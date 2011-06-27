Used 1995 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$2,988
1995 Ford Explorer XL245,068 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
O'Meara Volkswagen - Thornton / Colorado
Recent Arrival! Green 1995 Ford Explorer XL 112 WB4WD.The O'Meara family is thrilled to welcome Volkswagen onto our brand group and into our hearts! Serving Colorado for over 100 years, since 1913, O'Meara has been family owned and operated, represented by 4th generation leadership. As Colorado's newest Volkswagen dealership we look forward to proudly serving the greater Denver area from 104th in Thornton.We are setting goals and making plans to become one of the top Volkswagen dealerships in the USA, just like we've done with Ford. Again, thank you to our community who helped us become one of the largest dealerships in the USA... we couldn't have done it without you. To the price of every new and used vehicle there is an additional $599.50 fee added for dealer handing charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Ford Explorer XL with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDU34X5SZB18361
Stock: 4475VB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $12,900
1994 Ford Explorer Eddie BauerNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this first generation 1994 Ford Explorer for your consideration. This Eddie Bauer Edition Explorer is powered by a 4.0L V6 motor which sends power to the rear wheels or all four wheels through an automatic transmission and transfer case. The exterior is finished in a clean Cayman Green Metallic over Tan two-tone paint and features 15-inch polished wheels wrapped in new BFGoodrich all-terrain tires. The tan leather interior, like the exterior, is in spectacular condition and is super comfortable. All interior lights and gauges work as they should. The odometer shows that this is a low mileage Explorer that has only 43,626 miles. Other interior features include power seats, air conditioning, and power windows and locks. This vehicle has recently received a new starter, exhaust, shocks, and rear brake pads. It runs great and is ready to keep on going for many more miles to come. The Ford Explorer is one of the hottest selling new cars with many buying them for their style, driveability, and comfort. Now is your chance to own the model where it all began. Please call or email today with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDU34X5RUD85961
Stock: B3168 M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,495
1996 Ford Explorer XL76,712 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Castle - Richmond / Virginia
This 1996 Ford Explorer 2dr 2dr 102 WB XL features a 4.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is GREEN with a GREY interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Full Size Spare Tire 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 804-402-0626 or carcastlerva@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Ford Explorer XL.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU22X3TUC25707
Stock: PT5707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- $1,800
1997 Ford Explorer undefined184,782 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford Explorer with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDU34X9VUA83972
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,990
1997 Ford Explorer XLT132,933 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tucson Subaru - Tucson / Arizona
Clean CARFAX! Tucson Subaru is offering for sale this Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic 1997 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6!! ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Power windows AND MORE!! Expect a relaxed, family-centered atmosphere that is committed to your satisfaction when you visit Tucson Subaru. Our Sales Team is the most knowledgeable, personable, and enjoyable in the industry. We listen to your needs and treat our customers with respect and appreciation in a honest and straightforward manner. Tucson Subaru offers a dedicated Internet Sales Department that allows you the ability to select your vehicle, negotiate a competitive price, and arrange for aggressive financing or lease alternatives - all in a friendly, hassle-free environment without ever leaving the comfort of your home or office. We promise the easiest car purchase you have ever made.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDU34X7VZB94782
Stock: F20463A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- $1,981
1997 Ford Explorer XLT278,170 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Uebelhor & Sons Chevrolet - Jasper / Indiana
4WD. Light Prairie Tan Clearcoat Metallic 1997 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 5-Speed 4.0L V6Recent Arrival!Uebelhor Buick GMC Cadillac in Vincennes, IN. Where Customers Send Their Friends Since 1929.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDU34X6VUA72119
Stock: 24246I
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $2,970
1997 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer142,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
1997 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4x4 in PLUM with 142,000 Miles! This Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer comes with a 4.0L V-6 Engine, Leather interior & a Moonroof! Stop in and see us at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL to take this Explorer for a test drive! Call our sales team at 309-244-8249 with any questions or to schedule a test drive! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDU34E5VZB36152
Stock: 8164b
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2017
- $1,700
1997 Ford Explorer undefined230,025 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Low Book Sales Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah
1997 Ford EXPL.Blow out price. This vehicle is a trade in liquidation. This is a non-certified vehicle. Vehicle to be sold in as-is condition. This vehicle is not eligible for financing through the dealership. Vehicle comes with one key.WE BUY CARS! We will buy your car even if you don't buy one of ours--and pay $250 more guaranteed, or we will pay you $250 cash. *See store for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford Explorer with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDU34E7VZC12163
Stock: B14144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- $2,995
1998 Ford Explorer undefined289,918 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
Designed to deliver a dependable ride with dazzling design, this 1998 Ford Explorer is the total package! This Explorer has 289918 miles. You'll also love how it combines comfort and convenience with its: 4WD We're overstocked and ready to make deals with all of our customers. Ready for immediate delivery. Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Explorer with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU34X0WUA64718
Stock: T20892A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- $2,977
1998 Ford Explorer XLT186,301 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
Lo-Lo-Miles! Passenger accommodations. Put down the mouse because this handsome 1998 Ford Explorer is the gas-saving SUV you've been hunting for. Lots of get-up-and-go for an outstanding price in this so-much-fun to drive Explorer. Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Explorer XLT.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU32XXWUC21657
Stock: 21657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,000
1998 Ford Explorer XLT179,056 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU34EXWZB45694
Stock: 26591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,995
1998 Ford Explorer Sport281,419 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
South Houston Nissan - Houston / Texas
South Houston Nissan has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 1998 Ford Explorer. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The Ford Explorer is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Explorer Sport. It is incomparable for the price and quality.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Explorer Sport.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU22E6WUA79621
Stock: 20646A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $1,595
1998 Ford Explorer Sport116,209 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Bad Credit? No Credit?? No Problem!! Your JOB is your CREDIT!! Looking for a super clean and roomy 4WD SUV for the family? Well, look no further! This fun to drive 1998 Ford Explorer Sport is V6, 4.0L, 4WD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Explorer Sport with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU24X8WUB18496
Stock: c038111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-11-2017
- Price Drop$2,462
1998 Ford Explorer XLT181,935 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parks Buick GMC - Greenville / South Carolina
1998 Charcoal Green Clearcoat Metallic Ford Explorer CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Convenience Package, Illuminated entry. Contact us online at www.ParksBuickGMC.com or give us a call at (864) 288-5600 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today. Our prices cannot be beat! Come visit us at 2640 Laurens Rd, Greenville SC!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU34E4WUB75299
Stock: 3G1974A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $1,995
1998 Ford Explorer undefined189,062 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wallace Volkswagen of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Explorer with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU34E9WUC12010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,800
1999 Ford Explorer undefined149,995 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Kingdom Chevrolet - Chicago / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 1999 4D Sport Utility Ford Explorer 112 WB White 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD 4.0L V6 SOHC HUGE INVENTORY REDUCTION SALE GOING ON NOW!! NO CREDIT, LOW CREDIT NO PROBLEM . WE HAVE THE TEAM TO HELP YOU GET INTO A GREAT DEPENDABLE RIDE. With some options like 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Cargo Cover, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Convenience Group, Power steering, Power Windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear Wiper/Washer/Defroster, SecuriLock, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.$$$ Priced To Sell Fast!! Call Now before its GONE!!! $$$ Many Cars under $10k and under $5K!! Kingdom Chevy Whether you are looking for a new, used or certified Chevrolet car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We service Addison, Burbank, Calumet City, Carol Stream, Chicago, Cicero, Des Plaines, Downers Grove, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst,Homer Glen, Lincolnshire, Melrose Park,Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Chicago Land All prices plus TTDRD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Explorer with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDU34E5XZA70897
Stock: 20190B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2020
- $3,995
1999 Ford Explorer Sport154,705 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda Hollywood - Hollywood / Florida
4.0L (245) Sefi V6 Engine Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Honda Hollywood's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 1999 Ford Explorer Sport with 154,705mi. This Ford includes: 4.0L (245) SEFI V6 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. You can tell this 1999 Ford Explorer has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 154,705mi and appears with a showroom shine. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Explorer Sport.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU22X1XUC31873
Stock: E6211528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $4,950
1999 Ford Explorer Sport178,559 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mike Castrucci Ford Sales - Milford / Ohio
Only 178,559 Miles! Scores 20 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Ford Explorer boasts a Gas V6 4.0L/245 engine powering it's sleek transmission. Wheellip moldings, Warning chimes-inc: headlights-on, key-in-ignition, seat belt, Underbody-mounted full-size spare tire w/steel wheel.* This Ford Explorer Features the Following Options *Tri-color taillamps, Super engine cooling, Speed-sensitive intermittent windshield wipers, Solar-tinted glass-inc: windshield, front door windows, Soft release parking brake, Single-key system, Side door intrusion beams, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Rear window intermittent wiper w/wet-arm washer, Rear window defroster.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Mike Castrucci Ford of Milford, 1020 State Route 28, Milford, OH 45150 to claim your Ford Explorer!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Explorer Sport with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU24E7XUB59184
Stock: 250312A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020