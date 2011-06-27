Estimated values
2011 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,196
|$10,713
|$12,506
|Clean
|$7,777
|$10,151
|$11,830
|Average
|$6,937
|$9,025
|$10,476
|Rough
|$6,097
|$7,900
|$9,123
Estimated values
2011 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,449
|$12,171
|$14,111
|Clean
|$8,965
|$11,532
|$13,348
|Average
|$7,998
|$10,253
|$11,821
|Rough
|$7,030
|$8,974
|$10,294
Estimated values
2011 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,709
|$8,889
|$10,442
|Clean
|$6,365
|$8,422
|$9,877
|Average
|$5,678
|$7,488
|$8,747
|Rough
|$4,991
|$6,554
|$7,617
Estimated values
2011 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,774
|$10,252
|$12,017
|Clean
|$7,375
|$9,713
|$11,367
|Average
|$6,579
|$8,636
|$10,067
|Rough
|$5,783
|$7,559
|$8,766
Estimated values
2011 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,955
|$11,584
|$13,459
|Clean
|$8,496
|$10,976
|$12,731
|Average
|$7,579
|$9,759
|$11,275
|Rough
|$6,662
|$8,542
|$9,818
Estimated values
2011 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,175
|$9,509
|$11,170
|Clean
|$6,808
|$9,009
|$10,566
|Average
|$6,073
|$8,010
|$9,357
|Rough
|$5,338
|$7,012
|$8,148