Average$2,537$3,801$4,482
Rough$1,771$2,653$3,163
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,858$4,463$5,285
Clean$2,561$3,999$4,745
Average$1,968$3,071$3,667
Rough$1,374$2,143$2,588
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,369$3,700$4,380
Clean$2,123$3,315$3,933
Average$1,631$2,546$3,039
Rough$1,139$1,777$2,145
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,567$4,008$4,745
Clean$2,300$3,592$4,261
Average$1,767$2,758$3,292
Rough$1,234$1,925$2,324
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,195$4,442$5,073
Clean$2,864$3,980$4,555
Average$2,200$3,057$3,519
Rough$1,536$2,133$2,484
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,184$4,685$5,450
Clean$2,854$4,198$4,894
Average$2,192$3,224$3,781
Rough$1,531$2,250$2,669
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,925$4,568$5,408
Clean$2,621$4,093$4,856
Average$2,014$3,144$3,752
Rough$1,406$2,194$2,648
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,044$4,574$5,355
Clean$2,727$4,099$4,808
Average$2,095$3,148$3,715
Rough$1,463$2,197$2,622
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,987$6,226$7,372
Clean$3,573$5,579$6,619
Average$2,745$4,285$5,115
Rough$1,917$2,990$3,610
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,209$4,807$5,622
Clean$2,876$4,307$5,048
Average$2,209$3,308$3,900
Rough$1,543$2,308$2,753
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,542$3,844$4,508
Clean$2,278$3,444$4,048
Average$1,750$2,645$3,127
Rough$1,222$1,846$2,207
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,646$3,895$4,531
Clean$2,371$3,490$4,069
Average$1,821$2,680$3,144
Rough$1,272$1,870$2,219
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,785$4,351$5,151
Clean$2,496$3,899$4,625
Average$1,917$2,994$3,574
Rough$1,339$2,090$2,522
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,767$4,321$5,117
Clean$2,479$3,872$4,595
Average$1,905$2,974$3,550
Rough$1,330$2,075$2,506
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,605$4,024$4,750
Clean$2,334$3,606$4,266
Average$1,793$2,769$3,296
Rough$1,252$1,933$2,326
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,223$4,644$5,364
Clean$2,888$4,161$4,817
Average$2,218$3,196$3,722
Rough$1,549$2,230$2,627
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,027$4,728$5,597
Clean$2,713$4,236$5,026
Average$2,084$3,253$3,883
Rough$1,455$2,271$2,741
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,684 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,522 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty ranges from $903 to $3,292, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.