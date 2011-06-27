  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Explorer XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/441.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity82 cu.ft.
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4189 lbs.
Height67.0 in.
Maximum payload900.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Venetian Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Pumice Solid
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
