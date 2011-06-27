2022 Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon
MSRP range: $27,920 - $32,120
|MSRP
|$29,315
|Edmunds suggests you pay
Based on nearby sales up through July 19th
|$28,506
What Should I Pay
- 2022
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $27,920
- MPG & Fuel
- 24 City / 28 Hwy / 26 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 15.8 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 6 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: front wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- Inline 4 cylinder
- Horsepower: 162 hp @ 6500 rpm
- Torque: 144 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 190.0 in. / Height: 71.6 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 84.1 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: N/A
- Curb Weight: 4025 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 16.3 cu.ft.
FAQ
Is the Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Transit Connect Passenger Wagon both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Transit Connect Passenger Wagon gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Transit Connect Passenger Wagon has 16.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon. Learn more
Is the Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon reliable?
To determine whether the Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Transit Connect Passenger Wagon. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Transit Connect Passenger Wagon's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Transit Connect Passenger Wagon is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon?
The least-expensive 2022 Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon is the 2022 Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,920.
Other versions include:
- Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $30,035
- Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $32,120
- Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $27,920
- Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $27,920
- Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $30,035
What are the different models of Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon?
If you're interested in the Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon, the next question is, which Transit Connect Passenger Wagon model is right for you? Transit Connect Passenger Wagon variants include Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), and Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A). For a full list of Transit Connect Passenger Wagon models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
