Used 1995 Ford Explorer Consumer Reviews
Only negative is you can't rent a trailer.
I love my 1995. I bought it ten years ago and paid $3,000 for it. In ten years I've replaced brakes, tires, driver window electric motor. The only problem I've had is with the dash lights (the lower half won't light up and even though I took it to a dealership and they "fixed" them...a month later they quit working again and the dealership would not fix them for free so I said screw it. The only other issue is that at about 180,000 miles, the OD light started blinking and it would not go into reverse, and it was chunking hard into lower gears. I was told new transmission was needed. Nope. Just a new VSS and clear the codes, and another 40,000 miles later, still going strong!
Runs great especially for the price!!!!!
So far so good. I bought it with over 200,000 miles on it. Had to clean the whole interior out(I mean I stripped it down to bare metal).It had been sitting for 6 months, or so, full of trash(this rig had not been taken care of at all)! But I got in it,turned the key,and wah-la she purred like a kitten (a kitten with hairballs,but I was still amazed). Anyway, on to the good part. This thing runs great! 4x4 still works good, the tranny slips just at first,but what can I expect. I'm babying it for awhile until I can have the tranny worked on! Anything that can take the abuse that the last owners put this thing thru and still run is a good ride. Props on the 95 eddie bauer its a tough truck!
Affrordably Tough
Bought this used in 5/2010 with 163,000 mi. Two previous owners who'd taken great care and kept on top of all maintenance. So far 3,000 mi and only hub bearings and pad/rotor wear. Window motor went out found a Ford specialist mechanic cheap and honest! Impossible to believe but he must have quit Ford and became saved. lol I get a squeak on bumps after driving 1.5 - 2 hrs but goes away. 15 years old and runs like a champ. Gimme this powertarin in a 2010 and I'm a happy camper!
1995 explorer V6 automatic
I bought this car with 135K miles in 2000 for $5000 from my wifes employer. It had been a fleet vehicle at a construction company. We drove it until it had 250K miles on it. The only maintenance item was a fuel pump ($360.00 installed at private garage) and then normal wear items of shocks, tires and breaks. We sold it to some friends for $900 when the transfer case started leaking oil, informing them that they would have to add oil occasionally. I now wish I had rebuilt the transfer case as they are still driving it with over 300Kmiles on it and just occasionally put oil in the transfer case. They still have not done any more maintenance on it.
Little Annoyances, But a Good SUV
I have 83,000 miles on my '95 XLT, and for the most part I am pleased. The engine/transmission appear to be solid and it runs like a charm. But there have been many little things that have cropped up every year, many of them not so little in terms of cost. With every 'dealer recommended' radiator flush, they also happen to recommend that I REPLACE the thermostat as it tends to break during this service. And this is MY problem? Also, I have had numerous electrical problems resulting in repairs and silly bugs that won't go away. This is also true with the cooling system. I am beginning to look for a new SUV with a little more room, but overall I have been happy with this one.
