Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,768
|$4,230
|$4,976
|Clean
|$2,481
|$3,790
|$4,468
|Average
|$1,906
|$2,911
|$3,452
|Rough
|$1,331
|$2,031
|$2,437
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,093
|$4,830
|$5,720
|Clean
|$2,772
|$4,328
|$5,136
|Average
|$2,129
|$3,324
|$3,968
|Rough
|$1,487
|$2,320
|$2,801
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,266
|$5,099
|$6,038
|Clean
|$2,927
|$4,569
|$5,422
|Average
|$2,248
|$3,509
|$4,190
|Rough
|$1,570
|$2,449
|$2,957
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,360
|$6,197
|$7,127
|Clean
|$3,907
|$5,553
|$6,399
|Average
|$3,002
|$4,264
|$4,945
|Rough
|$2,096
|$2,976
|$3,490
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,786
|$5,081
|$5,732
|Clean
|$3,393
|$4,553
|$5,147
|Average
|$2,606
|$3,496
|$3,977
|Rough
|$1,820
|$2,440
|$2,807
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,853
|$7,579
|$8,974
|Clean
|$4,349
|$6,791
|$8,058
|Average
|$3,341
|$5,216
|$6,226
|Rough
|$2,333
|$3,640
|$4,394
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,709
|$3,971
|$4,614
|Clean
|$2,427
|$3,558
|$4,143
|Average
|$1,865
|$2,733
|$3,201
|Rough
|$1,302
|$1,907
|$2,260
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,271
|$4,841
|$5,641
|Clean
|$2,931
|$4,338
|$5,066
|Average
|$2,252
|$3,331
|$3,914
|Rough
|$1,572
|$2,325
|$2,762
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,879
|$2,815
|$3,292
|Clean
|$1,684
|$2,522
|$2,956
|Average
|$1,293
|$1,937
|$2,284
|Rough
|$903
|$1,352
|$1,612
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,431
|$3,796
|$4,494
|Clean
|$2,178
|$3,401
|$4,036
|Average
|$1,673
|$2,612
|$3,118
|Rough
|$1,168
|$1,823
|$2,201
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,528
|$5,062
|$5,841
|Clean
|$3,161
|$4,536
|$5,245
|Average
|$2,429
|$3,484
|$4,053
|Rough
|$1,696
|$2,431
|$2,860
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,685
|$5,523
|$6,460
|Clean
|$3,302
|$4,949
|$5,801
|Average
|$2,537
|$3,801
|$4,482
|Rough
|$1,771
|$2,653
|$3,163
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,858
|$4,463
|$5,285
|Clean
|$2,561
|$3,999
|$4,745
|Average
|$1,968
|$3,071
|$3,667
|Rough
|$1,374
|$2,143
|$2,588
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,369
|$3,700
|$4,380
|Clean
|$2,123
|$3,315
|$3,933
|Average
|$1,631
|$2,546
|$3,039
|Rough
|$1,139
|$1,777
|$2,145
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,567
|$4,008
|$4,745
|Clean
|$2,300
|$3,592
|$4,261
|Average
|$1,767
|$2,758
|$3,292
|Rough
|$1,234
|$1,925
|$2,324
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,195
|$4,442
|$5,073
|Clean
|$2,864
|$3,980
|$4,555
|Average
|$2,200
|$3,057
|$3,519
|Rough
|$1,536
|$2,133
|$2,484
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,184
|$4,685
|$5,450
|Clean
|$2,854
|$4,198
|$4,894
|Average
|$2,192
|$3,224
|$3,781
|Rough
|$1,531
|$2,250
|$2,669
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,925
|$4,568
|$5,408
|Clean
|$2,621
|$4,093
|$4,856
|Average
|$2,014
|$3,144
|$3,752
|Rough
|$1,406
|$2,194
|$2,648
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,044
|$4,574
|$5,355
|Clean
|$2,727
|$4,099
|$4,808
|Average
|$2,095
|$3,148
|$3,715
|Rough
|$1,463
|$2,197
|$2,622
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,987
|$6,226
|$7,372
|Clean
|$3,573
|$5,579
|$6,619
|Average
|$2,745
|$4,285
|$5,115
|Rough
|$1,917
|$2,990
|$3,610
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,209
|$4,807
|$5,622
|Clean
|$2,876
|$4,307
|$5,048
|Average
|$2,209
|$3,308
|$3,900
|Rough
|$1,543
|$2,308
|$2,753
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,542
|$3,844
|$4,508
|Clean
|$2,278
|$3,444
|$4,048
|Average
|$1,750
|$2,645
|$3,127
|Rough
|$1,222
|$1,846
|$2,207
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,646
|$3,895
|$4,531
|Clean
|$2,371
|$3,490
|$4,069
|Average
|$1,821
|$2,680
|$3,144
|Rough
|$1,272
|$1,870
|$2,219
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,785
|$4,351
|$5,151
|Clean
|$2,496
|$3,899
|$4,625
|Average
|$1,917
|$2,994
|$3,574
|Rough
|$1,339
|$2,090
|$2,522
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,767
|$4,321
|$5,117
|Clean
|$2,479
|$3,872
|$4,595
|Average
|$1,905
|$2,974
|$3,550
|Rough
|$1,330
|$2,075
|$2,506
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,605
|$4,024
|$4,750
|Clean
|$2,334
|$3,606
|$4,266
|Average
|$1,793
|$2,769
|$3,296
|Rough
|$1,252
|$1,933
|$2,326
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,223
|$4,644
|$5,364
|Clean
|$2,888
|$4,161
|$4,817
|Average
|$2,218
|$3,196
|$3,722
|Rough
|$1,549
|$2,230
|$2,627
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,027
|$4,728
|$5,597
|Clean
|$2,713
|$4,236
|$5,026
|Average
|$2,084
|$3,253
|$3,883
|Rough
|$1,455
|$2,271
|$2,741